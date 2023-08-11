Tokenism for Minorities in Pakistan

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 11, 2023
- Even if Imran Khan, who was convicted in the Toshakhana case, is released on bail in the coming days, it will not be easy for him to remain out of prison. Because he will be arrested in another case. Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has given this indication. While the sources of “Ummat” in Islamabad have also confirmed this and indicated that like Shehryar Afridi and Ali Muhammad Khan, Imran will constantly face the cases and remain in jail after being released several times. According to these sources, around 150 different cases are registered against Imran Khan. However, there are a dozen of cases in which there is solid evidence against them. Among them, several cases of May 9 violence, the Al-Qadir Trust case, the Cipher case, and the lawyer’s murder case are important. (Ummat)
- Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that if the text of the diplomatic cipher sent to Islamabad by the former ambassador of Pakistan to the US is true, then it is equivalent to a “big crime”. In an interview to the local media, he said that former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa and other senior officials have also confirmed that there was no foreign conspiracy against Pakistan. It should be noted that the American website ‘The Intercept’ while publishing the text of the cipher, stated that American pressure seemed to be behind the overthrow of Chairman PTI’s government because the American diplomat had made a statement that if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was successful, everything would be forgiven. In response to the question related to the report of the American website, Shahbaz Sharif referred to the two meetings of the National Security Committee which were held under his chairmanship on the cipher dispute. “In one meeting, former ambassador and foreign secretary Asad Majeed clearly said that no conspiracy was discussed in his meeting with Donald Lo.” In response to a question, Shahbaz Sharif said that “if the content of the cipher published on the American website is true, then it is a big crime.” (Himalya Today Daily)
- The US has said that the allegation of interference in Pakistan’s internal decisions is not true. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said in a media briefing in response to a question about the text of the cipher that appeared on the US website that he could not say anything about the authenticity of the document. But if all the things reported in it are true, even then, it does not appear from anywhere that the United States has taken a stand on who should have the leadership in Pakistan. The spokesperson further said “I think many people have taken the American diplomat’s comment out of context and used it for political purposes”. Matthew Miller said that the United States had expressed concerns with Pakistan at the private and public level about some of Imran Khan’s policies and his visit to Moscow on the day of Russia’s attack on Ukraine, but as Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States had said at the time that these allegations are not true that America interfered in the internal decisions of Pakistan regarding the leadership of the country and “we also say that these allegations are false”. Spokesperson Miller said that if the contents of this post are seen in context, it appears that the US government is expressing its concern regarding the policy of Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and not about the change of leadership. (Himalya Today Daily)
- The American media exposed the famous cipher related to the Chairman PTI government. The American website ‘The Intercept’ published the text of the cipher and wrote in the news that American pressure seems to be behind the overthrow of Chairman PTI’s government with this cipher because the American diplomat had made a statement that if the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan was successful, then everything would be forgiven. According to ‘The Intercept’, the US State Department supported the overthrow of Chairman PTI’s government over the Russia-Ukraine war. According to the report, America was angry over Imran’s visit to Russia after the attack on Ukraine. There is an indication from the cipher that the US promised to improve the relations if Chairman PTI’s government was overthrown and threatened to isolate him if he was not removed. Former Pakistani Ambassador to America Asad Majeed had sent a diplomatic message to the Foreign Office in Islamabad, which as Chairman PTI had said, mentions the American conspiracy against his government. The American website ‘The Intercept’ published the contents of the alleged cipher and said that there was a meeting between the American Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lo and Pakistani Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan in which the officials of the State Department also participated. Donald Lo said that the people of America and Europe are very worried about Pakistan’s neutral stance in the Ukraine war, even though we don’t even think it is a neutral stance. Donald Lo objected to the policy of Prime Minister Imran Khan on the Ukraine war. Donald Lo clearly attributed the strong reaction of the United States to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Russia and said that if the motion of no confidence against the Prime Minister was successful, the United States would forgive everything. According to Cipher, Donald Lo said that if the problem is not resolved, Pakistan will be isolated by the Western allies and the same will happen in Europe. (Qudrat Daily)
