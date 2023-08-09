State Dept Press Briefings -Aug 9, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 9, 2023
NEWS
- There is only one day left for the dissolution of the National Assembly and many names are being circulated regarding the Caretaker Prime Minister, but Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that no name has been finalized for the Caretaker Prime Minister post. Appearing on a TV program the Prime Minister said, “President will be briefed tomorrow. Then I will contact the Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz, and have the first meeting on picking up a caretaker PM”.. He said that consultations are going on within his own party as well as with the allies, which will be completed in a couple of days. When he was asked whether the caretaker prime minister could be from PML-N, he replied: ” I think the caretaker prime minister should be free from any political influence and hopefully the coalition parties will make a decision that is generally acceptable to the people”. In response to another question, he said that the names for the caretaker prime minister have not been shortlisted yet; no name has been finalized yet. The Prime Minister denied that the name of Hafeez Sheikh was shortlisted though two days ago Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah had said that Abdul Hafeez Sheikh’s name was also included in the shortlisted names. (Dawn Daily)
- In a TV program PML N senior, Khawaja Asif has said that Raja Riaz is the leader of the opposition and according to the constitution, nothing can be done without consulting him regarding the selection of the caretaker prime minister. If there is a deadlock the matter will be referred to the Election Commission, but I do not think that there will be a deadlock. He said that so many names are coming but it is possible that someone whose name is not on the list will become the caretaker prime minister. Khawaja Asif revealed that many people are willing to be the caretaker prime minister, people are lusting for the post and I guess people think the caretaker government will last long so people are more interested in this post. He said that the election should be held in January and should not be delayed for more than two and a half months because we will go in the Senate election with the new government. In response to a question, the senior politician said that I guess Nawaz Sharif should come in September, the election campaign has started and his role will be very important in it. His presence at this time in Pakistan is very important and the legal obstruction in his return will be removed soon. (Dawn Daily)
- Just a day before the dissolution of the National Assembly, differences emerged in the ruling coalition over Afghan policy. Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) leader Maulana Asad Mehmood criticized a National Assembly member from North Waziristan, Mohsin Dawar when Mohsin Dawar spoke about the recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan and said that the Taliban government is responsible for it. In his speech yesterday, JUI(F) leader Asad Mehmood reiterated his party’s commitment to support the Taliban government in Afghanistan and accused Mohsin Dawar of becoming a US ‘mouthpiece’. He particularly criticized Mohsin Dawar’s remarks that “those who celebrated the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan have their hands stained with the blood of innocent people who died in terrorist incidents.” Maulana Asad Mahmood said that when Afghanistan was ruled by a US-backed puppet, you celebrate it and participate in their events, and when an Islamic government is established, you see blood on the hands of others. He said that we consider the war of Afghans against foreign forces as ‘Jihad’ and we are supporting the Islamic Emirate in Afghanistan as we are supporting the Kashmiris. (Dawn Daily)
- Federal Human Rights Minister Riyaz Pirzada has said that Pakistan does not recognize the involvement of the Afghan interim government in the recent incidents of terrorism across the country. There is some misunderstandings between the two countries. This statement by the federal minister is in stark contrast to the recent statements issued by the government and the army, which have repeatedly expressed concern over the use of Afghan territory by militants for cross-border terrorism. Recently, 12 soldiers were martyred in an attack on military installations in Zhob Cantt, Balochistan, and another attack on security forces in Sui, Balochistan. The Foreign Office identified the Zhob attackers as Afghan nationals. Last week, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif had also urged the Afghan government to take concrete steps to prevent the use of its territory for terrorism. After this, Afghan Supreme Leader Hibatullah Akhundzada had warned the Taliban members against attacking abroad. A day ago, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir also raised this issue and said that the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist incidents in Pakistan is harmful to regional peace and stability as well as its deviation from the Doha Peace Agreement also. (Dawn Daily)
