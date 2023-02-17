The Freedom to Kill Dictum  

Pak Urdu Media Digest, Feb 17, 2023

NEWS

According to the CTD spokesman, terrorists attacked the team of CTD Mianwali in Kalabagh; In the exchange of fire that lasted for twenty minutes, the leader of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban, Habib-ur-Rehman was killed, while two of his associates escaped. A Kalashnikov, suicide jacket and TTP stickers were recovered. The Anti-Terrorism Force launched a grand operation to search for two accomplices of the slain terrorist. (Jang, Daily Express, Ummat, Nawai Waqt, Urdu Point) PTI Central Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry has described his meeting with the American ambassador as positive and said that the American authorities have been informed of their concern that the PDM government could misuse terrorism and blasphemy laws against political opponents. He said that his discussions also covered deteriorating human rights situation n the country. “We presented the position of PTI on the political situation. These meetings are part of the mutual desire for relations based on equality and people’s welfare”. (Daily Express, Nawai Waqt, Ummat) The PTI leadership has put party workers on high alert for three nights in Lahore and nearby districts apprehending the arrest of Imran Khan. It has been reported that last night also workers around Zaman Park were kept on alert to deal with any situation. Yesterday, the Lahore High Court rejected the bail application of Chairman PTI for non-appearance, and this pump primed the possibility of Imran’s. (Ummat) Foreign exchange reserves have decreased by 6 billion dollars during the past 14 weeks. The official foreign exchange reserves reached the level of 3.192 billion. (Ummat, Nawai Waqt, Daily Express) Rejecting the reports of a deal on the nuclear program, Pakistan has said that the discussion on the nuclear program is not part of any agenda. In addition, the FO said that the reports of arms sale to Ukraine are baseless. (Jasarat) Minister of State for Finance Ayesha Ghaus Pasha said that Pakistan has implemented the pre-conditions of the IMF very quickly. Staff-level agreement with IMF will be reached soon. (Jasarat) The head of Pakistan Sunni Tehreek, Muhammad Sarwat Ijaz Qadri has said that people should be made aware of the power of the vote to reduce political anarchy. All the systems in the country have failed, Hence, the Nizam-e-Mustafa should be implemented. (Jasarat) The differences between the two factions of the TTP intensified, resulting in the death of eight terrorists. According to Afghan intelligence sources, there was an armed clash between the TTP Mehsud group and Jamaat-ul-Ahrar in Kannur. The Mehsud group killed the terrorist in the custody of Jamaat-ul-Ahrar. (Jasarat) After the revelation that the members of banned organizations are planning to target top brass of law enforcement agencies in South Punjab, orders have been issued to put security on high alert. (Jang) The security forces have conducted a successful operation based on a tip-off in Spinki area of South Waziristan, during which a suicide bomber Naik Rehman Mehsud alias Nikro was killed. The report added that the strategy of the security agencies and help of the Pashtun people are making it possible to wipe out the terrorists. (Jang) Preparations are being made to celebrate Basant in Faisalabad today, while 7 thousand police personnel have been deployed to stop kite flying, announcements are being made to stop kite flying. Faisalabad police has arrested more than 250 kite sellers and recovered more than 100,000 kites during the ongoing crackdown against kite flying. (Jang) Bad economic situation limited Pakistan’s military operations against the TTP. Also, due