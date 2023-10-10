China FO presser – Oct 10, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Oct 10, 2023

NEWS • Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has said that he will not support anyone in the elections and there will be no institutional interference either. In an interaction with senior journalists, he said cadres and leaders of PTI, who are in the clear can contest the elections. He added: I have only three months left. We were appointed only to conduct the election. My speeches are constantly being talked about. I don’t need to give any explanations for it. PTI is a legal and recognized party, and the right people of the party will contest the elections by staying within the law. I am not a Mughal king to say who will contest the election and who will not. We will give a fair chance to everyone. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190869/

• Special Court set up under Official Secret Act will frame charges against Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi in the cipher case on Oct 17. (Awami Awaz, Oct.9) https://awamiawaz.pk/1118299

• The trial of the Cipher case has officially started and Imran Khan, the PTI chairman and his deputy, Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be indicted on October 17. Judge Abul Hasnat Zulqarnain is holding the court inside the Adiala Jail. Prosecutor Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, Imran Khan’s lawyer Salman Safdar Butt and Qureshi’s daughter and son also reached Adiala Jail Court. The FIA team and the investigating officer also reached Adiala Jail with copies of the challan, which will be shared with the lawyers of the accused. Both Imran and Qureshi also appeared in the court, where the lawyers had a brief meeting with Imran Khan. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190718/

• Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Imran Khan’s lawyer, Latif Khosa said that there is a threat to Imran Khan’s life. “We have serious concerns regarding his health, he is being given slow poison. Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court has called for the record in this regard. The life of PTI Chairman should be given a guarantee” . (https://dailykhabrain.com.pk/2023/10/09/358513/)

• Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that he will not participate in the forthcoming election. In a TV program, he added my leader is not Shahbaz Sharif or Maryam Nawaz. My leader is Nawaz Sharif and I have told him that I cannot participate in the election. If the campaign is handled by Maryam Nawaz, then people like me will keep out. No one told me to welcome Nawaz Sharif when he lands in Lahore. I don’t believe in the convoy of buses. We should not have formed the PDM government after Imran was unseated by a no-confidence motion, but my party decided to form the government, and we all are responsible for the present conditions of the country. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190882/

• PML (N) senior, Atta Tarar has said he will approach the court for a security bond before the arrival of Nawaz Sharif. In a conversation with the media in Gujranwala, he said they would hold such a rally at Minar e Pakistan Ground like that had never been seen before. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190806/

• Chinese Ambassador Jiang Zaidong met the Caretaker Planning Minister Sami Saeed, and discussed about ongoing CPEC projects in energy, infrastructure, and industrial zones. Matters related to agricultural and information technology were also discussed. Sami Saeed reiterated the government resolve to complete ongoing CPEC projects quickly. Work on Special Economic Zones is going on rapidly. The Chinese ambassador invited the minister to the BRI forum meeting in Beijing on October 17 and 18, 2023.(Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190823/

• Jamaat-e-Islami Amir, Siraj-ul-Haq, has said that the decisive moment for the freedom of Palestine has arrived, and that the Islamic world should not waste this opportunity. Millions of Palestinians lighted the candle of freedom by offering great sacrifice and destroying the evil plan of Israel. It is the duty of the rulers of the Islamic world that instead of remaining silent or neutral in the current situation, they must fulfill their duty as the ummah of the Holy Prophet. If the Islamic world does not show unity, Israel will devour them one by one. Acknowledging or appeasing Israel is not the solution to the seven decade-old Palestinian issue. There is a long history of atrocities on Palestinian children and women by the Zionist forces. Al-Quds has been occupied by Israel. He said that the Muslims of Afghanistan did not accept the occupation of the Russian and NATO forces and achieved freedom by sheer bravery. In the same way, the people of Palestine are showing courage and the time is not far when the first Qibla will be freed from Zionist domination and Palestine will be established as a free and independent state. Haq said that being an Islamic and nuclear power, Pakistan has a duty to play a leadership role for the freedom of Palestine. He added that Jamaat-e-Islami will organize rallies in all cities to create awareness and unity on the issue of Palestine across Pakistan. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/10/231010-01-25/