- Former Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the American cipher that has come to the fore in the world media should be verified and if Imran Khan is found guilty in the cipher issue, action should be taken against him. The leader of the Muslim League (N) and the former home minister said an investigation should be conducted to verify the American cipher that has appeared in the international media. He said that it should not be forgotten that the copy of the cipher was with the Chairman PTI which he did not return and Imran Khan’s statement regarding this is on record that he lost the copy of the cipher. Rana Sanaullah further said that if Chairman PTI is found guilty in this regard, then he should be prosecuted under the Official Secrets Act. (Aeen Daily)
- Daily 40 thousand applicants are pouring in Passport Offices across the country. People are rushing to Passport offices for obtaining a passport to go abroad for employment considering record breaking inflation and no jobs in Pakistan. The trend of going abroad for jobs has increased amongst the young population. (Baad-e-Shimal)
- Shia Ulema Council Pakistan Central Sec. Gen. Allama Dr. Shabbir Hasan Mesami said that the Criminal Amendment Act 2023 is not acceptable and soon they would give a plan of action against it. He added that approval of this bill in haste was undemocratic and akin to sabotaging the basic rights. Efforts to disturb the peaceful atmosphere in Pakistan through this bill is condemnable. (Daily K2)
- Defense Analysts Dr. Raza, Brig. (Retd.) Babar Alauddin, National Safety Affairs expert Syed Ali and Defense Analyst Gen. (Retd.) Naeem Lodhi expressed that the Afghan Taliban will surely follow the instructions of their supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada to stop attacks against Pakistan. This Fatwa is of great importance for Taliban and a big success for Pakistan and its diplomacy. Asif Durrani’s Afghan visit and the way COAS Gen. Asim Munir put pressure on them, worked for Pakistan. (Jang)
- The Accountability Court in Islamabad has rejected Imran Khan’s anticipatory bail applications in the Toshakhana and other cases. His wife, Bushra Begum, has been given anticipatory bail in a 190-million-dollar case. (Awami, Aug.10)
- A consultation was held between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz on the name of the caretaker prime minister, but they could not agree; they will continue their talks tomorrow (Friday). Both of them put three names in front of each other on which there was a consultation. The Pakistan People’s Party has proposed the name of former Foreign Secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani and former Chief Justice of Pakistan Tasadduq Hussain Jilani for the Caretaker Prime Minister, while other names include Sadiq Sanjrani, Hafeez Sheikh, Mian Mohammad Soomro, Fawad Hasan Fawad. After the dissolution of the assembly, there are 3 days to finalize the name of the caretaker prime minister. If the name is not finalized within three days, the matter will go to the parliamentary committee. Opposition leader Raja Riaz said there is no deadlock, and all efforts will be made to finalize the name of the caretaker prime minister. On the other hand, former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani became a strong candidate for prime minister. According to sources, there is a strong possibility that his name will be approved for caretaker prime minister. (Aeen Daily)
- The Sindh High Court has directed the IG Sindh to take serious steps by appointing SP rank officers to investigate petitions related to recovery of missing persons. The bench was headed by Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and included Justice Mrs. Kausar Sultana Hussain. During the hearing, the wife of Ali, who has been missing for 11 years from the Jamshed Quarters area, burst into tears. The woman asked for what crime he is being punished? Does anyone have any idea how difficult it is for a single woman to live in this society? Even if I ask someone for help, they ask for something in return. On the woman’s statement, the court expressed its indignation at the police and the Home Ministry. Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto remarked that what JIT and the provincial task force are doing? Why don’t they quit their jobs if they can’t trace the missing citizen for 11 years? The court ordered to appoint an officer of SP rank to investigate the missing persons. The court also ordered the IG and others to take serious measures for the missing persons and asked for a report from the police and investigative agencies on September 5. (Qudrat Daily)