to pressure from political groups, Pakistan is reluctant to carry out airstrikes across the Afghan border. The report of the American think tank Institute of Peace states that the Afghan Taliban will not give up their support and shelter for the TTP. The report added that Kabul’s criticism of Islamabad’s policies expresses the Taliban’s determination to continue supporting the TTP. (Jang) Deputy Amir Jamaat-e-Islami (Balochistan) Maulana Abdul Kabir Shakir has termed as illegal and unjust the taking away of the constitutional and democratic rights of the people of Gwadar. He demanded immediate release of Maulana Hidayat ur Rehman Baloch. Stop persecution and restore the rights to the people of Gwadar and Balochistan. The federal and provincial governments are responsible for the deprivations of Balochistan. Those who have enriched themselves with the wealth of corruption have made the life of people of Balochistan miserable. He added that giving rights to the people of Gwadar and Balochistan is the need of the hour. (Jasarat) Central Information Secretary of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Ideological Pakistan) Syed Haji Abdul Sattar Shah Chishti and Provincial Information Secretary Maulana Rehmatullah Haqqani said increase in petrol prices, the mini-budget and new taxes are cruel and anti-people decisions. By accepting the servitude of the IMF and global financial institutions the government ise paving the way for begging for power from the US in the future. (Urdu Point) Citizens and social organizations have organized in Sukkur district a unique demonstration against the anti-people policies of the Federal Government by taking out a symbolic funeral of a motorcycle against the excessive increase in the prices of petroleum products in the country. Protest was organized by the Urban Alliance of Sukkur district. (Urdu Point) A grand Jirga of Kunnar (Afghanistan) and Bajaur (Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa) elders was organized after 20 years demanding opening up of the Nawa Pass Border for trade. The Jirga discussed peace, law and order situation and problems of the traders due to border closure. (Aeen) The Vice President of PML-N Marian Nawaz said her party, PML-N will be responsible for inflation only when Nawaz Sharif is in Pakistan. At a meeting with a delegation of youth, she distanced herself from the present government. She said that ML-N can’t be held responsible for inflation, because it is not my government. There will be our government only when Nawaz Sharif will be in Pakistan. She said that only Nawaz Sharif can take Pakistan forward. (Dunya Daily) Leader of PTI, Senator Shibli Faraz said that Jamiat Ulema e Islam is practically ruling Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The caretaker Chief Minister is only a puppet, while Akram Durrani is practically running the caretaker government. Talking with the media in Peshawar he said that the provincial government and the governor are unnecessarily procrastinating about election. The government is not concerned about inflation and people. They just want to extend the term of their rule. And they are using every means for that purpose. (Dunya Daily) One American think tank has said that the TTP is becoming a great danger under the Taliban rule in Kabul. The American Institute of Peace in its report said that the Afghan Taliban will not stop support to the banned organization TTP. The criticism of the policies of Pakistan by Kabul is a sure indication that the Taliban will continue their support of the TTP. The dwindling economy of Pakistan has reduced its options for military operations against terrorists. While TTP has become more powerful financially and politically, the Afghan Taliban is providing them safe havens in Afghanistan. Many Taliban are also joining TTP. (Islam Daily)

