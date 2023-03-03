News

Hong Kong political group says police warned members not to attend a women’s right rally

admin
1 Min
Hong Kong political group says police warned members not to attend a women’s right rally
Home » News » Hong Kong political group says police warned members not to attend a women’s right rally

A Hong Kong political group on Sunday said four of its members were warned by national security police not to join,

Hong Kong based -Opposition group, the League of Social Democrats said its members were questioned on Friday by national security police and told not to join a planned women’s rights demonstration a day before the organisers announced it was cancelled, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The league said that the right to protest was guaranteed under the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, but it was being infringed, the daily added, and quoted the party as saying “Freedom of speech is threatened, and the right to march is trampled on.,”  

The event would have been the first authorised rally in Hong Kong in three years, as the government banned large public gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a rule lifted in December.

The Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association planned the demonstration in support of International Women’s Day.

The association said it regretted the cancellation, but gave no explanation why the decision was taken.

A strong police presence was seen at the proposed Wan Chai starting point of the march after the force on Saturday night said groups intent on violence had signalled an intention to take part.

Dozens of police were stationed around Wan Chai MTR station exits near Southorn Playground, the march’s planned muster point, or on patrol in the area.

But by 11am, the time scheduled for the start of the event, there were no activists to be seen, the SCMP report said.####

Parade Marks 64th anniversary of Tibet’s Anti-Uprising Day   
News
Parade Marks 64th anniversary of Tibet’s Anti-Uprising Day   
2 Min
Nairobi Traders hold protest over infiltration of Kenyan market by Chinese
News
Nairobi Traders hold protest over infiltration of Kenyan market by Chinese
1 Min
<strong>New search tool helps Uyghurs discover fate of missing loved ones in China</strong>
News
New search tool helps Uyghurs discover fate of missing loved ones in China
4 Min
Publisher Behind Xi Biography Released From China Prison
News
Publisher Behind Xi Biography Released From China Prison
3 Min
3 from Tiananmen Vigil Group Convicted of Security Charge
News
3 from Tiananmen Vigil Group Convicted of Security Charge
3 Min
Foreign journalists in China face official obstruction, expulsions and visa delays
Top Story
Foreign journalists in China face official obstruction, expulsions and visa delays
4 Min
Ai Weiwei’s lawyer among dissidents ‘disappeared’ ahead of parliament session
News
Ai Weiwei’s lawyer among dissidents ‘disappeared’ ahead of parliament session
3 Min
China’s Xi to battle rising debt, economic woes and political rivals at congress
News
China’s Xi to battle rising debt, economic woes and political rivals at congress
6 Min
US House China select committee holds first meeting on human rights
News
US House China select committee holds first meeting on human rights
1 Min
<strong>China FO presser, March 3, 2023</strong>
China FO Presser
China FO presser, March 3, 2023
6 Min
Uyghur teacher Setiwaldi Kerim held for work on literature textbooks
News
Uyghur teacher Setiwaldi Kerim held for work on literature textbooks
3 Min
64th Anniversary of Tibet Riot -Protest Marches
News
64th Anniversary of Tibet Riot -Protest Marches
1 Min
US State Dept Presser – Mar 2, 2023
US State Dept Presser
US State Dept Presser – Mar 2, 2023
29 Min
<strong>China FO presser, March 2, 2023</strong>
China FO Presser
China FO presser, March 2, 2023
8 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 2, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 2, 2023
10 Min
Protesters rally outside Chinese ‘police service station’ amid spy accusations
News
Protesters rally outside Chinese ‘police service station’ amid spy accusations
3 Min
China targets banker, dissident and church leader ahead of annual parliament
News
China targets banker, dissident and church leader ahead of annual parliament
4 Min
Uyghur woman serving 21 years in jail for sending children to religious school
Top Story
Uyghur woman serving 21 years in jail for sending children to religious school
3 Min