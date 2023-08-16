State Dept Press Briefings on Aug 15, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 16, 2023
10 Min
NEWS
- The Election Commission of Pakistan has sent a letter to the Caretaker Prime Minister and Caretaker Chief Ministers regarding the conduct of elections. Secretary Election Commission in the letter stated the need for level playing field in the poll arena. He added that after the dissolution of the National Assembly and Sindh and Balochistan Assemblies, it is the constitutional responsibility of the Election Commission to conduct transparent and timely elections. “The caretaker governments have been instructed to provide the best environment for conducting the elections and to give a level playing field to every political party. The caretaker governments should support the Election Commission for transparent and timely elections and prevent disruptions in the elections. Do not try to put hurdles in the process”. In the letter, the EC secretary directed that appointments and transfers should not be made without the prior permission of the poll body, while the ban on all types of recruitment in federal, provincial, and local institutions should be followed. “Election Commission has imposed a ban on all kinds of development schemes on the federal and provincial governments. Terminate employment of political figures recruited in the institutions”. The Election Commission also directed former prime ministers, former chief ministers, ex-cabinet members, advisers, and assembly members to immediately vacate their official residences, and surrender their official vehicles. The Election Commission letter also has asked the caretaker prime minister, chief ministers, and cabinet members for details of their assets within 3 days. (Himalya Today)
- The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has directed the Election Commission to complete the process of delimitation of constituencies in a transparent manner. He gave the direction while hearing a petition against the formation of three provincial constituencies PS 7, 8, and 9 Shikarpur of Sindh. CJP inquired when the Election Commission will be conducting the general elections. As the Election Commission official shrugged his shoulders, the CJP smilingly remarked that no date for the elections has been decided yet. He said that constituencies are a matter of public interest. The Election Commission should transparently form new constituencies. Chief Justice said that there is a lot of sensitivity about constituencies in Sindh. It is often complained from Sindh that the constituencies were not correct. The Election Commission should resolve all issues before the elections. (Aeen Daily)
- Ali Mardan Domki would be the next caretaker chief minister of Balochistan after a consensus was drawn between the Chief Minister and the Opposition leader. A formal announcement is still to be done. (Nai Baat)
- Former Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the country cannot move forward with the caretaker setup. Talking on a private TV program, he said that the general elections will be held in February 2024. If the elections were held in October, then Nawaz Sharif would have returned by now. September, October is the right time for his return. Nawaz Sharif will come back and conduct the election campaign, but on which date he will come back, he himself or the party will announce. He said that Nawaz Sharif brought the country out of crisis twice, in the current situation the nation will listen to Nawaz Sharif only. In response to a question regarding the May 9 tragedy, he said that no member of the May 9, group should be allowed to participate in the elections, those who attacked the state should not have the right to do politics in the same state. There is enough evidence against the people involved. (Qudrat Daily)
- Pakistan People’s Party Senator Raza Rabbani has warned the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against delaying the general elections, which are supposed to be held within 90 days after the dissolution of the National Assembly. In a statement, Senator Raza Rabbani, said that any delay in the holding of general elections will have serious consequences. He said that the responsibility for such results would be on the shoulders of the Election Commission. The former chairman of the Senate asked why the Election Commission has not yet issued a comprehensive statement on poll schedule. He demanded that the Election Commission immediately determine the time required for holding the elections and for the new constituencies after the digital census. (Dawn Daily)
- Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) has prepared a plan of action for its election campaign. Party sources said that IPP decided to harshly criticize the policies of the Pakistan Democratic Movement and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). According to the sources, Jahangir Tareen will inform his colleagues about the party policy, at a dinner today and on this occasion, the election strategy will also be discussed. The party chairman will also instruct all the candidates to conduct public relations campaigns in their constituencies. (Qudrat Daily)