EDITORIALS

20. The statements by finance minister that the mini budget is in fulfillment of terms and conditions agreed to with the IMF and also the statement that tax targets too will have to be raised, are clear indication that the entire burden is being passed on to the common man. This is also evident from the way all essentials are getting costlier and tariffs being raised on power, gas and oil. Govt could have cut down big expenditure on the protocols of ministers, their advisors and also could have saved a lot by withdrawing perks like free petrol, free medical facilities and free power, but none of that has been done. Our rulers have no feeling for common man; their mini budget is proving to be more dangerous and lethal than even suicide bomber. People have started realizing that dying is cheaper than surviving in current inflation times. This is a sad reflection on the state of affairs in the country. (Ibrat Edit)

21. Federal Finance Minister has presented the Mini Finance Bill in the National Assembly and the Senate for more revenue on IMF orders. The IMF is constantly monitoring the actions of the government of Pakistan, and constantly delaying the approval of the one-billion-dollar tranche. The foreign exchange reserves have decreased to less than 3 billion dollars. After the 10-day negotiations, the online negotiations have also been postponed. The proposed finance bill for additional tax collection of Rs 170 billion has been referred to as the supplementary budget. This will increase the burden of inflation and unemployment. (Edit Jasarat)

22. Pakistan is currently facing serious economic crisis due to lack of foreign exchange, and rising inflation. Various sectors have been affected by the increase in the prices of petroleum products, electricity, gas, and depreciation of the rupee. Exports are badly affected. According to a report released by the Institute of Statistics, from July to December 2022, production dropped by 30.23% in the automobile sector, 13.6% in the textile sector, 66.01% in the wood products, 2.31% in the iron and steel products, 2.81% in the production of paper and board, 1.13% in chemicals, 21.56% in the production of pharmaceutical products, 23.51% in the production of the tobacco sector, 47.85% in the machinery and equipment sector has decreased. Only in December, the production of the textile industry decreased by 21.24%, and the machinery and equipment sector recorded a decline of 77.86%. (Edit Jang)

23. The Mini-Budget by the PDM Government is one more inflation bomb dropped on people. A government should provide relief to people and address their problems and not compel them to commit suicide. If this situation continued people would be forced to end their lives and there would be complete anarchy in the country. The Government should act before it is too late. (Aeen Edit)

An audit report of the accounts of the Balochistan Government has revealed widespread irregularities and dubious expenditure. In an area where people do not have access to basic needs, resources need to be spent with utmost honesty so that they can bring maximum benefits to the people, but this appears to be not the case in the most backward province of Pakistan. (Nai Baat Edit, 16th Feb)

24. More and more fertile land is being diverted for housing. Already there are nearly two lakh housing societies in the country, such housing spree will have a negative impact on food security, according to the Standing Committee of the Upper House on Inter-Provincial Coordination. The United Nations agency, World Food Organization, has already warned that Pakistan may join the list of countries with severe food shortage in the next few years. Hopefully, the Senate Committee will not only make workable recommendations, but also will persuade the members of Parliament to enact a legislation to ensure the country’s food security as soon as possible. (Daily Pakistan Edit)

25. Presenting the IMF decreed 170 billion rupee mini-budget in the National Assembly, Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his address to the Parliament, proposed the formation of a National Commission to find out the reasons for the economic decline and to put the facts before the nation. The Government should take suggestions from economic experts without discrimination of likes or dislikes. A national economic policy should be formulated under which the economic burden will be minimal for low-income earners. (Edits – Daily Pakistan, Nai Baat)

26. With the Mini-Budget as per the IMF conditions, the government has unleashed a new wave of inflation, and made the life of the common man more miserable. No doubt, the government is squeezing out the blood of people to get a loan from the IMF. The country has become a profitable market for the IMF. The ruling elites know the mood of the people, quite well, that is why they have decided not to contest the by-polls. The lavish and luxurious lifestyle of our rulers is a very important factor for the present economic condition. The law has become a hostage of a few powerful persons. The rulers are putting all the load of their decisions on the shoulders of the people, while the privileges and the luxuries of the bureaucracy and politicians at the cost of public money are not cut down. The government has no right to put the lives of people at stake to save its rule. (Edit-Islam Daily, Edit-Dunya Daily)

27. Punjab’s Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has waived the fee of ten thousand rupees for burial in Lahore model graveyard for poor people. This is a welcome development and the CM deserves praise. The cemetery charge may be ten thousand rupees but there are several other ancillary charges which together account for twenty to twenty-five thousand rupees. The caretaker minister should look into this aspect as well. (Jehan Pakistan Edit)

28. People in Sindh are reeling under inflation, and flour crisis. There is need for strict measures to check smuggling of wheat from any part of Sindh to other provinces. Anyone seen doing this illegal activity must be dealt with as per law. There are reports of misappropriation in wheat being supplied to flour mills. So far, no action has been taken against perpetrators of such crime. Quota of wheat being supplied to flour mills should be raised and smuggling be stopped. (Sindh Express Edit)

