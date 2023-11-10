Buddhist monk confirmed as detained in Tibet

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Nov 10, 2023

NEWS: The nexus between the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) has come to light in the recent incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. According to sources, NATO weapons were used by BLA in the attack on security forces in Balochistan. Earlier, these terrorists used only conventional weapons while TTP has been using NATO weapons. According to sources, the main reason for TTP’s increasing pressure on Pakistani security forces is to force the security forces to negotiate. Because it is gradually becoming a burden in Afghanistan. The Taliban government’s control of ISIS is ending the relevance of TTP. People of Afghanistan are also against the free movements of TTP. This is the reason why the Amir of the Taliban has banned TTP from carrying weapons inside Afghanistan. Unarmed TTP commanders are at serious risk, and this is the reason why TTP is trying to negotiate with the Pakistani authorities by putting pressure on them like in the past and finding a way for them. According to sources, the recent terrorist attacks are related to this planning. In the past, whenever the banned TTP increased pressure, the government and political parties negotiated with it. But this time the door of negotiations has been closed. Sources claim that action will be taken against TTP supporters first so that the facility given to them would end, and after that a nationwide operation will be started. Preparations in this regard have been completed. Sources said that the grip has been tightened against the mastermind of the attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Agency and the security agencies have reached the door-step of facilitators. Sources add that some leaders in the Afghan government also want the extremists of TTP to go to Pakistan so that there will be no problem in Afghanistan in the future. Yesterday, Afghan Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said, “We initially tried to solve the TTP problem. But there was no success.” According to a responsible source, during the negotiations, the TTP was asked to surrender but this demand was not accepted. While some TTP extremists were also brought back by the Imran Khan government it didn’t work to Pakistan’s advantage. However, a clear message has been given by the current military leadership that if the TTP surrenders and obeys the Pakistani constitution and gives up all forms of extremism, there will be talks. There is no option but to give up weapons. Afghan authorities have been told that the presence of TTP in Afghanistan is causing deterioration of the relations between the two countries. However, according to Afghan sources, the Taliban government cannot be strict on the TTP this time for fear of TTP joining hands the ISIS. This will increase the difficulties for the Afghan government. It is difficult to discount reports that extremists in the guise of illegal Afghan residents may have precipitated the recent terror strikes. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar said in a press conference in Islamabad that the Afghan government will have to choose between TTP and Pakistan. According to the sources, the Kakar speak is being considered as the last message before the decisive action against the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban is taken. (Ummat)

Caretaker Information Minister of Balochistan Jan Achakzai said in a press conference in Karachi that 80 thousand foreigners have gone to their countries from Balochistan. Immigrants of Sindh are being sent back home after biometrics, and we expect Punjab to take effective measures regarding immigrants so that they can also be sent back home via Balochistan. One lakh identity-cards have been blocked from different regions of Balochistan. (Qudrat Daily)

Mahmood Khan Achakzai, chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, while addressing various Jirgas in Chaman, said that hateful and disgracing attitude towards Pashtun culture and language is not good for the Federation. The natural resources of Pashtuns, water, and electricity, are occupied by outsiders. Pashtuns pay two billion rupees to the Center annually in the form of tobacco tax alone. Afghanistan is the largest market for Pakistani goods. The loss of trade and road closure not only affects the people but also the two countries. Eight million Pashtuns are living here and we do not accept passports for those people whose lands belong to the same tribe living on both sides of the Durand Line. The house is here and the cemetery on the other side. There are many whose residence is here but their agricultural land is on the other side; these people go there in the morning and return to their homes in the evening, and people on either of the border are bound together in various relationships. In any case, they cannot make a passport to bury their dead in their lands. The current protest movement of Chaman is not the movement of two or three people, nor is it a dharna of any political party or any tribe, but it is a historical movement of millions of Pashtuns. He said that Pashtuns have to show unity for their survival and a better future for their children and free their nation from subjugation through political organizations. (Qudrat Daily/Urdu Point)

