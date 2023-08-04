Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 7, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 4, 2023

NEWS

1. An Israeli newspaper has claimed that Pakistan bought cell phone hacking technology from Israel. The Israeli newspaper has also claimed that the Pakistani intelligence agency bought mobile phone hacking technology from Israel and obtained the technology equipment from the Israeli company through Singapore. The report stated that Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency and various police units in the country have been using products manufactured by Israeli cyber technology firm Cellebrite since 2012. The CEO of Cellebrite says that these devices are only sold to security agencies and that the technology is used to fight serious crimes, including terrorism. Belarus, China, Uganda, Venezuela, Indonesia, Philippines, Russia, Ethiopia, and Bangladesh are among the clients of the Israeli firm, the report added. (ARY News Daily)

2. One more important requirement of FATF and IMF has been fulfilled. The National Assembly today passed the bill to create a 20-member National Anti-Money Laundering of Terrorism Authority. It will monitor the actions of the relevant institutions against money launderers and financiers of terrorism. According to objectives of the bill, the authority will also have the power to impose targeted financial sanctions. The appointment of the Chairman and DG of the Authority will be at the discretion of the Prime Minister. (Aeen Daily)

3. An explosion occurred near the Mezai Ada Levies post in Balochistan’s Chaman district, Geo News reported. The blast took place near the vehicle of the Levies post in-charge. As a result, five persons the post in-charge were injured. (Qudrat Daily)

4. The Taliban government has rejected Pakistan’s allegations regarding the security situation. In a tweet on Thursday, Afghan Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that “Various Pakistani officials are making baseless allegations against Afghanistan regarding the country’s security situation. We reject them.” According to him, the Taliban government does not allow anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against any other country. Zabihullah Mujahid said that if anyone has reservations in this regard, they should share it with the Taliban government instead of making frivolous claims in the media. He said that such claims are not in the interest of both countries. This reaction from the Taliban has come after the statement of the Foreign Office of Pakistan, delivered yesterday. According to Pakistan’s official TV “PTV News” that the Foreign Office yesterday said that the three terrorists who attacked the cant in Zhob, Balochistan, belonged to Kandahar. The Foreign Office had asked the Afghan authorities to receive the bodies of the Afghan citizens killed in the incident. The Foreign Office had also expressed concern over the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist incidents in Pakistan. It should be noted that nine security personnel were killed in an attack by terrorists on July 12 last month. The Pakistani army had claimed the death of five terrorists during this attack. A day before this statement, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had said that after the Taliban government came to Afghanistan in 2021, the incidents of terrorism have increased in Pakistan. Bilawal had said that the weapons left by America and NATO in Afghanistan are being used by terrorist groups. Pakistan’s foreign minister had said that our priority would be that the interim Afghan government should take action against the outlawed TTP and other terrorists in Afghanistan and implement the Doha agreement. Bilawal also offered Pakistan’s help to Afghanistan to fight terrorism. It should be noted that since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, relations between Islamabad and Kabul have been volatile. Pakistan has repeatedly said that Afghan soil has been used for terrorism against Pakistan. However, the Taliban government has been denying these claims. (Urdu, Voice of America)

5. A 5-year strategic trade agreement was signed between Pakistan and Iran. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdul Hayan signed the agreement. Later, in a joint press conference, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdul Hayan said that Iran condemns the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, Pakistan has made many sacrifices in the war against terrorism. He further said that any type of terrorism is harmful to the peace of the region, the border market will promote trade affairs. (Daily Dharti, Daily Kashmir Express, Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)

6. Iraq announced the abolition of visa fees for Pakistani visitors. Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah met Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shayya’ Al-Sudani. Iraqi Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari also participated in the meeting. It was agreed to increase cooperation in various fields including counter-terrorism. On the request of the Interior Minister, the Iraqi Prime Minister has decided to abolish visa fees for Pakistani visitors and to provide electronic visa facilities to Pakistani investors. According to a statement, the Iraqi Prime Minister directed to ensure the early release of Pakistanis imprisoned in Iraqi jails for minor crimes and overstaying. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Khabrain)

7. Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial has said that judiciary will defend the constitution and the people and stop the army from any unconstitutional action. He remarked that the country is going through a critical situation, the job of the army is to protect the citizens and the borders. Whatever happened on 9 May is very serious. The court doesn’t want the army to use its gun on the citizens. A 6-member bench headed by Justice Bandial heard the petitions against the trial of civilians in military courts. Lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan asked the judges to take Suo Moto notice against the Official Secrets Act. He said that a new law has been passed by Parliament, and it empowered Intelligence agencies to conduct warrantless searches. The situation in the country is akin to martial law in the country at the moment. Justice Bandial told the lawyer that the CJP cannot take suo moto notice. On this, Aitzaz Ahsan suggested “You should consult the rest of your judges”. To this the Chief Justice replied: “Thank you very much.” Justice Muneeb Akhtar said that the trial of a civilian in a military court is equivalent to a parallel judicial system. The concept of fundamental human rights is that the state cannot withdraw even if it wants to. It cannot be like that one Parliament adds some offenses to the Army Act and another Parliament removes or adds some more offences. Justice Ayesha Malik remarked that if military courts are not courts of law, then it is tantamount to denial of fundamental rights, Article 175 of the Constitution speaks of appeal in the High Court and the Supreme Court. The Attorney General said what happened on May 9 is in front of all. (Jasarat, Nawaiwaqt)

8. Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj Ul Haque said that 54 bills were passed by the National Assembly in two days. Is this assembly or a factory? The nation should be told under whose pressure the laws are being passed. Rulers who make laws will be handcuffed by their own laws. He said that 25 universities were approved to launder black money, but when asked where these universities are, no one knew anything. Some mafias have turned to educational institutions to wash their black money. There was a flour and sugar mafia, now education has also been taken over by the mafia. He said that students are being blackmailed in the name of the semester system, Islamia University Bahawalpur incident made the nation bow down in shame, the culprits should be severely punished and they will not allow this incident to be put in cold storage. (ARY News Daily)

9. Awami National Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Aimal Wali Khan said that people who disrespect and mock Parliament cannot be public representatives under any circumstances. What is the justification for passing 53 bills from the National Assembly within 2 days in the last days? An attack on provincial sovereignty under the guise of these bills is not acceptable in any case. (Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)

10. Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party Chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai said that war clouds are roaming over the region and if immediate sensible measures are not taken there would be nothing but disaster. After 40 years of war the nation of Pashtuns is once again put in trouble. Pashtunkhaw, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, etc. have plenty of natural resources and the world powers are eyeing on those for their intentions are dangerous and are finding ways to exploit those resources through cheap and easy ways; in which Railway line, sea ways, and Gwadar Port are the closest and cheapest route. In such a scenario there is a need that everyone remains alert. (Express Daily)

11. Leaders of the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and MQM-Pakistan Dr Safdar Abbasi, Sardar Abdul Rahim, Javed Hanif, Opposition Leader Rana Ansar Naqvi, Khawaja Izharul Hassan and others have said that they will send the PPP on a fixed leave. Consultations have been started for the formation of a caretaker government in Sindh, as the opposition will jointly give undisputed names. (Jang)

12. Some former members of the PTI Sindh and National Assembly have contacted the MQM leadership and expressed their desire to join the party, MQM-Pakistan sources have confirmed that some PTI leaders have contacted the party leadership and talks are going on with them. (Jang)

13. According to the report of the Commission on Missing Persons, the total number of reported cases of alleged enforced disappearances so far is 9,893, of which 2,277 are still pending. As many as 157 more cases were added in the month of July. The Commission of Inquiry into Enforced Disappearances has submitted its detailed report to the Supreme Court, which includes all the details of the reported and resolved cases till July 2023. The report stated that a total of 7,616 cases were solved by July 2023, out of which 177 cases were solved in the month of July this year only. Out of these 177 solved cases, 172 persons have been traced out of which 165 have returned to their homes, two persons are in jail and one is in a detention center while the bodies of four persons have been found. There are still 2,277 cases of alleged enforced disappearance pending and unresolved. According to the report, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has the highest number of 1,323unsolved and pending cases, followed by Balochistan where 470 cases are pending. Punjab, the largest province of the country, has 259 cases of alleged enforced disappearance pending, while the number of cases in Sindh is 163. (Dawn Daily)

