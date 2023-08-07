Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 4, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 7, 2023

NEWS

Imran Khan has spent a second night in jail. His PTI party is likely to approach the courts on Monday, and if the Supreme Court suspends the former prime minister’s sentence, he may be released. Imran Khan has been kept in District Jail Attock, where the entire area has been declared a red zone and tight security has been arranged. The former prime minister was given more facilities in the jail on Sunday, July 6. PTI officials say that an appeal will be filed against Imran Khan’s sentence, but for this purpose, Imran Khan’s signature is required. As of Sunday, August 6, the lawyers had not been given access to the former prime minister. PTI Vice Chairman, Shah Mehmood Qureshi has demanded that the Supreme Court itself take suo moto notice of the arrest. In a video message after the meeting of the core committee of Tehreek-e-Insaaf, he said Imran Khan is kept in the C class in a cell of nine by eleven and his life is in danger. Lawyers are stopped from meeting him. (Ummat)

2. Yet one more PM has been sentenced but till date no dictator has been sentenced, according to Hamid Mir. Echoing his views, Journalist, Asima Sherazi, said “Today, one more PM has been put behind bars”. Noted social activist, Jibran Nasir avers that the Supreme Court can set aside Imran’s sentence, but attempts will be made before that to remove Imran Khan from PTI leadership so that he cannot control the party any longer. Aijaz Syed writes that this was not the first time that courts have been used to give sentences to civilian PMs. Unfortunately, it is not happening for the last time. Our nation is waiting for the day when those who make or break political leaders through courts also are made accountable. (Awamiawaz, Aug.6)

3. Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb has said arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is not political but for selling state gifts. In an interview with the BBC, she said action is being taken as per the law against those involved in May 9 attacks on sensitive installations. Chairman PTI did not appear in courts to defend himself, but Nawaz Sharif faced 150 NAB appearances. You cannot avoid cases by threatening the law and you cannot keep the people in the dark every time. The Federal Minister said that PTI workers attacked policemen in Zaman Park. Can those who attack government property, hospitals, and schools be exempted? Chairman PTI was the mastermind of the May 9 attacks. Maryam Aurangzeb said as Prime Minister Imran had jailed his political opponents and tortured media workers during his tenure. (Himalya Today Daily)

4. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that Nawaz Sharif will be the next Prime Minister of the country. “He will change the future of Pakistan, and he will not compromise on the country’s interest”, said Shahbaz after laying the foundation for the Kasur- Bahawalpur Motorway in Kasur. He said in 2008 there were 20 hours of load shedding, but we ended blackouts in 5 years. There was no corruption in the era of Nawaz. He had eradicated terrorism and brought the CPEC plan from China. During the rule of Nawaz Sharif, 30 billion dollars were invested. (Aeen Daily)

5. Istehkam -e- Pakistan Party leaders Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan have said that corruption will not end until Buzdar and Farah Gogi are caught. Reacting to the arrest of the Chairman of the PTI, Aleem said, when a person becomes arrogant, fate is what happened to Chairman PTI. Aleem Khan predicted that new revelations will come out in the coming days and said that a lot will come out in the coming days. Jahangir Tareen said that wherever Aleem and Tareen are called, they will go there and tell the truth. Welcoming the decision of the upcoming elections under the new census, Jahangir Tareen said that this is a good move, new voters will also get a chance to exercise their right to vote. (Qudrat Daily)

6. Punjab Home Department has approved to give B class to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf in Attock Jail. According to the prison sources, Chairman PTI has been given all the facilities under B Class, the former Prime Minister has been kept in Barrack No. 3 under B Class in the jail, and the family of the Chairman will be allowed to visit him once a week. The PTI Chairman spent the first night in the high-security barracks of Attock Jail. He was given dinner and breakfast according to the prison manual. Eggs, butter, and tea were given. Jail sources said that Chairman PTI spent part of the night sleeping, he also got up for the Tahajud prayer and after performing the Fajr prayer, he had breakfast provided by the jail. Towels, tissue paper, mineral water, glasses, tasbih, a watch, a chair, and mats for sleeping on the ground have been provided. Sources say that ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif and other political figures have been imprisoned in the district jail in the past. According to prison sources, former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was kept in a better class during his imprisonment, in which TV, newspaper, books for writing and reading, stationery, air conditioner or room cooler, small fridge, bed, and laborers were allowed. These facilities for PTI Chairman are subject to the permission of the Home Department or the court. Sources further said that security is on high alert inside and outside the District Jail Attock, and the barracks in which the Chairman PTI is imprisoned are surrounded by commandos of the Prisons Department and prison police personnel. District police and Rangers are also patrolling the area. (Qudrat Daily)