- Jamaat-e-Islami (Punjab, Central) Amir Muhammad Javed Kasuri has said that postponement of elections under the guise of census is not acceptable. It will be tantamount to deviating from the constitution of Pakistan. The coalition government wants to prolong the caretaking setup by using such tactics to achieve its desired results. He also said the rule of law and constitution cannot be ensured in the country until the theory of necessity is buried. Both PTI and PDM did not give anything but disappointment to people. The slave rulers of the IMF obtained loans on the strictest terms for their extravagances, and made every Pakistani indebted by two and a half lakhs. They also bought 3 billion rupees worth of new vehicles for 200 government officials. Is that an MF demand? Alliance Government of 13 parties brought inflation, unemployment and destruction to 24 crore people. The people have seen the ability, capacity and reality of these incompetents. Their style of politics should be rejected so that Pakistan can develop and bring prosperity in the life of the people. Kasuri further said that Pakistan does not need aid but patriotic leadership and honest officers. It has been the tragedy of the country that whoever came to power has done nothing but looting and abuse of power. The national treasure has been looted brutally. Disappointed with the situation, 10 lakh people leave the country every year. (Jasarat)
- An appeal was filed in the Islamabad High Court against conviction of Imran Khan, the PTI Chief, in the Toshakhana case. He requested the court to annul the decision of the trial court and suspend the sentence and release him on bail. In his appeal, Imran Khan took the position that the decision of the trial court is against the law and should be declared null and void. Advocate Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gohar have filed the appeal on behalf of Chairman PTI. (Himalya Today Daily)
- The Election Commission has disqualified Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan for five years. According to Express News, the Election Commission also de-seated him from the NA-45 Karam seat. A notification has been issued in this regard. According to the spokesperson of the Election Commission, under 63 1H, Imran Khan was found guilty of corrupt practices. The Election Commission ruling came after the Sessions Court of Islamabad sentenced PTI Chairman to three years in the Toshakhana case. (Aeen Daily)
- The core committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has appointed Imran Khan as chairman for lifetime. Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi chaired the meeting with important party leaders in attendance. The core committee decided to celebrate Independence Day in a grand manner in light of the instructions sent by the chairman from the jail. The party also decided to challenge in the Supreme Court the decisions of the Council of Common Interests (CCI). It also decided to offer full legal and political resistance to every attempt to postpone the elections. (Aeen Daily)
- In a statement, PTI spokesperson said that they reject the notification of the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualifying Imran Khan. “We will challenge the decision in the Supreme Court”. He said that the people are also rejecting the attempt to implement the minus one formula. The Election Commission is the key facilitator in the project of postponing elections and destroying democracy. He said that the Election Commission is also a key facilitator in the plan of deviating from the Constitution. The April 4 decision of the Supreme Court tells the story of the Election Commission playing with the Constitution. The PTI spokesperson said that the Supreme Judicial Council should hear the pending reference against the Chief Election Commissioner. (Qudrat Daily)
- The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has detained PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s lawyer Naeem Haider Panjhota. The arrest was made when he arrived for interrogation in connection with the investigation into the social media post of Judge Humayun Dilawar, who is hearing the Tosha Khana case against Imran Khan. (Daily Dharti, Daily Kashmir Express, Daily Khabrain)
- Banned Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF) has accepted the responsibility for the attack on the Rangers official in Lyari last night. In a social media post, BLF said it was its targeted killing. Police officials said that the accused targeted the Rangers officer and the attack was carried out in an ambush. After the incident, a statement issued by the Rangers spokesperson also announced the formation of a committee to investigate the incident. (Jang)
- A two-member Sindh High Court bench of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto and Justice Kausar Sultana Hussain has remarked that the police is not doing anything to recover Ashraf Mengal and other missing persons. The Judges expressed their anger with the investigating officer and said that he always comes with the same old reports. Justice Phulpoto remarked that the police is not doing anything to recover the missing persons. The people have become disappointed with courts. When nothing happens, complainers have stopped coming to the court. Justice Phulpoto said that people are worried, and we are also disappointed with the police. The investigating officer stated that Ashraf Mengal is not imprisoned in any detention centre in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The court adjourned the hearing indefinitely due to the absence of the petitioner and ordered the police to take steps to recover the missing persons. (Qudrat Daily, Jang)