• Al-Khidmat Foundation has announced 10 crore rupees for medical relief for the victims of Palestine. At an emergency meeting of the Foundation, its President, Dr. Hafeez-ur-Rahman expressed deep sorrow over the loss of life and property in Gaza. He said that hundreds of people have been killed and thousands injured so far, who are in dire need of medical supplies. In view of this need, Al Khidmat Foundation has initially established a medical relief fund of Rs 10 crore which will be delivered to the affected areas with the support of Turkish charitable organizations. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/10/231010-01-25/

• Central Secretary General of Shia Ulama Council (Pakistan), Allama Shabbir Hasan said that Palestine is the land of Prophets, which is occupied by the Zionist powers through oppression, coercion and massacre. A state based on murder, brutality and lawlessness cannot survive. To liberate Palestine is a duty of the Ummah. Muslim rulers should stand behind Palestine. The US supported Israel without waiting for a moment; the Muslim countries immediately declared their support for the Palestinians. We are with the oppressed Palestinians. Unity of the Palestinian people for the sanctity of Al-Aqsa Mosque is a powerful message to the anti-Islamic forces. Hamas has crushed Israel’s pride. Israel is an illegitimate state which is being patronized by America and Europe. The Palestinians have no choice but to fight. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/10/231010-02-22/

• Secretary General National Solidarity Council, Liaqat Baloch, who is also the Vice Amir of Jamaat-e-Islami, said in Lahore that Israel is a permanent threat to world peace and cancer on the chest of the civilized world. Palestinians are trying to liberate their land. Israel is killing civilians, women and children through bombing. The illegal patronage of Israel by America, Britain and other European countries is the worst example of hypocrisy, undemocratic and inhuman behavior. Muslims around the world stand with the Palestinians. Islamic countries shouldn’t recognize the illegitimate state of Israel. Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkey and Iran should play an urgent role to protect the Palestinians and to end the illegal Israeli occupation with a joint strategy. There is an opportunity for China, America and Russia to play an impartial and right-oriented role for the legitimate rights of Muslims. Liaquat Baloch also said that the Nizam-e-Mustafa is the solution to Pakistan’s crises. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/10/231010-08-13/

• Former Defense Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif has said that freedom is the right of Palestinians. Speaking to media in Sialkot, he said Israel is massacring Muslims. The countries that condemn the Ukraine war are silent about the Palestine war. (Jasarat) https://epaper.jasarat.com/2023/10/10/231010-08-6/

• Mohammad al-Zaif, general commander of “Qassim Brigade” has played an important role in “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm” the Hamas has launched against Israel this week. Born in 1965 in Khan Yunis refugee camp (Gaza), he joined the Hamas in 1990 and became an organizational leader a decade later. In 2014, Zaif’s wife, seven-month-old infant son, and three-year-old daughter were killed in an Israeli airstrike. Zaif’s birth name is Muhammad Diab Ibrahim al-Masri, but when he managed to survive the Israeli airstrikes, he adopted the life of a nomad. Since then, he is known as ‘Al-Zaif’, which means ‘the guest’ in Arabic. Israelis also call him “Bhoot”, or ‘The Ghost’, because there are no recent photographs of him. His companions say that he never stays at any one place for more than one night and sometimes he changes his place twice or more times in a night. Mohammed al-Zaif is accused of having been involved in planning the killing of Israeli soldiers and civilians and has been on the Israeli military’s most-wanted list since 1995. There have been seven assassination attempts on Zaif in the last two decades. Zaif lost an eye in the first attack and lost a part of his arm in the second attack. An audio recording surfaced on Saturday, October 7, announcing the launch of ‘Al-Aqsa Storm’. The voice in the audio was that of Al-Zaif, who is heard saying “Enough is enough. This is the day of the great battle to end the last occupation on the planet”. He mentioned Pakistan in the audio and urged Pakistani people to “stand up for the Palestinians and support Operation Al-Aqsa Storm.” (Ummat) https://ummat.net/847433/