Thousands of Afghans living in Pakistan have gone into hiding after the government decided to deport undocumented immigrants because they are afraid that they will face persecution under the Taliban regime in their home country, human rights activists said. According to a Reuters report, a 23-year-old Afghan woman from an unknown location said while talking online, ‘Her door is locked from the outside, we are trapped inside, we can’t turn on the lights; we can’t talk loudly’. Others, who were undercover, said local supporters had locked the doors to reassure neighbours that the house was vacant. A woman hailing Kabul said that she is afraid that if she returns to Afghanistan, she will be prosecuted by the Taliban administration because in 2019 she converted to Christianity and renounced the Islamic faith. Doing so is a serious crime under the Taliban’s strict law. Human rights activists believe that thousands of Afghans have gone into hiding in Pakistan to avoid deportation as the government pressures undocumented migrants to leave the country. Karachi-based human rights activist Sajal Shafiq, who has helped many vulnerable Afghans find housing before the government’s policy, is among the petitioners asking the Supreme Court to stay the government’s deportation order. He said that “I know thousands of girls who say that they would rather die than live under the Taliban regime”. They all have dreams and ambitions that are not possible to fulfill in Afghanistan because women are prohibited from doing most of the work there and can only travel with a male escort. No statement has yet been issued by a Taliban administration spokesperson on whether the returnees will be screened or prosecuted under their laws. (Dawn Daily/ Jang)

Shattering truth has come to light about Farah Gogi’s corruption tales. She was front person for PTI chairman, Imran Khan. According to details available, her assets recorded a big rise of Rs.4520 million rupees during the period 2017 to 2020.Farah Gogi herself has admitted her assets at Rs.950 million in 2020.Her undeclared assets are Rs.3825 million. According to records, Farah’s declared assets went up 420% during three years and undeclared assets recorded a rise of 15300%. These are her personal assets besides assets of her other relatives including Ahsan Jameel. The records show her as a shareholder in eight companies and with help from the PTI Chairman, she also got the benefit of an amnesty scheme in 2018. Black money exceeding Rs.489 million that had accrued from postings, government contracts and transfers, was regularized. Farah Gogi and her husband were working in a British company as directors; that company was disbanded on February 1, 2022, and another company came up on February 11, 2022. Her bank accounts in Pakistan kept rising from 2019 to 2021; one of her accounts received Rs.426 million through 47 transactions during 2018 -2022. Total bank accounts in the names of Farah Gogi, Ahsan Jameel Gujjar and their partners number 102 in banks across the country. Gogi’s assets are worth Rs.4.5 billion, this is part of that money which she received as a front person. (Awami Awaz, Nov.9)

Alim Khan, President of new party, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), addressing a meeting at Taxila, said, “General (retired) Faiz Hameed wanted to be army chief and so he had sent me behind the bars. “We all joined one party in 2011. Jehangir Tareen, after medical treatment, did not go home but came directly for dharna in Islamabad. We tried a lot to bring a New Pakistan and worked in that pursuit as much as was possible. In 2011, PTI did not have even a single corporator. We tried to break traditional politics and wanted to go for New Pakistan. But, the PTI chief was not true to anyone, not even to his children. One person who remained PM for three and half years but never talked to his sons and did not even meet them during all those years! What do we say about him if this was how he was unto his children?” (Sindh Express)

Mohsin Dawar, Chairman National Democratic Party, has been taken into custody. He has been sent from Quetta to Islamabad. Dawar had come to Quetta to participate in the dharna at Chaman. (Sindh Express)

The Chief of Jamiat Ulema e Islam, Maulana Fazal ur Rahman, has said that the issue of Afghan refugees should be resolved by forming a commission. In a statement, he has said that the problem of Afghan refugees is bilateral and suggested that it should be resolved by forming a commission on the issue of Afghan refugees. He said that unilateral decisions will damage relations. Peace always comes with justice and there can be no peace if there is injustice. On the return of Afghan refugees, he also said that Afghanistan belongs to Afghans, and they had to leave. Maulana said that Afghanistan has taken a fatwa from its Ulema and armed action in Pakistan cannot be called Jihad. (Aeen Daily)