- Quetta Bar Association President Malik Abid Kakar Advocate and General Secretary Chingiz Hai Baloch Advocate have expressed concern that population of Balochistan was reduced in the latest census. It is unfair and we reject the census data. In 2017, the total census of Balochistan was 1 crore 24 lakh 4 thousand but now it is put at seventy lakhs plus. Islamabad should not treat Balochistan as a colony to save the seats of the National Assembly of Punjab. (Qudrat Daily)
- Pakistan People’s Party senior, and former Chief Minister of Balochistan, Nawab Sanaullah Khan Zahri, has strongly rejected the 2023 digital census data on Balochistan, saying it has deliberately reduced the population of the province. In the results released by the Statistical Institute after the completion of the census in May, the population of Balochistan was shown as 2.47 million, but now the population of the province has been reduced to 1.48 million. which is unacceptable. An attempt has been made to deprive the people of their rights once again. We will not accept the results of such a census which is altered. Balochistan will lose its share of the province in the NFC award and the quota of federal jobs and many other things, which will make the people of the province feel deprived. There will be more injustice to Balochistan. (Qudrat Daily)
- Jamaat-e-Islami Amir Siraj-ul-Haq has said that the nation wants that the caretaker government should not become an extension of the government of PDM, and the People’s Party. The caretaker prime minister and his cabinet should be 100% neutral, and the first responsibility of the government is to conduct clean and transparent elections. It should take back the economic burden that the coalition government has put on the shoulders of the people. The bogus statements and false slogans of the rulers cannot satisfy the people. The looters should be held accountable. (Dunya Daily)
- Addressing a ceremony in honour of martyrs’ families and veterans at GHQ, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said martyrs saved Pakistan from the evil eye of the enemy forever. Pakistan has to be secured. Pakistan is a nuclear power, and the enemy cannot look at it with an evil eye. The Prime Minister said that the people are waiting when Pakistan will get rid of its debts and stand on its own feet. Pakistan has come out of the most difficult situations. We all have to rebuild Pakistan together. Instead of unevenly sharing resources, we should unite on a fair distribution system. He said, tomorrow his government will complete its term, and after fulfilling the constitutional requirements, power will be handed over to the caretaker government. (Qudrat Daily)
- Railway authorities have suspended six officials in the wake of Hazara Express tragedy. According to the notification, the suspended officers include Divisional Executive Engineer of Sukkar Hafiz Badrul Arafin and Works Manager Workshop Karachi Atif Ashfaq, Assistant Executive Engineer Nawab Shah Musharraf Majeed, Power Controller Bashir Ahmed, and Way Inspector Mohammad Arif. Several coaches of the Hazara Express from Karachi to Rawalpindi derailed near Nawab Shah on Sunday, as a result of which more than 30 people died and many were injured. (Qudrat Daily)
EDITORIALS
- Foreign Minister and leader of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Zardari has admitted that we have not succeeded in trying to make the institutions work within their limits. In his farewell speech in the National Assembly, he said “I asked Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari to take such decisions that would make politics easier for me and Maryam Nawaz, but it seems that the system will continue to operate in the same way for the next 30 years as it has been running for last 30 years”. He also said that he wanted to carry on the traditions of his elders and not to do something that would benefit undemocratic forces. He proposed a solution to this problem and it is Charter of Democracy. However, he termed Imran Khan’s going to jail as a paying the price of his deeds. What the Foreign Minister has said is absolutely correct, but for this situation, he has to take a deep look at the role of his party, PML-N and his allies and also to assess who has done what to keep the institutions in their limits. If Bilawal would look at the politics of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, the founder of his party and his grandfather, it is clear that Bhutto had reached Parliament with the help of institutions and made Parliament a rubber stamp. (Edit Jasarat)
- One of the serious problems that Pakistan is currently facing is many subversive elements including the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) using Afghan soil to carry out terrorist activities in the border areas of the country. Since the withdrawal of the US and its allies from Afghanistan, the situation there has completely changed and the interim government of the Taliban has released the imprisoned members of the TTP and other terrorist organizations and allowed them to a free run. Due to this, not only Pakistan but also other neighbors of Afghanistan are facing problems, but mostly Pakistan. The interim government of Afghanistan has repeatedly said that they will not allow their territory to be used against any other country. Yet, there are continuous terror strikes in Pakistan in which terrorists from Afghanistan are involved. During his address to the Grand Jirga of advisers and representatives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and merged districts in Peshawar on Monday, Army Chief General Asim Munir made some interesting and valid points. He said that the sovereignty of