• The caretaker Home Minister of Sindh Brigadier (retd) Haris Nawaz has said that 1,700 Afghans residing illegally in Karachi have been arrested so far. Talking to the media outside the office of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of District West Zone in Karachi, he said that “all illegal immigrants living in Sindh will be sent back”. It should be noted that these steps are being taken after giving time till October 31 to the illegal foreigners including Afghans to leave Pakistan. However, the government also clarified that the violators will be sent to jail or sent back to their respective countries. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213329/

• Due to inflation, unemployment, and political instability in Pakistan, brain drain has increased to an alarming level. The number of Pakistanis going abroad has increased three times, between January and August this year; about 5,40,282 people have gone abroad, including 150 052 highly educated people. While 2 lakh 28 thousand 849 skilled people also migrated abroad, Pakistan has become the top among the neighbouring countries in terms of the number of immigrants. According to a report, 3 lakh 95 thousand 166 people migrated from this country in the first six months of the year 2023; in the last few days the number increased from 9o lakhs to 1 crore 28 lakh 56 thousand 519 which is 5.14 percent of the total population of the country. To stop it, it is necessary to take measures to open the doors of employment in the country for highly educated people and experts. (Dunya Daily) https://dunya.com.pk/index.php/dunya-headline/HeadLineRoznama/761549_1

• A joint Jirga of Pashtun, Baloch and other communities was held in Kuchlak Malik Hashim Kakar Park by Balochistan Joint National Jirga. Jirga Chairman Malik Hashim Khan Kakar presided. Addressing the Jirga, tribal Chiefs and Scholars of the Pashtuns, Baloch, and Hazara nationalities stated that ethnic groups are suffering from a host of issues that range from target killing to law and order issues and unemployment, besides various social evils. Land disputes between tribes, and illegal mineral mining as well as honour killings are adding to the strife. Most tribal chiefs of the province are suffering from enmities today, which are showing no signs of fading. A disaster awaits if these enmities do not end and disputes are checkmated. (Urdu Point) https://www.urdupoint.com/pakistan/news/quetta/national-news/live-news-3760324.html

• Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party staged a protest against the arrests of Afghan citizens. Addressing the protesters, Party District Secretary Jamal Khan Mandukhel, District Chairman Shirani Dad Khan Shirani and Mohammad Zahid Lon stated that the arrests of Afghans who have cards are unjustified. Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party will not tolerate this illegal behavior and action and will strongly resist it. (Urdu Point) https://www.urdupoint.com/pakistan/news/zhob/national-news/live-news-3760297.html

• Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party (ANP) President Aimal Wali Khan said that ANP was in the field yesterday and it is today; it will be there tomorrow as well. He added that the attack by Hamas on Israel will create more problems and troubles for Muslims and Palestine. We had celebrated after the 9/11 Twin Tower attack, and we saw its repercussions. We hope that Arab Nations and Human Rights groups will stand with Palestine. Aimal Wali further expressed that deporting Afghan Nationals under the guise of terrorism is nothing but a joke. He demanded action against Gen. Bajwa, Gen. Faiz, President Arif Alvi, former KPK chief minister Mehmood Khan, and Barrister Saif. He said that unless action is not taken against these elements questions would continue to raise over the sincerity of the state. Those who sabotaged the rights of people for the past 10 years will have to answer. (Express Daily) https://www.express.com.pk/epaper/PoPupwindow.aspx?newsID=1110524272&Issue=NP_PEW&Date=20231010

• Islamabad High Court has issued notices to former Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and former DG ISI Lt. General Faiz Hameed on the charge that both violated the Official Secrets

Act with their recent TV interviews. The petition filed by Atif Ali, who describes himself as a concerned citizen. He takes exception to the articles written by journalists Javed Chaudhry and Shahid Maitla based on their interaction with the two retired generals. He wants the court to order the FIA to take action against the guilty. (Daily Pakistan) https://dailypakistan.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-10/page-1/detail-6