7. Former Federal Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, who has since quit the PTI, said that at the time of 9th May incidents, senior party leadership was given a peaceful protest line, while a separate group was formed for sabotage, “which was not in our knowledge”. He said that whatever happened on that day was the outcome of the position of Chairman PTI. He said that the group formed for the attacks was receiving instructions from somewhere else. Thankfully no gunshots were fired that day from the security side. Otherwise there would have been chaos. He further said that the drama of that day was staged to spread chaos in the country and in the army and discredit the army. (Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)

8. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the previous PTI government and some people together invited terrorists from Afghanistan to settle in Swat. (Jasarat)

9. Deputy Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami Liaquat Baloch has protested against the establishment of China-Pakistan Gwadar University in Lahore, and termed it as a big joke on the people of Balochistan. At a meeting with Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman in the Governor’s House, he said that the people of Gwadar Makran are protesting against the move. The Governor of Punjab immediately contacted the Federal Ministry of Education and Higher Education Commission that informed that this university was not being set up either by the Punjab government or the federal government. It is a venture in the private sector. The Education Department and the Higher Education Commission were bypassed and the bill came to the Assembly, where it was approved. The sentiments of the people of Balochistan are respected, but it is clear that Pak China Gwadar University has nothing to do with the government. (Jasarat)

10. Federal Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has said that the names of former Finance Minister Hafeez Sheikh and a retired judge of the Supreme Court are also included in the shortlist for caretaker prime minister. According to a private news channel, Rana Sanaullah said that the names of Ishaq Dar and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not included in the shortlist for caretaker prime minister. He said that the name of the caretaker prime minister will be decided by Tuesday or Wednesday. It should be remembered that Hafeez Sheikh was the Finance Advisor of former Prime Minister Imran Khan during the Tehreek-e-Insaf regime and then the Federal Finance Minister. (Qudrat Daily)

11. Former finance minister Hafeez Sheikh and a retired judge of the Supreme Court are also among the shortlisted candidates for caretaker prime minister, according to Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, who also said that the names of Ishaq Dar and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi are not included in the shortlist for caretaker prime minister. He added that the name of caretaker prime minister will be decided by Tuesday or Wednesday. Meanwhile, the sources said that the name of PPP leader and former governor of Punjab Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood is also being considered for caretaker prime minister. The sources also disclosed that consultation on the names of Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Hafeez Sheikh is going on. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Kashmir Express)

12. A senior PPP leader, Manzoor Wasan, has said that the caretaker setup can go beyond February 2024. While talking to the media, he said that the elections in the country do not seem to be held on time, and the caretaker setup may go beyond February 2024, the task of the caretaker government is to conduct elections, but it will do something else. Manzoor Wasan further said that the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) has broken up, and the remaining people will be in the People’s Party and the National League. (Qudrat Daily)

13. Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khurshid Shah has said that if the general elections are delayed, the People’s Party will have to take a ‘stand’ on this issue. The government has announced that the assemblies will be dissolved on August 9, in which case the National Assembly will be dissolved before the completion of its term, meaning that general elections will be held within 90 days of its dissolution. The constitution states that if the assembly completes its term, elections will be held in 60 days, but in case of premature dissolution, this period increases to 90 days. Yesterday, the Council of Common Interests unanimously approved the seventh census, after which there is a fear of postponement of the elections by 6 months. Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had said during an interview earlier this week that the elections will be held based on the new census, while the Election Commission of Pakistan has already decided to hold elections based on the new population data. It is being seen as a handicap as it would have to re-delimit the constituencies, and it will take time. (Himalya Today Daily)