The head of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Pervez Khattak has claimed that there has been a split in the party of Imran Khan. Addressing the party workers in Nowshera, he said that the PTI chairman who was suffering from arrogance used to say that it does not matter if anyone leaves. Today the PTI is not getting a candidate in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. PTI is going to be disintegrated. Khattak said that there would be fights among Imran colleagues over the chairmanship of the party. There has been a split in the PTI family. (Qudrat Daily)

Chairman Tehreek e Insaf Imran Khan’s lawyer Sher Afzal Marwat has said that Nawaz Sharif was expected to play a prudent role when he arrived in Pakistan, but PML-N has started a new series of attacks against Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi. He said that the press conference of Atta Tarar was shown on all the channels of Pakistan today, and we are not getting that coverage on the electronic media. He said that Pakistan has reached a make-and-break situation today. He added neither Pakistan wants to make Nawaz the prime minister for the fourth time nor Nawaz is going to become the Prime Minister. (Qudrat Daily)

The initial draft of the proposed code of poll conduct has been prepared by the Election Commission, according to which the President, Prime Minister, Ministers, and public officials will not be able to participate in the election campaign. Sources of the Election Commission said only senators and local representatives will be able to conduct election campaigns. There will be a ban on the announcements of development schemes; there will also be a ban on talking against the judiciary and campaigning against the ideology of Pakistan. Political parties and candidates will not give bribes, gifts, or any kind of inducement to the public. The political parties will have to give 5% of tickets to women candidates on general seats. There will be a ban on the display of weapons at rallies, processions, and public gatherings. In the proposed code of conduct, it was said that there would be a ban on running political and election campaigns from the public treasury and biased coverage by the official media. Political parties will be allowed to hold meetings subject to the approval of the administration, and the use of government resources in election campaigns will be prohibited. Car rallies, and protests, or dharnas in front of any citizen’s house will not be allowed. (Qudrat Daily)

140 people under the leadership of Muhammad Tahir Javed Baloch have announced their resignation from BNP Awami. In the presence of National Party Provincial President Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch and central leader Haji Muhammad Islam Baloch, they joined the National Party. (Urdu Point)

FIA has arrested 4 persons accused of human trafficking. They are also charged with illegal currency exchange activities. (Urdu Point)

In Karachi, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has arrested 3 people while cracking down on Hawala Hundi and illegal foreign currency exchange services. The arrested accused were doing foreign currency exchange business without license. One crore Iranian Riyals, 8,946 Saudi Riyals and 1,280 UAE Dirhams, Omani riyals, Canadian dollars and more than 7 lakh Pakistani rupees have also been seized. (Roznama Intekhab)

The head of Haq Do Tehreek and General Secretary of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan, Maulana Hidayat Rehman has appealed to the Caretaker Government to open the crossing point along the Iran border and provide employment opportunities to the people. The Government is making people unemployed and inducing them to take to wrong actions. He stated that their movement stands for recovery of missing persons. He expressed these views during a press conference at Quetta Press Club along with his colleagues Abdul Wali Shakir, Waseem Safar, Yaqub Isa, Shoaib Isa, Sibghatullah, Murtaza and others. (Urdu Point)

Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman, the leader of Haq Do Tehreek in Gwadar, was detained in the Quetta office. Spokesperson of Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan said that Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman had gone to Chaman to participate in the sit-in. On the other hand, DSP Quetta says that Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman has not been detained, and a policeman is posted at Jamaat-e-Islami office for security. (Jang)

Peshawar Mayor Haji Zubair Ali was met by the delegation of the minority community, and presented a list of 12 more churches, 4 temples, 4 Gurudwaras that badly need an upkeep. The delegation was led by Sardar Parvinder Singh, member of the Capital Metropolitan and included Bishop Falak Sher, Pastor Shakeel Anwal, Pastor Yusuf and others. Mayor Haji Zubair Ali stated that all the problems of the minority community will be solved. (Urdu Point)

PML N central leader, Mian Javed Latif, has demanded that justice be done to Nawaz Sharif and chairman PTI before the upcoming general elections so that people will know who is in the best interests of the country. Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, he said that if there is a criminal, he should also be punished. Everyone should have an opportunity to participate in the elections under a level playing field. Appealing for quick decision on the cases of Nawaz Sharif, he said that not only the state but also this region needs Nawaz Sharif. Therefore, the constitutional institutions are now feeling that no more obstacles full of revenge can stand in the way of Nawaz Sharif. Taking the Imran Khan, he said that the facilities which were not available to him outside the jail, have been provided to him inside the jail. (Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)