• Meeting in Hyderabad with the slogan ‘Sindh Bachao’, the Quami Awami Tehreek has demanded that Sindh authorities to immediately start implementation of federal government’s program of evicting illegally staying Afghans, Burmese and other foreigners and also demanded rollback of recent population survey results dubbing the digital census as bogus. It was an attempt by nexus of federal government, MQM, PPP and religious groups to reduce the Sindhis into minority in Sind. (Kawish, Oct.9) http://www.thekawish.com/beta/epaper-details.php?details=2023/Octo/09-10-2023/Page1/P1-09.jpg\

• Principal of a government girls’ school in Saudabad has been arrested on the charge of harassing a tenth-grade student. Police made the arrest on the complaint of the victim’s father, who had turned to the police after he failed to stir the education department. According to SSP Korangi, Hasan Sardar Niazi, as soon as the incident was reported, he immediately ordered the arrest of the accused. Principal Azam, used to behave indecently with the students. According to the police, the student’s father complained that the principal used to sit in the class with his hand around the waist of the girl and holding her hands. When the father of one of the victim students complained to the Education Department, the accused started threatening her. And started making the students stand in the sun for hours. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190837/

• Students of Quetta- based Sardar Bahadur Khan Women’s University are agitated over fee hike. They have held a noisy protest rally and raised slogans. The University has suspended all classes. Students say that they are being threatened by the administration to stop their protest. Fees of all classes have been increased semester-wise. According to students, the fee was increased from 8 thousand rupees to 17 thousand rupees and the new admission fee is hiked from 30,000 rupees to 40,000 rupees. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190815/

• Peshawar Central Jail inmates have gone on a hunger strike protesting against what they term as bad behavior of the Jail officials. But according to jail authorities, prisoners are up against lodging criminals involved in drug rackets in separate barracks. As per Peshawar Central Jail Superintendent Wasim Khan, there are 2600 prisoners but only 15-16 are on hunger strike in support of inmates involved in narcotics cases. Such things are normal routine in the jail and there is no worry about the health of prisoners on hunger strike, he added. (Express Daily) https://www.express.com.pk/epaper/PoPupwindow.aspx?newsID=1110524219&Issue=NP_PEW&Date=20231010/

• On a tip off, the security forces killed five terrorists in the Sambaza area of Zhob district. A Major and a Havildar sacrificed their lives for the country in the exchange of fire. A search operation is going on to eliminate the terrorists in the area. (Himalya Today Daily) https://www.dailyhimalyatoday.com/

• Two terrorists were killed and a huge number of explosives were recovered in Quetta’s Kachay district after a fierce exchange of fire, according to the Army press release. The slain terrorists were involved in targeted attacks on law enforcement agencies. (Daily Ausaf) https://dailyausaf.com/international/news-202310-167165.html\

• One Police official was killed and 2 others were injured in a terrorist attack last night on the Hathala police station of Dera Ismail Khan. A group of unknown terrorists attacked Hathala police station with heavy weapons and hand grenades. The main gate of the police station was destroyed in the attack. The terrorists managed to escape even as the exchange of firing continued for a long time Three police officers Hanif, Saeed Mumtaz, and Wakilzada were seriously injured; later one of them succumbed to his injuries. (Qudrat Daily) https://dailyqudrat.pk/190738/

• Baloch youth have joined the Pakistan Army in a big way. Their number is increasing with time. The interest of Baloch youth in the military is a slap in the face of anti-national elements. According to military sources, involvement of Baloch youth in naval, air, military, levies, police, and counter-terrorism is being done on a priority basis. The 67th passing out was successfully held in the Loralai sector on 8th August. Moreover, from 2021 till now 4804 Baloch youth joined FC Balochistan. (Nawaiwaqt) https://www.nawaiwaqt.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-10/page-1/detail-9

• Mari Petroleum has discovered gas at its Gazij-II well in Sindh at a depth of 1016-meter. The yield is 11.1 mmcfd of gas. The spokesperson of Mari Petroleum said that the discovery will increase production of local gas. (https://dailyintekhab.pk/archives/408153)