- Pakistan People’s Party senior, and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zahri has said that Balochistan is in dire need of an all-party conference. All issues including boycott of upcoming elections should be considered in the All-Parties Conference. He expressed these views while talking to the party workers. He said that the silence of the Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on reducing the population of Balochistan and approving the decisions related to the census in the meeting of the Council of Common Interests is regrettable. He should have fought for his rights. Nawab Sanaullah said that after the census, hatred against Punjab is increasing in Balochistan, which is very dangerous. He said that some forces saved a few National Assembly seats of Punjab to perpetuate their power. If the census is conducted in the true sense, instead of Balochistan, the population of Punjab might have been reduced by crores. He said that all the nationalist parties of Balochistan and the political and democratic forces fighting for the rights of Balochistan must unite. And decide a common plan of action. (Qudrat Daily)
- The outgoing Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that Muslim League (N) leader Nawaz Sharif will return to Pakistan next month and lead the party’s election campaign. He said that after establishing of the caretaker government, “I intend to go to London where I will finalize the repatriation program with Nawaz Sharif. If Allah wills, he will return to Pakistan next month”. Nawaz Sharif went abroad for treatment in November 2019 after being convicted in a corruption case; since then, he has not returned home and is facing multiple cases in Pakistan. When he was asked whether the caretaker government will not create problems on Nawaz Sharif’s return home, the prime minister replied that Nawaz Sharif will face the law. He will not wear a helmet or a bucket, nor he will do any magic, or voodoo, or cast spells. He will come and face the law. Nawaz Sharif will lead the election campaign of Muslim League (N) and if Muslim League (N) wins the elections, he will assume the post of Prime Minister for the fourth time. Nawaz Sharif’s expected return next month will come at a time when Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial is nearing retirement. Many Muslim League (N) leaders have been calling the current chief justice an obstacle to the return of their leader. The National Assembly and the Senate in June approved the Elections (Amendment) Act 2023, which empowers the Election Commission of Pakistan to unilaterally fix the date of elections and limited the disqualification period of a legislator to five years. Critics termed this amendment as a ploy to pave the way for Nawaz Sharif’s return home. The opposition termed the bill as one-man legislation that is expected to potentially benefit Nawaz Sharif and the newly formed Istehkam e Pakistan Party chief Jahangir Khan Tareen; both of them were disqualified for life by Supreme Court five years ago. (Dawn Daily)
- The Counter-Terrorism Department has denied the existence of Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan and claimed that TJP is an alternative name for the banned militant outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan. The Deputy Inspector General of CTD Sohail Khalid told the media in Peshawar that the name of TJP is used by the banned TTP for the July 25 suicide bombing in Ali Masjid in the area of Khyber tribal district. CTD arrested Abu Zar, the facilitator of the suicide bomber after the blast from the Ali Masjid area and the department has identified associates of the outlawed TTP in Afghanistan. He said the banned TTP denied carrying out the suicide attack but “technical” evidence available with the CTD proved the involvement of the militant outfit’s Shura. He said that the mastermind of the suicide blast is Ayub Shah, a resident of Khyber district, who is currently in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. (Dawn Daily)
- A request was filed by the Punjab Police to issue warrants for 268 PTI undercover workers, which was approved by the Special Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and warrants were issued. In a 10-page verdict, the ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmed Butar said that according to the police, there is evidence against the accused, therefore the request of the police to issue a non-bailable arrest warrant is allowed. (Daily Kashmir Express, Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)
- Unknown suspects attacked the office of DSP Tehsil Shabqadar with a hand grenade in the Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. No one was injured in the grenade attack. The police started a search operation in the area after the attack. (Ummat 10 August)
- Blast at Motiram Road at Quetta has left two injured. One shop caught fire following the blast. The place of blast has several shops selling flags, flowers and badges. (Sindh Exp.)