14. Political parties of Balochistan have strongly reacted to the outcome of the meeting of the Council of Common Interests that understated the population of the province. Such an approach has always been used to push Balochistan into the mire of injustices and excesses. If there is still no change in the way of thinking, no one can stop the atmosphere of mistrust in Balochistan. Due to the remote and vastness of the province, it is difficult for the census staff to go to every nook and corner. After 2013, some dirt and paved roads were built, which benefited the census staff during the last 25 to 30 years. The problem of law and order was also somewhat satisfactory during this digital census. Awareness was given and people participated fully in this census, after which the digital census of 2018 was largely satisfactory for the political parties. However, in the CCI meeting, the population of Balochistan was approved by showing 67 lakhs less. It is completely unfair to Balochistan because even in the past, Balochistan was exploited based on its population, distribution of resources, employment opportunities, and representation in the assemblies. And now once again when the population of Balochistan is being reduced, we believe that this is a well-thought-out sinister plan under which Balochistan is being tried to be given the status of a colony. It is not acceptable. National Party President and former Chief Minister of Balochistan Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch said that the decision of the CCI is based on complete injustice and cruelty towards Balochistan. The people will not accept it in any case, he said, adding that “we will soon decide our plan of action.” (Qudrat Daily)

15. Pakistan People’s Party, Makran, General Secretary Agha Shah Hussain has stated that the Federal Government’s decision to turn Balochistan into a minority in the new census is unacceptable. At all times, Punjab has been trying to gain control over other provinces by lying and overestimating its population. After the digital census 2023, the population of Balochistan is down by 6.7 million people. This is an undemocratic, illegal and unconstitutional process. It is no more tha mega-robbery of the Federal Government. Reducing the population of Balochistan, which was more than 2 crores in the digital census, to around 1 crore 48 lakhs is nothing but an expression of hatred towards Balochistan. (Urdu Point)

16. Inspector General of Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh has said that the suspects involved in the targeted killing of police personnel have been identified and they will soon be brought to book. Steps have been taken to coordinate the investigation system so that the criminals can be brought to a logical conclusion for the punishment of their crimes. (Qudrat Daily)

17. During the final phase of the immunization campaign in Quetta’s outskirts, an attack was made on the police personnel guarding the polio vaccination team but no harm came to them. This was the third attack on the policemen assigned to protect the polio team in the last week. In the previous two attacks, three persons were killed. A senior police officer said that the policemen were alert in the wake of the firing on the police deployed on the security of the polio team in the Nawan Kali area on Monday, adding that the polio workers were also safe in the attack. As soon as they were attacked, the police guards took up positions and returned fire. In the exchange of fire, one of the assailants was injured but was taken away by his accomplices on a motorcycle. Balochistan Interior Minister Ziaullah Longo said that the government will ensure the safety of personnel administering polio drops. (Dawn Daily)

18. FIA Immigration arrested the most wanted terrorist Ehsanul Haq while carrying out a major operation at Karachi Airport. The head price of the accused wanted by CTD KP was 10 lakhs and his name was also included in the most wanted terrorist list. The suspect wanted in several terrorism cases is related to Swabi. (Urdu Point)

19. The electricity supply to Makran from Iran Jacki Gurmand transmission and Iran Pollan “Gwadar” transmission line was suspended on Sunday, affecting the districts of Kech, Gwadar and Panjgur Makran. Power was restored to some areas of Panjgur and Turbat from the National Grid Station, but many areas of Makran, including Gwadar, remained in darkness at night. (Daily Pakistan)

20. Citing reasons out of its control, Pakistan has asked Iran to suspend its contractual obligation to complete the multibillion-dollar Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project, In simple words, Pakistan has shown its inability to go ahead with the project as long as the US sanctions on Iran are in place or there is any positive signal given from the US to Islamabad to go ahead with the project. The project has been on hold for almost a decade despite severe energy shortages in the South Asian nation of 240 million people. Minister of State for Petroleum Dr. Mossadegh Malik told the National Assembly in a written reply that Pakistan has issued a notice to Iran under the Gas Sales and Purchase Agreement (GSPA), resulting in Pakistan’s obligations under GSPA being suspended. (Dawn Daily)