- Central Executive Committee member of Balochistan National Party and District President Ghulam Nabi Marri has condemned harshly the raid last night on the house of the father of research coordinator of Voice for Baloch Missing Persons, Horan Baloch, at Kili Shahnawaz Sariab. In a statement he strongly condemned the violation of the sanctity of the home and women during the raid. Even today injustices are continuously being done with the Baloch. Innocent Baloch are forcibly disappearing day by day, which is not allowed by the laws of the country and the United Nations Charter. But when the innocent Balochis raise their voices against forced disappearance, they are intimidated and subjected to mental harassment. So, instead of raising their voices for the missing Baloch, they should remain silent against the oppression. He said that this is the reason why Baloch Voice for Missing Persons, which is a non-political organization, has raised its voice while remaining purely humanitarian and within the law, attracting the attention of influential human rights organizations. It is for this reason last night Horan Baloch’s father’s house was raided to silence his voice regarding forced disappearances. (Qudrat Daily)
- In the Surab area of Balochistan, unknown persons attacked the Deputy Commissioner Complex with a hand grenade. The bomb fell on the vacant field of the DC complex and exploded with a strong impact. However, no damage was done. (Qudrat Daily)
- Security Forces have killed two terrorists in an operation in North Waziristan. In a statement the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army said the security forces conducted an operation in the Razmak area based on secret information about the presence of terrorists. Heavy firing was exchanged from both sides during the operation. Two terrorists were killed on the spot and arms and ammunition were recovered from their possession. The terrorists were involved in operations against the security forces and target-killings of innocent civilians. ISPR has further informed that the search operation is going on to eliminate more terrorists in the area. (Dunya Daily, Roznama Intekhab, Daily Kashmir Express, Daily Khabrain)
- CTD police in Sukkur stopped and checked a Jafarabad-bound vehicle near Ring Road Dargah Pir Masafir. During checking, 3 hand grenades, a timer, 20 detonators, nut bolts, ball bearings, 400 kg of explosive chemicals, 15 feet of safety fuse wire were recovered from 3 suspected members of the Sindh Desh People’s Army. The suspects used to facilitate logistics for money; they were also involved in target killing. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Khabrain)
- Journalists, lawyers, political, social, and business organizations protested for the arrest of the killers and facilitators of Sukkur-based journalist Jaan Muhammad Mehr. A protest rally and dharna were held in front of SSP Sukkur office. On the call of the Sukkur Union of Journalists, journalists from Sukkur, Larkana, and Hyderabad divisions took part in the rally. The speakers said that Shaheed Jaan Muhammad was the voice of the oppressed people of Sindh, shooting at him is highly condemnable. (Jasarat)
- The Sindh Journalists and Media Practitioners Commission has asked IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon for a detailed report on the murder of senior journalist Jaan Muhammad Mehr. An emergency meeting of the executive committee of the commission was held under the chairmanship of Chairman Justice Retired Rashid A. Rizvi. The meeting was called on the one-point agenda at the request of the Karachi Union of Journalists. Commission member, Karachi Union of Journalists President Faheem Siddiqui, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan Professor Dr. Tauseef Ahmed Khan, and CPNE Dr. Jabbar Khattak participated in the meeting. The murder of Jaan Muhammad was described as a failure of the police and law enforcement agencies. (Jasarat)
- Three persons including a woman were killed in the name of honor in the Mastung district of Balochistan. According to Levies, the incident took place in Ladi Dasht area of Kurdgap Tehsil, where armed men entered a house late at night and fired indiscriminately. (Jasarat)
- Hafiz Abdul Latif, the central deputy moderator of Jamiat Ahle-Hadith Pakistan, has said that Pakistan is an Islamic state and soon Nizam Mustafa will be implemented in the country. We have to thwart the conspiracies of anti-national elements by promoting unity. (Nawaiwaqt)
- Senior Afghan journalist and social activist Mehbooba Siraj reached the office of Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Taliban government, to discuss reopening of girls’ schools in Afghanistan. During the meeting, Mehbooba Siraj said, “For God’s sake, open girls’ schools, Afghanistan cannot afford a generation that does not go to school.” Until the Taliban government solves this problem, the world will remain against them. On this occasion, Zabiullah said that if school girls go against the government, it can destabilize society. However, the Taliban spokesman assured to convey her concerns to the Afghan government, saying that he is only a spokesman. (Nawaiwaqt)
- Afghan Taliban Spokesperson Zabeehullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan gives great importance to relations with China. He added that China has played a pivotal role in reaching the voice of people of Afghanistan at international level and supported Afghanistan during extremely difficult times. Mujahid expressed hope that being a strong economy in the region China would help investments in Afghanistan. (Daily K2)
- Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, has said that the United States has never asked Pakistan to leave the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). In a special interview to private TV, Masood Khan said that America has never objected to Pakistan-China relations. He alleged that the weapons worth seven billion dollars left by America in Afghanistan are being used against Pakistan. Terrorist groups in Afghanistan are not only our problem but also the problem of America. Today there are attacks on Pakistan, tomorrow there may be attacks on other neighboring countries. Modern weapons have fallen into the hands of banned ISIS and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). He said that to fight the terrorists armed with modern weapons, Pakistan needs modern weapons for which negotiations are going on with America. America has expressed its willingness to provide modern weapons and communication to Pakistan. It has been said to the US that there is a need to increase the capacity of Pakistani forces against terrorists. (Nai Baat)