14. Anti-Terrorism Department Peshawar has arrested the facilitators involved in a suicide attack on Ali Mosque in the district Khyber. They are identified as Dilawar Khan and his two sons. According to the Counter-Terrorism Department, a suicide jacket, Kalashnikov and cartridges and other items have been recovered from Sultan Khel, the house of the alleged suspects. The interrogation of the arrested suspects is going on and further revelations are expected. (Dunya Daily & Urdu Point)

15. Five persons were injured in an explosion near Mizai Ada levies checkpoint in Chaman, according to private TV channel Geo News. One of the injured was the in-charge of the post. He is said to be in a critical condition and has been shifted to Quetta. (Urdu Point)

16. A token shutter down strike was conducted by Hindu Panchayat Nushki against unrest in Nushki and looting of Hindu businessmen at gunpoint. On this occasion shops remained partially closed, while a protest rally was taken out by the Hindu Panchayat. The rally started from Masjid Road and reached the Deputy Commissioner Office through Mir Gul Khan Naseer Chowk. (Urdu Point)

17. Shahbaz Taseer, son of slain Punjab governor Salman Taseer, who faced violence in militant captivity for nearly five years, says he had forgotten to laugh but is now determined to live a life without fear. As a member of a prominent business and political family, Shahbaz’s abduction in August 2011 was one of the kidnappings of high-profile people in Pakistan. “I remember how strange this feeling was; I forgot to laugh, didn’t laugh for a long time,” Shahbaz, 39, told AFP in an interview. “I see some of these extremist groups, now they have turned into political parties. (Jang)

18. Senior PML -N Vice President, Maryam Nawaz, said that those who tortured domestic help, Rizwana, must be brought to justice. After visiting Rizwana, at Lahore General Hospital, Maryam Nawaz said that no matter how powerful someone is, he will be brought to justice. She said that while Rizwana’s case came to light, there are many such cases which are hidden due to fear. Protection of the next generation is our responsibility. The education and training and protection of children is the responsibility of the state, she said. (Qudrat Daily)

19. Former Chief Minister Punjab Pervaiz Ilahi’s difficulties have increased with his long-time friend Afghan Farooq becoming an approver in the corruption case against him. Sources said Farooq has already recorded his statement claiming that Pervez Ilahi received a hefty bribe in a two-billion-rupee project for the construction of a 29 km long road. The contractor promised Ilahi 5 crore rupees in advance, and 20 crore rupees when the bill is cleared. Five crores were paid in bags of urea fertilizer. Parvez Ilahi took out the money from the bags and counted it in front of him. It should be remembered that a case had been registered against Munis Ilahi for threatening and firing on (Q) League candidate Farooq Afgan. Government officers including personal secretary Monis Ilahi, Sohail Awan, and contractor Haji Tariq were nominated in this case. (Qudrat Daily)

20. The mineral department in Sindh has expressed security concerns following widespread outcry over government’s tender on auctioning minerals in Karoonjhar Mountains, and also at Sukkur, Yamshero, Thatta, Daddu and Tharparkar. The department conveyed its concern to the Sindh home ministry. Following this, additional security has been recommended at the office of DG-Mines. (Pahenji Akhbar, Aug.3)

21. Acute shortage of life saving medicines besides inflated prices has put people in great trauma in Quetta and other parts of the country. The DRAP authority responded that whichever medicine is not available could be imported, and that shortage of medicines is a global phenomenon. (Express Daily)

22. Due to the closure of the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, the National Grid is still deprived of cheap electricity. Sources say the technical fault in the Project could not be removed even after 14 months. A tunnel of the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project had cracked last year. Those responsible for the shutdown and malfunction of the power project are yet to be identified. Sources say that the deadline for re-commissioning the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project was July. Officials have claimed that the Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project will start production this month. (Roznama Intekhab)

23. National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, NEPRA, has approved a 182% increase in the tariff of Gwadar Coal Power Plant. NEPRA sent the decision to the federal government on the request of the Chinese power company and cited the depreciation of the rupee against the dollar as the main reason for the increase in the tariff. (Roznama Intekhab)

24. The Sindh government has decided to impose a surcharge of 1 rupee 52 paise on electricity bills for the consumers of Karachi. This surcharge will be applicable for one year. The surcharge will be adjusted quarterly. (Qudrat Daily)