21. After banning girls from secondary schools across the country, the Taliban have now banned girls from studying beyond class 3. According to BBC (Persian), the Taliban imposed a ban on the education of girls above the age of 10, after which girls will not be able to continue their education after class 3. A sixth standard girl told the BBC that the authorities are not allowing girls who are more than 10-year-old from entering the school. Officials from the Taliban government’s education ministry in Ghazni province have informed heads of schools and short-term training programs that girls over the age of 10 will not be allowed to study. Earlier, the girls were studying in primary school up to the fifth grade. (Nawaiwaqt)

22. Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada has warned the Taliban that if attacks are carried out abroad, it will be “a war, not jihad”, according to the Afghanistan defense minister Mohammad Yaqub Mujahid. News agency, AFP, says the supreme leader made this statement after Pakistan said Afghans were involved in the recent suicide attacks on its soil. Defense Minister in a televised speech, said fighting outside Afghanistan was not a religiously sanctioned ‘jihad’ but a war that the Supreme Leader Haibatullah Akhundzada. has ordered to stop. “If someone goes outside Afghanistan for jihad, it will not be called jihad, it is war”. It should be noted that Pakistan had said after more than 50 deaths in the Bajaur blast that Afghan citizens are helping militants involved in suicide attacks in Pakistan across the border. Since the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan two years ago, there has been a dramatic increase in militant attacks along Pakistan’s border, which have been claimed by the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and rival ISIS. (Dawn Daily, Jasarat, Nawaiwaqt)

23. The Torkham crossing was temporarily closed yesterday due to a clash between the border guards of Pakistan and Afghanistan. Sources said the Afghan guards exchanged harsh words with their Pakistani counterparts and then clashed with them when the Pakistani stopped a minor Afghan boy from taking sugar from the sugar bags and had beaten him. Sources said that an FC official sustained a minor injury in the brief encounter that kept the crossing point closed for about an hour, which was later reopened after the intervention of officials from both sides. Meanwhile, the Khyber district administration-imposed Section 144 on Saturday, banning gatherings of more than 5 persons due to security reasons. The purpose of the ban is to maintain the law-and-order situation. The ban will remain in place for 5 days. (Dawn Daily, Nai Baat)

24. During the PTI protest in Bradford, an unidentified man removed the Pakistani flag from the Consulate of Pakistan building and put the PTI flag and fled from the spot after putting the Pakistani flag in his car. After the video went viral on social media, the Pakistani community reacted strongly and said that the Government of Pakistan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should investigate the incident. If the administration of the consulate does not take action against this person as soon as possible, the Pakistani community is ready to protest strongly. The Pakistani community said that if we do not take action against this person today, then tomorrow our enemies can also do this work. So Consul General Bradford and Pakistan High Commission London should thoroughly investigate this incident and bring it to the public. (Jang)

25. Attock’s well-known senior jurist former Justice Muhammad Bashir Pracha was on his way home from his office when unknown persons opened fire on him. A murderous attack on him took place on Pleader Lane near Dr. Farooq Clinic in Attock’s crowded commercial hub, but he was unharmed in the attack while the assailants managed to escape. (Urdu Point)

26. Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan Chief Sirajul Haq said that only the ideology but neither an atom bomb nor the army or any leader could save the nation. He added that the country is in the fire of terrorism but rulers are completely unworried. Haq alleged that powerful people buy their justice. (Nai Baat)

27. Complaints were made about the non-presence of police personnel at Sachkhand, Lahri, Ganesh and Shankar temples. More than 50 police personnel sent from Mithi on the orders of IG Sindh Police to protect the temples in Jacobabad were left unattended by the district authorities. No arrangements were made for accommodation and food for the non-local security personnel, while police officers were taking other duties from the personnel sent for the security of the temples. (Jang)