EDITORIALS
- The one and only debate across the country today is if polls will be held in time. In view of such widespread curiosity, the election commission should take a clear stand on this matter because people also want polls. The State machinery should use all resources at its command to see that polls take place in time to restore political and economic conditions on track on country. (Sindh Express Edit)
- A caretaker government was formed amid fears and rumors that the PDM government might be given more time. Then, it was said that the elections will be held in three months. But as soon as the caretaker Prime Minister took the oath and the caretaker chief minister was appointed in Sindh, came the statement of Election Commission Secretary Umar Hameed that due to delimitation exercise, the holding of general elections may be delayed. Under the constitution, the Election Commission is bound to hold elections in 90 days. But after the notification of the census, new constituencies are also bound to be carved. This delimitation will take more than four months. So the elections may be delayed by four months. (Edit Jasarat)
- The Caretaker Prime Minister will have to keep in mind the principle that the impartiality of the government should not be compromised. This is the requirement of the constitution and also the main purpose of establishing a caretaker government. In the case of adding personalities with political backgrounds and affiliations to the cabinet, this impression of the caretaker government will disappear. This will not only harm the purpose and goal of the establishment of this government but also the transparency of the general elections. Therefore, it is important that the caretaker prime minister selects the cabinet keeping these implications in mind, and fulfills the responsibility assigned to him while protecting his government from conflicts. For ministers in the caretaker government, preference should be given to neutral and experienced persons with professional qualifications. The country needs talented people in every sector. Economy, industry and trade, foreign affairs, and home are the sectors in which if the best personalities are given the opportunity to work then a lot can be done in the national interest. (Edit-Dunya Daily)
- The tasks ahead for the caretaker set up in Islamabad and at provincial levels are no less than big challenges for each of them. A day after Anwar Kakar was sworn in as caretaker PM, Pakistan rupee went down by 1.04% and dollar is now costing almost Rs.292. But, in the open market, it is Rs.300 per dollar. Experts see more pressure on Pakistan currency in days to come. It means Pakistan currency going down vis a vis dollar and in simpler terms tougher days ahead for Pakistan people. On the other hand, youth have started leaving the country looking for a better future abroad. During the 16-month rule by PDM, about 12 lakh youth left the country, this is besides others who have left through illegal ways. However, authorities might try to win back these youth and paint a picture of better days ahead in the country so that they drop plans of going abroad, but youth do not see any future for them in the country. Hence, caretaker government needs to tread very cautiously and see that rupee doesn’t slide more and inflation is under control in country so that the sense of hopelessness does not spread around. (Ibrat Edit)
- Speaking with Daily “Pakistan” after the swearing-in ceremony of Caretaker Prime Minister, the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir pointed in the right direction that it is the responsibility of writers, poets and intellectuals to keep the hope of the nation alive. The Pakistan Border Guard is standing by the Government in important projects like CPEC, Green Initiative, and mineral exploration. Hence it is hoped that the desired results will be achieved soon. Pakistan has all the signs and ingredients of becoming a great state. There is a need to forget the regional differences and take a step forward to make the country a model state. (Edits – Daily Pakistan, Jinnah, Daily Islam)
- Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir has reiterated his determination to help the country to quickly overcome its financial difficulties. He also said that with the cooperation of the federal government foreign investment in the fields of agriculture, information technology, defense production and minerals will be facilitated. For the purpose of making the revolution, the foundations of projects have been laid, in which. A practical demonstration of the army’s active participation was made in mineral exploration and related projects in the Datta Khel area of North Waziristan, which is becoming a haven for terrorists. After it was made peaceful, copper deposits worth trillions of rupees were found and after processing, their export started. The PDM government established the National Investment Facilitation Council about one and a half months before the completion of the constitutional term of the National Assembly. Plans to bring foreign investment in the country have been made in the past as well. However, due to terrorism in two decades, it could not prove to be sustainable since investors want the guarantee of an effective environment. In this context, army’s involvement is a welcome development. In the light of the mega energy and water storage projects in the form of Mangala and Tarbela in the 1960s and the resulting agricultural revolution, there is strong hope that the National Investment Facilitation Council will be able to realize the vision of the Federal Government and Army Chief General Asim Munir. (Jang Edit)####