A police constable Sadiqullah assigned to protect polio team in Sarozai, a suburb of Hangu, was killed by unknown persons. According to the police, Constable Sadiqullah was on duty with the polio team, when he was shot near Sarozai Pul. (Roznama Intekhab)

Polio virus was confirmed in environmental samples from 6 more districts of Pakistan. According to the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, polio virus was confirmed in 4 samples from Karachi and two samples from Chaman. Polio virus was found in one sample each from Peshawar, Kohat and Nowshera. According to Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan, the virus belongs to the YB3A virus cluster in Afghanistan. (Roznama Intekhab)

PPP Information Secretary, Faisal Karim Kundi, said that the meeting of Pakistan Muslim League (N) was held in Punjab Governor House, and it is against poll code. In a statement, he said that decisions on distribution of PML (N) tickets are also being made at the Governor House. (Roznama Intekhab)

For the first time, Liquid gas supply has been formally started to all houses and religious places in Gilgit City. Dredging work has been started in Imphiri for supply of gas and soon connections on priority basis would be provided to those who register first. Rs.18000 as security has been fixed to ensure recovery of gas bills from consumers. The piped gas expenses will be less than half of the LPG. (Baad-e-Shimal)



Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has started combing and search operations in Karachi and across Sindh. Some sensitive places were cordoned off for searching and snap-checking. (Baad-e-Shimal, Daily K2)



Chairman of Tandoor Association in Quetta, Naeem Khilji said that Tandoors will be closed in Quetta from Friday, November 10. He said that the Afghan card holders working at the tandoors are being harassed. He said that 300 ovens have been closed in Quetta. Naeem Khilji said they are forced to close the tandoor due to financial difficulties. (Jang)



Baqir Sajjad, a Pakistani fellow at Wilson Center, an American think tank said that despite growing tension between the US and China, it is important for Pakistan to maintain its independence and national interests without joining any bloc. He said that Pakistan will have to re-examine its foreign policy and make adjustments that can protect the country’s interest. For this, it has to avoid becoming a part of any international strategic game. In the international framework, strategic partners are chosen based on their specific interests, while foreign policy is formulated keeping in view the changing global environment, in which changing relations with external forces and national strategic plans have to be put forward. (Jang)

EDITORIALS

Though PPP is busy with its hectic political movements, PML-N looks more busy approaching different parties for alliance. After Basheer Memon became president of PML-N’s Sindh unit, he is more active. Only times to come will show if he will be able to carry along with parties in Sindh. It is doubtful if he will get Sindh peoples’ backing for whatever new alliances Basheer Memon is working to stitch together. Polls are still three months away and this is too long a period for parties and alliances to make and break and join new alliances. It remains to be seen as to which party or which alliance emerges stronger at the end of day. The best thing in the midst of all this is that polls now look very much certain and hence whatever uncertainties we had so far about polls should be put to rest now. Also, if we want to see our country stable and progressive, we have to ensure polls are transparent so that there are no longer any blame games. (Ibrat Edit, Nov.9)

No government has so far realized that people have limits to their patience vis a vis inflation. which has gone up almost in every government’s time. Successive governments have been insensitive to common man’s worsening problems. Of late, there is spurt in inflation with steep revision of gas and power tariff and this is making peoples’ journeys unaffordable. The salaried class is heavily affected as their incomes are eroded and they have almost their purchasing power. Gas tariffs have been raised by 172% recently for non-protected domestic gas consumers. For the protected section of domestic gas consumers, fixed charges have been raised from Rs.10 to Rs.400. We think the rise in gas tariff will be a big burden on the common man. We urge for its rollback and also request that some alternative energy sources be explored so that people get relief. People are being subjected to tough times in order to fulfill harsh terms and conditions on IMF loans. People can no longer bear these heavy burdens and if people take to protests in such circumstances, there should be no restrictions on them. It is government’s basic responsibility to cater to peoples’ primary needs and keep people happy. (Sindh Express Edit)