28. Federal Minister of Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq said that PIA has piled up a debt of 742 billion rupees. No one is ready to lease their aircraft, and the aircraft we have are also being requisitioned. We are not able to compete with the airlines of the world. If PIA is to be run, the private sector has to be brought into it. If the railways had not been rolled back on the basis of hatred, the railways would have been different today. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Khabrain, Daily Dharti)

29. Addressing a rally in Hafizabad, Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq said that if Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Imran Khan are in the same jail then the nation will be happy. He said that Shahbaz and Nawaz want to postpone elections on the pretext of a digital census. They know that people will thrash them, because these rulers have destroyed the economy. If we come to power, we will end the interest system. On the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan, he said that the nation does not consider the arrest a just one. Jamaat-e-Islami wants absolute accountability, all the people who had benefited from Tosha Khana. (Daily Kashmir Express, Roznama Intekhab)

30. The efforts of the federal government of PML-N and the provincial government of Balochistan paid off. After 17 years, Governor Balochistan and Minister of Railways formally inaugurated Sibi Harnai Passenger Railway. According to the details, in January 2006, unknown persons damaged five major railway bridges and railway tracks built under the British rule on the Sibi Harnai railway track with explosives, due to which the railway service on the said track was suspended. The local people were denied cheap rail travel facility. Due to the suspension of all kinds of rail services on the above-mentioned track for 16 years, the railway suffered a loss of crore of rupees monthly. (Roznama Intekhab)

31. Speaking in the Senate, Mushtaq Ahmed Khan, the leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, has warned that the Official Secrets Act Amendment Bill will turn all of Pakistan into a cantonment and secret agencies will get unlimited powers. Political, human, democratic and constitutional rights will be affected. Unannounced legal martial law will be imposed. (Roznama Intekhab)

32. Mohammad Aslam Bhutani, an independent member of the National Assembly elected from Lasbela Gwadar Hub has termed the digital census as unfair, and criticised that the population of Balochistan has been reduced by 75 lakhs. Taking part in a private news channel’s talk show yesterday, he said there is concern among the people of Balochistan. If the process of reducing and increasing the digital census is taken to court, then we all have to forget about the election on time, which cannot be a good omen for the country and political parties. He further said, “I am not in the caretaker prime minister’s race, nor have I been consulted by anyone. However, on the occasion of the meeting with the Prime Minister, during the consultation, the name of caretaker Prime Minister was asked from me, so I gave one name”. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Kashmir Express)

33. On Sunday morning, the video and news of sugar smuggling was broadcast on social media, after which the FC and Levies administration force took action in Dasht Umar Dhor Kund Missouri area and captured 8 ten-wheeler trucks after exchanging fire with the smugglers who were trying to smuggle sugar to Afghanistan. About 5000 sacks of sugar in the secret boxes of rucks have been recovered. Ten-wheeler trucks will be handed over to customs after legal action. Local public is welcoming the action, they demanded more stringent measures to prevent sugar smuggling. (Roznama Intekhab)

34. The textile industry in Pakistan is in crisis. Its exports declined by 15 percent to $ 16.5 billion in the year 2022-2023, according to Hamid Zaman, managing director of Serena Textile Industries. He said, “Two years ago, we were witnessing a very high growth momentum. We were confident that our exports would reach $ 25 billion this year. But an estimated 7 00,000 jobs have been lost in the textile sector last year. Some 25 to 30 percent of textile factories have been closed. while. “When you lose your job, your life ends,” Lubna Babar, a 43-year-old factory worker from Lahore, who lost her job earlier this year, told AFP. “We have been working in factories for years; the day you are fired, the story ends there”. Like the rest of the world, Pakistan’s industrial manufacturing sector has been affected by the slowdown in global consumption and the rise in energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine. But the difficulties of the textile sector, which accounts for 60 per cent of Pakistan’s exports, have been compounded by the fragile state of the economy and months of political turmoil. (Jang)