- A hand grenade attack was carried out on a security force check post on the Western Bypass in Quetta. One person was reportedly killed and another injured in the incident. Law enforcement agencies are investigating further. (Roznama Intekhab)
- Unidentified motorcyclists escaped by hurling a hand grenade at Mizai Addah Levies police station in Chaman. Two-way firing took place between the armed terrorists and the Levies force. According to Levies sources, the armed terrorists managed to escape. (Daily Kashmir Express, Roznama Intekhab)###
EDITORIALS
- The situation that the country is currently facing due to subversive organizations and elements requires that the Pakistan Army and other institutions responsible for the security of the country be assured of full support from the political leadership and the nation. Actions should be taken to wipe out anti-peace elements and such actions should be carried out in the entire country without any exception to ensure the establishment of law and order. (Edit Nawaiwaqt)
- The Alliance government of PDM has left the scene after damaging and destroying the country on a grand scale for 14 months. It had put mines in every sector of life. And the caretaker government and the next government will be badly injured during removing these hidden mines. They had forced the media to speak their language, but now when they have gone the media is shouting at them loudly. They had made big claims before forming the government but could not make any claim a reality. Now they have nothing to show the people. That is why they are trying to run away from elections. After increasing the petroleum products, the prices of every commodity has shot up. The profiteers, hoarders, and black marketers took full advantage of the situation. They hoarded the commodities and after creating a false shortage sold them at higher prices in the black market. It will be very difficult for the caretaker and coming governments to control the deteriorating economic situation. (Edit-Himalya Today Daily)
- The poverty of ethics being witnessed in Sindh today is unprecedented. So much so that even dead bodies are not safe in their graves and criminals do not hesitate to loot ambulances too. One such case of looting of a person carrying his mother’s body in an ambulance is reported from near Nava Jatoi. The robbers stopped his ambulance and robbed him of mobile and cash of Rs.50,000. The outgoing government is left with a day more and hence it is for the caretaker government to deal firmly with Sindh’s law and order conditions. The caretaker government’s job is organizing transparent polls but that is possible only when law and order conditions are satisfactory enough. (Pahenji, Edit, Aug.10)
- Recently country’s seventh and first digital population census findings were announced after a meeting of Council of Common Interests (CCI). It put the country’s population at about 24 crores and 14 lakh and province-wise it is as follows: 12.76 crore in Punjab, about 5.57 crore in Sindh, about 4 crores in KPK and about 1.48 crore in Balochistan. Following release of these figures, Sindh peoples’ apprehensions are coming true. The rise shown in Sindh population as per above census is much less. Also, the number of f members in Sindh families is shown less compared to families in other provinces. For example, Sindh families are shown to have 5 to 6 members while families in remaining provinces are shown as having seven to eight members in each family. Sindh has been meted out step-motherly treatment almost in every census survey. That is one of the reasons that this time Sindh chief minister has pointed out injustice on above grounds to the federal government and Sindh has also rejected the census findings. Yet, surprisingly, Sindh has accepted census survey findings in the CCI meeting. This time refugees were also to be taken into account in census survey results to find out how many were staying legally and how many were staying illegally. But census forms did not have columns for refugees. Right now, political changes are upon the country. Federal and provincial governments are passing on authority to caretaker governments. At this juncture, Sindh people have the right to question who is behind injustice to Sindh and why is Sindh being ill-treated and how and when things will be set right? We look up to federal government and all other related agencies to pay attention to apprehensions and concerns of Sindh people vis a vis census survey finding. (Kawish, Edit, Aug.10)
- Crackdown against drug peddlers in Karachi’s educational institutions is a welcome measure and it is long overdue. Some 12 groups are active in drug selling in educational institutions in Karachi. As per a careful survey, the number of drug addicts in Pakistan is more than 1.5 crores. Strict action should be taken against all those involved and parents should also keep a tight vigil on the activities and behaviors of their children. This is very unfortunate that parents have become careless regarding their children and it is one reason that children are swayed away by wrong people. (Daily K2 Edit)
- By the end of the current financial year, the revolving credit of the power sector will be limited to 2130 billion rupees. By June, the revolving credit of the power sector had reached 2700 billion rupees. This is the only justification for the merciless attitude adopted by the coalition government during its 15 months tenure of raising the prices of electricity, gas and petrol to create a storm of inflation and said that these steps are required due to the terms of the IMF. Is there no other way to increase the financial resources except by increasing the electricity and gas prices? According to the data presented in the National Assembly, 5 billion rupees worth of electricity was stolen in the last 15 months, while hundreds of billions of rupees per year were provided to the powerful classes in the form of free electricity, gas and petrol.. By stopping power theft and eliminating subsidies to the powerful classes, not only can electricity, gas, and gasoline prices be reduced, but the cost of manufacturing and transportation of all commodities can also be reduced as a result and thus the flood of inflation can be controlled easily. For at least 95% of the country’s population, which is dying due to inflation at a rapid pace, this news is certainly heartbreaking that on the condition of the IMF, in the current fiscal year, the electricity rates have been increased from time to time and an additional 721 billion rupees will be collected from the consumers. Electricity will cost 1.25 rupees per unit in terms of quarterly adjustment till September. From September to December due to fuel adjustment, electricity will cost 4.37 rupees per unit and thus 122 billion rupees will be collected. Apart from this, 560 billion rupees will be received by raising the price of electricity by 5.75 rupees for annual rehearsing. According to the sources, this amount will be used to reduce the revolving debt. (Edit, Daily Kashmir Express)
