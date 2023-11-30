China FO Presser- Dec 5, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Nov 30, 2023

A policeman lost his life when unknown motorcyclists fired at the Mandan police station limits in Bannu. As soon as the incident was reported, police and rescue teams reached the spot but by then the miscreants have fled. (Nawaiwaqt)

Jamaat e Islami Amir Siraj ul Haq has said that the courts and accountability institutions have become a joke. In a statement, he said that law and justice have become a nose of wax for the powerful and added that the standards of justice change when they are in power or out of power. He said that the youth can save the country, by burying the status quo politics on February 8, and hold the looters and oppressors accountable with the power of their votes. (Qudrat Daily)

After allegedly torturing his domestic worker Shabnam, a man named Nauman tried to set her on fire by sprinkling petrol in the South Cantonment area. On receiving the information, the police registered a case and arrested Noman and started investigation. (Daily Pakistan)

More details about the body of an 8-year young boy found in Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital have come to light. According to Police Surgeon Dr. Samia, the child was raped, and tortured. DNA samples have been obtained and sent for lab test. A police team has been formed to arrest the accused. (Roznama Intekhab)

Women took to streets in Rawalakot against electricity outages and inflated bills. Many of them burnt electricity bills and demanded free electricity without any disruption. (Siasat)

On the instructions of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh, the Chief Secretary has formed a fact-finding committee to investigate the robbery by police officers in Orangi Town. The report will be submitted in 10 days. The committee will investigate the involvement of SSP South Imran Qureshi and Under-Training DSP Umair Bajari and other police officers in the robbery. The probe committee is headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (Home); Commissioner of Karachi and one DIG rank officer will be its members. (Jang)

When it came to office, the caretaker government announced crackdown on dacoits in the Sindh interiors. It seems to have dropped the plan either because of some helplessness or some compromise here and there. Contrary to peoples’ expectations, crime rate has gone up especially street crime compared to the crime rate during the predecessor governments. At a recent meeting in Karachi, caretaker CM admitted that there was no progress in plans about crackdowns. He also admitted the rise in crime graph in Karachi and Hyderabad. This admission is no more than a chargesheet against his own government. Sindh police IG has claimed that there was 90 per cent decline in street crime and kidnappings for big ransom because of targeted operations by police and also because of specific strategies against above offences. Whatever may be the IGP claims, the reality is that crime graph is rising steadily whether it is elected government or caretaker government in Sindh. There were no hopes from the caretaker government right from the beginning. When people were holding dharnas for release of hostages taken by kidnappers, the administration, instead of taking strict measures, was seen looking up for help from the elites and the sardars. Though the caretaker home minister is a retired brigadier, people have lost all hopes the very day he gave the task of getting hostages freed to sardars and elites. The impression therefore is that the caretaker government was too weak. Law and order conditions are too bad in Sindh and the caretaker CM has also admitted this reality but it is not enough. The government should take strict measures against the worsening law and order scenario. Police needs to be made accountable. And the police authorities, instead of giving one or other excuses, must take strict measures to control crime. Operations must take off immediately against dacoits in Sindh interiors and to end street crime in urban areas. (Edit in Pahenji, Nov.29)

After the data revealed child labour in the country, there is no doubt that the federal and provincial governments have completely failed to implement the existing laws regarding child labour. According to the report, about 2.6 million underage children are being employed in the agriculture sector and brick kilns. What is more alarming is that seven lakh of them are between the ages of 10 and 14 years. Young children are also employed in hotels, workshops, and homes. Along with the neglect of the government, child labour has increased due to inflation during the last one and a half to two years. Due to poverty, parents send their young children to do hard work to reduce their financial burden, which not only ruins their childhood but also their entire lives because, in this way, they remain poor all their lives. They are confined to labour and are not able to play an important role in the prosperity of their family and country. The government must ensure the implementation of child labour laws, as well as make proper provisions for the support and education of children forced to do manual labour so that they can become more productive citizens. (Edit in Dunya Daily)

Since 2020, the country has seen an increase in terrorist incidents. Afghan citizens have been found involved in some terrorist incidents during the last few months. Despite protest by Pakistan, which has also shown patience, Kabul not stopping these attacks raises doubts about the role of the Taliban Administration. There is a need for the Afghan Government to realize the sensitivity of the issue. Its war-affected people more than Pakistan need to end the infiltration from Afghanistan. (Edit in Daily Islam) ####