EDITORIALS

1. What happened to Imran Khan is not the first time it has happened to anyone and it looks like it won’t be the last time either. This game has been going on for years. The behind-the-scenes forces (Establishment) play this game. Years ago, Bhutto was used to get rid of Ayub Khan. When Bhutto become adamant then General Zia-ul-Haq came. The fact is against politicians, their own brothers are being used. Benazir was brought in as an alternative to remove Nawaz Sharif and company. They both enjoyed the power and later the nation started to understand this game of the establishment. Then the slogan of change was coined and both of them were thrown out with the help of their colleagues. People will remember that only Nawaz Sharif was wrapped in the charges of offshore companies and all others including PTI were safe. Muslim League members criticized the courts and the army for the decision at that time. It was called the decision of biased judges. When the situation changed, a new game started and the issue of Tosha Khana was kicked up. Although all of them are involved in the Tosha Khana cases, only Imran Khan was caught in the wrap. (Edit Jasarat)

2. In Pakistan’s politics many leaders had faced arrest and punishment and Imran Khan is one of them. PTI will do well to approach the Supreme Court over his arrest in the Toshakhana case. Protesting and violence on roads would produce nothing positive. Pakistan is already jolting with so many problems and hence it is necessary to adopt a proper path for justice to avoid any further chaos. Moreover, Elections should be held on stipulated time so that the new government can start implementing policies to redress all issues in a better way. (Edits – Nai Baat, Jang)

3.This year’s digital census, approved by the Council of Common Interests, confirms the country’s high population growth rate at 2.55 percent. It puts the total population at over 24 crore people. According to the 2017 census, the total population of the country was 20.77 crore, while in 1998 it was around 13.23 crore. That is, during the last six years, our population has increased by approximately 33.8 million people If the population continues to grow at this rate, by the end of this decade, our population will reach about 29 million people and by 2050, it will cross 47 million mark. At present, Pakistan ranks fifth in the world in terms of population. At present, India, which is the world’s largest population, has a growth rate of 0.81 percent, China minus 0.02 percent, the United States of America 0.50 percent, and Indonesia 0.74 percent. This means that in the next ten years, Indonesia’s population, which is currently around 27.75 million, will reach 291.7 million at its current growth rate, by which time Pakistan’s population will exceed 31 million. The economic growth rate of the countries above Pakistan is many times higher than that of Pakistan. Currently, India’s GDP growth is above 6%, China’s is also about 6%, and Indonesia’s about 5%, while Pakistan’s GDP growth in fiscal year 2023 was an abysmal 0.29 though in 2024, it is estimated to be 3.6 percent. This means that we are moving towards one extreme in terms of population growth and the other extreme in terms of economic growth. Population growth is the fastest and economic growth is the slowest. This situation seems to create a dire situation in our country in terms of resources, income, and population in the years to come. It is possible that this alarming situation of population growth would not have happened if Pakistan, like other countries in the region, had adopted an effective strategy to control population growth. Now we have reached the edge of this danger at the national level. (Edit-Dunya Daily)

4. The decision to hold elections under the new census has been taken unanimously by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). It can be hoped that all issues will be settled amicably further. The important thing is to ensure transparency in elections so that political and economic stability can be established in the country. (Daily Pakistan Edit)

5. Yesterday, 10 bogies of the Hazara Express train derailed near Nawabshah. In this accident more than 40 people died and around 100 were injured. All injured passengers were transferred to People’s Medical College, Nawabshah. Whenever a rail accident takes place, an inquiry is held and a report is submitted to the Railways. But no one pays attention to the reports. All the reports on rail accidents appear to be gathering dust in government shelves. (Edit, Daily Khabrain)

6. The train accident near Nawabshah, Sindh, has (Sindh) claimed twenty lives. Another fifty passengers are injured. Yet the railway authorities say they were not able to establish reasons behind accident involving the Hazara Express that was going from Karachi to Rawalpindi. This is not the first train accident. Fear of accidents grips every rail passenger these days since we, as a nation have not taken no lessons. The need of the hour is seriousness to deal with these mishaps. (Ibrat, Edit)

7. The Nawabshah train accident is a grim reminder of careless ways the Pakistan railways runs trains in the country. Its negligence makes passengers’ lives are far from safe. There should be a thorough investigation, and whosoever is found guilty should be dealt with legally so that passengers’ lives can be made safe in future. (Sindh Exp. Edit)