EDITORIALS

25. According to the Foreign Office, the terrorists involved in the attack in Zhob Cantt last month have been confirmed as Afghan citizens. After this revelation, the narrative of Afghanistan’s interim government of not supporting terrorists has no significance. Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the ministry of external affairs have already reminded the Afghan government of its promise not to allow its territory to be used for terrorism. It seems that the Afghan Taliban don’t have any respect for either the promise made in the Doha Agreement or the kindness of Pakistan, which has supported Afghanistan in its difficult times. The Army Chief warned last month that if Afghan soil is used for terrorism in Pakistan, our defense agencies will respond effectively. There has been a 79% increase in terrorist incidents in the first half of this year, according to a security research institute, , which also said these acts were committed by the outlawed TTP with safe havens in Afghanistan. Unfortunately, the Afghan government is unable to fulfill its responsibilities in this regard and the pressure of threats to Pakistan from the western border is not decreasing. To ensure the peace of the region, the Afghan government has to clean its land from terrorists. (Dunya Daily edit)

26. Pakistan has always supported Afghanistan, but the Afghan Taliban are not responding equally. It is not fair on the part of the Afghan Taliban to support terrorism against Pakistan which has been the hosting millions of Afghan refugees for so many decades. Pakistan suffered so many losses for the safety and security of Afghanistan and today it is only maimed. Now after the involvement of Taliban terrorists in the Zhob attack, Pakistan should give a clear message that it will not tolerate such acts anymore and that if the Kabul Government is helpless in containing terrorism Pakistan will use all the necessary options to root out terrorism. (edit in Express Daily)

27. The security and stability of Pakistan requires that its friendship with Islamic countries be deeper like that with China. It also must be more direct so that the concept of Islamic unity can be highlighted in front of the world. (Jinnah Edit)

28. Addressing the 96th anniversary celebration of China’s People’s Liberation Army at GHQ Rawalpindi yesterday, the Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir said that the PLA and Pak Army are brothers and that our relations play a role in protecting our collective interests. He described Sino-Pak relations as unique and strong, which have proved their strength by facing all challenges. The Charge d’affaires of the Chinese Embassy attended the event as a special guest. By jointly organizing the 96th PLA anniversary, the military and civil leaderships of China and Pakistan have given a clear message to the elements with expansionist and aggressive ambitions in the region. Long live the Sino-Pak friendship! (Edit in Nawaiwaqt)

29. Whenever bad times clouded Pakistan, China and Turkey have stood firmly side-by-side Pakistan. Both countries are supporting Pakistan in various sectors including defense. It is good that the PDM Government has made good relations with the rich Arab countries and Pakistan would see its benefits soon. (Edit in Jang)

30. PDM chief Maulana Fazl ur Rahman has said that their government is leaving on time as per the schedule. Pakistan People’s Party is also insisting on holding the action on the scheduled date. But why is the country’s largest political party, which has a huge mandate, reluctant to go to the polls? There should be no justification for postponing the election. (Edit in Daily Khabrain)

31. The Shehbaz Government has set a new record by completing the fastest half-century of legislation in Parliamentary history. For the first time in our parliamentary history, 53 bills were approved in just two days, of which 35 bills are related to the establishment of private universities. It is being stated that the education minister Rana Tanveer also seemed helpless as large-scale establishment of private universities was pushed ahead. The Government and ruling alliance parties should not make fun of themselves at the last moment. The treasury benches must come take the members of the National Assembly as well as the Senate into confidence in the matter of legislative work. It is not appropriate to go ahead with bills without doing homework. (Edit in Daily Pakistan)

32. Free text books are not available both at the primary and secondary schools in parts of interior Hyderabad and at schools across Sindh. This is resulting in wastage of students’ time. The government must ensure that more books are rushed to places where needed. A committee should be set up to look into why there is such a delay in supply of free text books. supply. It must examine why wherever free text books were supplied they were insufficient. Action be taken against erring/guilty officials”. (Edit in Pahenji Akhbar, Aug.3)

33. Lawlessness is growing in Sindh. Kidnappings have become big business these days in Sindh. Though much is done from time to time to draw attention of authorities to this menace, all that has proved to be of no use. At times, it looks people are left to take their own care. The authorities have tried to go after dacoits and kidnappers but that effort has not yielded required results probably because culprits have good support. We once again urge the Sindh authorities to pay attention to the burning issue of kidnappings. (Ibrat Edit)