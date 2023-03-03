Parade Marks 64th anniversary of Tibet’s Anti-Uprising Day   

Hong Kong political group says police warned members not to attend a women’s right rally

A Hong Kong political group on Sunday said four of its members were warned by national security police not to join,

Hong Kong based -Opposition group, the League of Social Democrats said its members were questioned on Friday by national security police and told not to join a planned women’s rights demonstration a day before the organisers announced it was cancelled, South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported.

The league said that the right to protest was guaranteed under the Basic Law, the city’s mini-constitution, but it was being infringed, the daily added, and quoted the party as saying “Freedom of speech is threatened, and the right to march is trampled on.,”

The event would have been the first authorised rally in Hong Kong in three years, as the government banned large public gatherings due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a rule lifted in December.

The Hong Kong Women Workers’ Association planned the demonstration in support of International Women’s Day.

The association said it regretted the cancellation, but gave no explanation why the decision was taken.

A strong police presence was seen at the proposed Wan Chai starting point of the march after the force on Saturday night said groups intent on violence had signalled an intention to take part.

Dozens of police were stationed around Wan Chai MTR station exits near Southorn Playground, the march’s planned muster point, or on patrol in the area.

But by 11am, the time scheduled for the start of the event, there were no activists to be seen, the SCMP report said.####