29. Two persons were killed and several others injured in a horrific explosion on the Jaffar Express from Quetta to Peshawar near Chichawatni. The passengers kept pulling the emergency chain, but the staff did not pay attention. Police, Rescue 1122 and other organizations reached the spot as soon as the explosion was reported. The injured were shifted to hospital. Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab ordered an investigation into the explosion. According to the Railways spokesperson, a gas cylinder, a passenger had hidden in the bathroom had exploded. This accident would not have happened if the luggage of the passengers had been checked properly. Terrorists can also take advantage of this negligence of the administration, for whom it can be easy to carry explosive materials with them. There are threats from terrorists, especially TTP. Railway management should review their security set up and allow passengers to travel only after strict checking of luggage. (Edit, Nawai Waqt)

30. The constitution of any country protects the rights of oppressed and crushed people but in Pakistan, the ruling nexus is not ready to give the rights of people to them. Voting is also a very crucial right of the people which is denied to them for the last 70 years by the law-breaking civil and military bureaucracy. The rulers become crazy just after hearing the name of fair, just, and transparent elections. They use every method, threats, arrests, and false cases to avoid elections. But now, in the era of modern technology and quick transfer of news, people have become aware of their rights. After the regime change at midnight, they came out on the roads to protest against it. The people are ready to throw the rulers out, while the rulers are using every means to crush them. But people are not afraid. The elite rulers have to go. It is not clear how and when. Whether they will be punished by the hands of the people or run away from the country like the Shah of Iran or Hamid Karzai and Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan, one thing is sure: the last round will be won by the people. (Edit-Intekhab Daily)

COLUMNS

31. People are much worried about state of affairs in the country. Nobody knows what will follow next, but everybody seems fearing something big on the way. Larger feeling around is that Pakistan being an atomic power has come in its way. General feeling around is that all major countries in the world, including America, want to weaken Pakistan. A big debate is going on everywhere in the country amongst political parties, past and present men in establishment, economic experts and common men. The takeaway from all this is: People have reached limits of their being targeted. People have lost any vision as they are not left with anything to dream about better times ahead. Economic experts are divided, of which one is pro-Imran Khan Camp. Whatever the IMF is doing today had its beginnings when the PTI was in power. And, these IMF harsh terms would have still stayed if Imran Khan and Bajwa had not parted ways. In PDM, there are three camps PPP, PML-N and third comprising remaining ethnic and other groups and parties to put the two big brothers under check. PPP looks more under pressure from the third group (MQM) in Sindh. Some people see hidden forces at play behind whatever IMF is doing unto Pakistan. Some people do not discuss and keep avoiding talking on this issue. But those who know more about it are in the establishment. Earlier when Pakistan was in good books of America, it showered dollars and other benefits in exchange for “services” from Pakistan, but ever since America turned skeptical and started doubting Pakistan’s inclinations. Conditions have started turning hostile with smuggling of dollars, wheat and rice into Afghanistan. It looks America is now out to squeeze and devour Pakistan. These days, the IMF is all out to harm Pakistani interests. Bringing mini-budget is one such attempt against Pakistan and its people. Recently, there were meetings between IMF and Pakistan government delegations from Jan.31 to Feb.9 but talks ended inconclusively. IMF’s terms and conditions include directives that Pakistan should withdraw un-necessary facilities/subsidies and raise revenue. IMF also pointed out that Pakistan should come clear about policies vis a vis China and the Saudis. Reports also say that this time IMF wants to make sure if Pakistan will live up to its promises. Keep aside political rhetoric in Pakistan, the major condition from Washington is about Pakistan’s very movement. The most important condition is about deciding extent of Pakistan’s friendship with China. America is frustrated and scared of China nowadays. Our middle class should save as much as possible and observe austerity as much as possible. This might help save Pakistan from any big mishap. Our big trouble area is now on western borders. (Dr. Ayub Sheikh in Kawish, Feb.15)