the Pakistani constitution belongs to Allah Almighty, which Sharia do these Khawarij (Exit from Islamic faith) want to establish? No group will be talked to, those who have used religion as a terror must answer, Afghan refugees must live in Pakistan according to the laws of Pakistan. General Asim Munir gave a clear message that he and his brave army will fight till the last drop of blood in the war against terrorism. He also said “We are doing jihad in the way of Allah and success will be ours”. During his speech, the Pakistani Army Chief General Asim Munir rightly addressed the Afghan government and said that if the reward for kindness can be anything it is kindness. He made it clear to the interim government of Afghanistan in a blunt manner that Pakistan will not talk to any group. It was also important to clarify that in the past the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government had tried to bring the TTP to the negotiating table, but the terrorist group took the offer as Pakistan’s weakness due to which things became worse. The Pakistan Army, through operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Radd-Ul-Fasad, has secretly wiped out the terrorists and their supporters from the country and has made it known that terrorist acts will not be accepted in any part of Pakistan and that action will be taken not only against individuals but also against those who support them. Whatever, Army Chief said while addressing the Grand Peshawar Jirga is a message not only of him but of the whole of Pakistan, which the Afghan government needs to listen carefully and think over. (Edit Jasarat)
- It would be better if the Afghan government abides by the promises and agreements and destroys terrorist bases on its soil. The Afghan Government must take steps to prevent these terrorists and their networks coming from the Afghan border. Pakistan should start a serious dialogue with the Afghan Government, provide them with concrete information and convince them that they will suppress these terrorist groups as per Army Chief’s promises without wasting any time. It is necessary for the Afghan Government to fulfill its responsibility and play an effective role in establishing peace in the region. (Daily Pakistan Edit)
- After the withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan and the establishment of the Taliban government, it was expected that terrorism targeted at Pakistan from the Afghan soil would end and there would be a period of peace on the borders. TTP terrorists, hiding in secret dens, with covert support or indifference of the Afghan Taliban, resumed destructive activities in the Pashtun belt areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The saddest thing is that Afghan citizens are also involved in sabotage activities. According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the involvement of Afghan citizens in the Zhob incident has been confirmed and Pakistan has informed the Afghan Interim Government of its concerns. The terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) had been checkmated as a result of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and Ridd-ul-Fasaad and were confined to their secret shelters in Afghanistan, but the previous Imran government of Pakistan acted without caution and opened the doors of so-called dialogue with them and allowed them to come back to Pakistan. They took full advantage of the concession and resumed suicide attacks and acts of sabotage across the border, which are increasing day- by- day. Against this backdrop, a historic Grand Tribal Jirga was held in Peshawar, in which Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir warned both the Kabul government and the TTP that if talks regarding terrorism in Pakistan from Afghan soil were held, it will not be with any terrorists or groups but with the Afghan Interim Government. Attempts by terrorists to resume negotiations are futile. They have no option but to accept the writ of the government. If they continue in their wrong way, they will be eliminated. The Army Chief warned the Kabul government that involvement of Afghan nationals in terrorist activities in Pakistan is detrimental to regional peace and stability, and Pakistan has reservations about giving sanctuaries of banned organizations on Afghan soil and open permission for subversive operations from there. Pakistan will leave no stone unturned to destroy their networks. He also said that Afghan refugees have to live in Pakistan according to the laws here. It is noteworthy that the emir of the Afghan Taliban also told the terrorists in a decree that their attacks on the neighboring country are not jihad, but war, which cannot be allowed, but TTP terrorists, including Afghan citizens, have not been practically stopped. The Pakistan Army is chasing them in the affected areas. The Army Chief said in his speech regarding the integration of tribal areas that a separate secretariat will be established to resolve their issues. Development projects worth 81 billion rupees will be started in collaboration with the provincial government and the propaganda of hostile forces against the armed forces will be dealt with according to law. The tribal elders assured that the TTP and its ideology are not acceptable and that the frontier tribes will remain with the army to fight terrorism. (Edits – Jang, Nai Baat, Express Daily)