Afghan Foreign Minister has chosen harsh words for Pakistan and the spokesperson of the Afghan Government also claimed that Afghan territory is not being used against Pakistan, but it is not considered appropriate to tell what has been done so far on Pakistan list of wanted TTP terrorist. How many terrorists were killed or captured? How many of their hideouts have been destroyed? How the stolen weapons of NATO are reaching the dacoits of the Kacha area in Pakistan and why American weapons were stolen in the Mianwali Air Base attack a few days ago? There are many questions that the Afghan Government seems reluctant to answer. (Daily Pakistan Edit)

Fortunately, Pakistan is among the 15 countries in the world whose more than half population is young. But unfortunately, the youth in Pakistan are very tense and disappointed with regard to their future. Because, youth have to face difficulties and troubles more than facilities to step ahead and progress. The main problem faced by youth is unemployment. The disappointment due to non-availability of jobs and difficulties in getting employment are eating up the abilities of youth like termites. Youth do not have healthy entertainment facilities, and similarly, it is also unfortunate that standard education is still a dream. Especially for the poor students, general education and skill education facilities are not available as needed. The youth is also void of good moral training, due to which youth is getting inclined towards negative activities. When youth do not get proper employment as per their skills and abilities, then the situation creates complexities and youth become victims of social insecurity, lawlessness, mistrust, and drug addiction. Crimes like robberies and bank dacoities are also because of the same issue which also leads to law and order situation. There is a need to change this scenario and if the mindset of youth gets corrupt the entire system will get corrupt. We will also have to restrict the elements that promote extremist ideology because if the youth is deviated from the right path the society will destabilize. Youth should be attracted towards healthy activities and they should be provided with proper jobs as pre their qualifications. Ending extremism and terrorism is the need of the time so that there is peace in the country and our youth also could progress like the youth in other countries. (Daily K2 Edit)

Concern has expressed over increasing Afghanistan Pakistan tension since the evacuation of Afghan nationals from Pakistan has started. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar’s press conference before leaving for Tashkent for the OIC summit shows the level of frustration and anger in Islamabad vis-à-vis Kabul. There are also some explanations that justify the process of evacuation of all illegal residents living in Pakistan. The majority of illegal residents are Afghans. The impression of Kabul-Islamabad tension also comes from the tone of some of the statements coming from Afghanistan. The Kabul Administration is using rude language for a country that has hosted and sheltered Afghan nationals with all possible facilities for the past four decades. After the withdrawal of the United States from Afghanistan and the establishment of the interim government in Kabul in August 2021, Pakistanis had strong hopes that strict action would be taken against anti-Pakistani groups, especially the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), but unfortunately it did not happen. In the last two years, 2,267 Pakistani citizens have lost their lives in this tragic bloodshed, which is the responsibility of the terrorists of the Tehreek-e-Taliban who are using the territory of Afghanistan to carry out attacks on Pakistan. After the establishment of the interim government in Kabul, it was assured that Afghan soil would not be used for terrorism in Pakistan. But the situation seems to be the opposite and terrorist attacks have intensified, as a result of which, during the process of dealing with them, security forces soldiers and officers have been martyred, while many civilians have also died in the attacks. The background and subject of the caretaker prime minister’s press conference were the above facts. According to Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar after more than 100 people were martyred in a terrorist attack in 2023, a high-level delegation led by the Minister of Defense visited Afghanistan, who informed the interim Afghan government about Pakistan’s serious concerns and asked Afghan Government to choose either the TTP or Pakistan. A list of top terrorists wanted by Pakistan was given to Afghan Authorities, but despite repeated assurances from the interim government, no action was taken. Rather, on a few occasions, clear evidence of facilitating terrorists came out. Afghanistan is a brotherly country, and Islamabad has a role in the withdrawal of American troops from there and the coming to power of the current government. There is a need to adopt a strategy that would ease bilateral tensions. If a mechanism of contacts and meetings between the two countries is worked out, relations between Islamabad and Kabul can be continued at par with the between other independent countries around the world. (Jang Edit)