32. If we take a critical look at the country’s political scenario, we get few takeaways. While Imran Khan was in power, he appeared to have started planning how to come back in power for next five years. This made parties in Pakistan Democratic Movement Government (PPP, PML-N, JUI-F and others) fearful as they started realizing that continuation of Imran Khan in power would make conditions very tough for them especially when the then ISI chief Faiz Hameed seemed set to succeed army chief after Gen. (Retd.) Qamar Bajwa. Hence, the parties in the PDM Government started gearing up to get rid of Imran Khan and succeeded in replacing PTI government with a vote of no-confidence. The way the establishment stood exposed during past four-five years, is unprecedented. The Establishment never before attracted so much media attention as it got during last four-five years. Earlier, there could be no open discussions or debate on the establishment’s interference in country’s political affairs. Ever since Imran Khan is out of power, he is making more and more disclosures about the extent to which the establishment kept meddling in PTI government’s affairs. He is bluntly making it clear that he was PM in namesake and actual power was with the army chief of the time, Bajwa. It would have made a difference if Imran Khan had said and realized anything while he was in office as PM. Now coming to the presentation of the mini budget in house, the finance minister presented the bill in the national assembly without much opposition in house and without any slogans against the government usually witnessed on such times. The finance minister spoke for about half an hour wherein he also hit Imran Khan and in reply a PTI member also spoke but there was not much bite in his speech, Other member to speak was Jamaat-e-Islami’s member. The speeches in national assembly at the time of presentation of the money bill lacked fire but when this bill was presented in the senate, government faced quite a ruckus from the Opposition. The opposition members were seen shouting standing up on their seats and tore off mini budget bill copies. Despite all this, the government will make every possible attempt to get the bill ratified in house by Friday. Now, we come to crux of the matter. How long will we keep managing conditions in this manner, in such ad-hoc ways? There needs to be some in-depth study. That is perhaps the reason that finance minister said in house that there should be a commission to look into reasons leading to country’s economy landing in such a poor state. However, it sounds strange that finance minister himself being part of government is making this demand for a commission to look into country’s state of economy. He has also invited all parties to sit together on this subject.PM had also talked on similar lines with his proposal for charter on economy but Imran Khan’s party had said no to it. At this stage, we must keep this in mind very clearly that as long as there is only politics on issues concerning country’s economy and other key issues, and as long as every party in opposition would only like to see government of the day only failing, our people will also never ever get any relief in their lifetime. Let parties keep fighting on other issues but when it comes to issues concerning economy and other such key issues, they should stand united. (M B Sumroo in Pahenji Akhbar, Feb.16)

33. Ishaq Dhar is the finance minister of a poor country Pakistan. Instead of giving lectures to people on austerity, he should give such an advice to a government that has 80 ministers and their advisors in cabinet. Can we imagine how much is being spent on their protocol, on their departments, their staff, their vehicles and other miscellaneous expenses? Can a poor and debt-ridden country like ours afford such big cabinets and huge expenditure on protocols of all ministers and advisors? People are being given lectures to observe austerity and wear old clothes and eat less because of poverty and inflation, but our finance minister should give such advice to such ministers and others who use helicopters for stone- throw distance. If he has to give lectures on benefits from observing austerity, then he should tell this homily to Mariam Nawaz who wears dazzling and costly clothes, who goes abroad even for petty surgeries, and whenever she is seen in family albums abroad, she is seen in clothes worn by Hollywood actors. Recently, Mariam’s son got married and whatever we got to see in that marriage, looked no less than any royal marriage that would have surely cost a “big bomb”. Scenes of her son’s marriage would never make anyone say that she is a politician in a poor and debt-ridden country. Same stands true about Bilawal. His dress code and other maintenance speak for his royal and aristocratic ways of life. Recently, one of his pictures went viral. He was seen with a group of poor children in Daddu (Sindh). None of the children in picture wear any footwear while Bilawal was seen wearing a costly jogger. The jogger must be costing lakhs of rupees. Our rulers should know that country is deep into debts because of them; government should realize that widespread corruption has brought the country to this unenviable position, and if anyone needs any advice or sermons on austerity, it is the people in corridors of powers and not those who are already living miserable life. Those who are starving need not be told about advantages of dieting; those who are well- fed at government cost be advised not to add to the burden on people. (Aijaz Mungi in Sindh Express)