- It will be for the third time in Pakistan that any elected national assembly is going to complete its full term. The outgoing national assembly took over on August 13, 2018. It is getting dissolved today. The highlight of outgoing national assembly was removal of Imran Khan from the post of PM through a no-confidence motion. Compared to earlier times, the five years of outgoing national assembly were full of political unpleasantries. Soon after the election on July 25, 2018, the Opposition raised hue and cry over the outcome, and dubbed the new government as the selected one. During PTI’s three- and half-year rule, several leaders were put behind bars. In March 2022, some PTI members in national assembly revolted against the party leadership and formed their own forward block. A month later, on April 9, a no-confidence voted out Imran Khan paving the way for Shahbaz Sharif to take over as new PM. Now that the PDM government is on the way out, the caretaker set-up will take over and most probably some economic expert will head the interim government. This time caretaker set-up is expected to get additional responsibilities and hence there is likelihood that interim set-up might stay in office longer than 90 days. If the idea behind the longer stay of the interim government is to get stability for the economy and attract foreign investors then a longer stay of a month or two by the interim government will be no big issue. (Ibrat, Edit)
- All five years of the present national assembly were momentous and witnessed several ups and downs. Today, on the occasion of the national assembly completing its five years, we recall all those five years and the only thing we can do on looking back is feeling a sense of all not being well, especially as people have suffered hugely. Now that the country is on its way to get a new government, we hope it will not repeat past mistakes. We also hope that decisions to be taken by the new government will be people-friendly and not anti-people. (Sindh Exp, Edit)
- Dacoits continue their sway in the interiors of about half a dozen districts in northern Sindh and right now most of the hostages in dacoits’ custody are from Kandhkot district. Despite replacing SSP, the situation has not changed. More than 30 people from different parts of Kandhkot are still in dacoits’ custody including children Jaideep, Adesh Kumar and Farhan Soomro. According to reports, dacoits are demanding ransom in crores from the affected families for release of their near and dear ones. On their part, the Police claim that operations are underway to nab dacoits, but the Police plays a mediator’s role and makes money by getting hostages freed against payments. Protest rallies were taken out by locals and members of Hindu community against rising kidnappings. Such protest rallies have started in other parts too against growing lawlessness across Sindh. We urge authorities to secure the release of all hostages including innocent children. Authorities should take decisive action with help of army and rangers so that Sindh people can heave a sigh of relief. (Pahenji, Edit, Aug.8)
- It is possible that the recent railway accident might be due to some technical flaws or it could be an act of sabotage by some extremist elements. This is not the first accident that is being investigated. Several such enquiries and investigations have been ordered in the past; they all continue to lie buried in files for years. Pakistani authorities and Pakistan railway must identify all the flaws and shortcomings and thereafter action be taken against those found negligent in duties. If authorities give attention to issues like how to make railway journeys safer, it can benefit the department financially too. We hope authorities will give special attention and importance to this aspect and will try to give better railway services. (Awami Awaz, Edit, Aug.7)
- Pakistan has vast reserves of coal, gold, copper, bauxite, mineral salt, chromite, and iron besides various types of precious stones. Along with minerals, another sector that has the potential to provide economic benefits to Pakistan is agriculture. It is welcome therefore that chaired by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, the Apex Committee of the Special Investment Facilitation Council approved various foreign investment projects in agriculture, livestock, mining, minerals, IT, energy and other sectors. SIFC offers an important road map for investment promotion in the country. The economic scenario of Pakistan has changed with the investment of Gulf countries and China. Chinese companies have invested more than 30 billion dollars in CPEC, which is the foundation of a new era for Pakistan-China friendship. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has noted that CPEC projects have played a major role in our industrial growth, creating jobs. CPEC second phase has started; it includes major projects like Green Corridor, Innovation, IT Corridor and Special Economic Zones. The Prime Minister directed to extend a warm welcome to the Saudi investments, and urged the incoming interim government to keep the SIFC dynamic. The Prime Minister’s priorities of attracting investment from friendly countries, and for CPEC projects are commendable. This will lead the country on the path of economic development. (Edits – Jang, Daily K2)
- Malaria has outbroken in the tribal regions. Local elders say that there has been an epidemic of malaria since last month, but the concerned institutions did not take any countermeasures despite complaints. Treatment facilities in the local hospitals and dispensaries are not enough due to which the disease is spreading. The Caretaker Government should take immediate action. (Daily Pakistan Edit)
-
-