• According to press release from Mari Petroleum, new gas deposits have been found in Sindh’s Ghotki district. Initially about 1.11 crore cubic feet of gas will be available from these deposits on a daily basis. The Mari Petroleum’s press release said gas deposits were found after digging to a depth of 1016 meters. (Awami Awaz, Oct.9) https://awamiawaz.pk/1118310

• The World Bank has urged Pakistan to eliminate all tax concessions and bring income from agriculture, real estate, and retail businesses into the effective tax net to raise tax receipts to four percent of GDP (about Rs 4 trillion) in the short term. During a media briefing, World Bank Country Director Najy Benhassine and Senior Economist Tobias Haque said that most income of people associated with real estate and agriculture, is not taxable at present. Both sectors come under the provincial government. Haq said real estate could generate 2 percent of GDP (which is Rs 21 trillion) and agriculture 1 percent of GDP (Rs 10 trillion). The World Bank has submitted a detailed policy paper to the Government of Pakistan in this regard. (Dawn Daily) https://www.dawnnews.tv/news/1213343/

EDITORIALS

• Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar has made a statement a day ago that the two-state solution is the only solution to the Palestine problem, but when he faced strong criticism from the public, he realized that the nation and the ruler thinks differently He offered a clarification, which is no less problematic. He said that the two-state formula does not mean recognizing Israel as a separate state. Although he himself said that the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is a two-state formula, which, according to him, is demanded by the Palestinians themselves for stability to the Middle East. If the prime minister’s first statement is to be accepted, it is almost a quarter of a century since two states were established in the region, but there has been no stability in the region. In addition, the ruler imposed in the Islamic countries are not the real representatives of the Muslim Ummah; they are representing America and Israel. (Edit Jasarat) https://www.jasarat.com/2023/10/10/231010-03-3/

• The intensity of the Hamas-Israeli war is increasing day by day. At least 560 people were martyred and nearly 3,000 were injured in the Gaza Strip since Saturday. On its part, Israel has also suffered heavy losses. According to the Israeli Medical Services, 800 Israelis were killed and more than 2,200 injured. In response to strong resistance from the Palestinians, Israel has been carrying out continuous airstrikes on the civilian population of Gaza, and yesterday, the Israeli Defence Minister announced a complete siege of Gaza and cut off the supply of food, electricity, and fuel. This 365 square kilometer area has been under Israeli siege since 2007, and in these 16 years, the people of the Gaza Strip have suffered all kinds of atrocities. If the situation continues as it is, there is a danger of interference from other countries in the war. The effects of the war will not be limited to the Middle East; it is likely that this situation will become another cause of confrontation among world powers, just as the Ukraine-Russia tensions have caused confrontation in the world. Israel can use its air power to demolish Gaza’s infrastructure and target civilian populations, but in the case of a guerilla war, if the fighting goes on for a long time, Israel will suffer the most. Realizing the implications of this conflict between Hamas and Israel, it is important that international powers and institutions, regardless of relations and alliances, try to adopt a policy of restraint between the parties and ensure the end of tensions. (Edit-Dunya Daily) https://dunya.com.pk/index.php/editorial/2023-10-10/8461

• On one hand, Sindh does not get its share of water, and on the other hand, and despite assurances and treaties, its share of water keeps getting stolen throughout the year; whatever water is received is not distributed judiciously. As a result, fertile agricultural lands in Sindh are turning into barren patches. Moreover, farmers do not get reasonable procurement prices for their yield. At times, there is no reasonable price for sugarcane and at other times there is deliberate long delay in the government’s setting up wheat procurement centers which results in farmers forced to sell wheat at throw away price. As a result, farmers are at loss, and the Sindh government fails to reach its wheat procurement targets. Same is the case in respect of other crops including tomatoes and onions. Sindh authorities should take serious note of the crisis in the agricultural sector and set things right. Sindh authorities should fix prices of agricultural yields and thus save farmers from economic losses. (Pahenji Akhbar, Edit, Oct.9) https://thetimenews.tv/%d8%b3%d9%86%da%8c-%d8%ac%d9%8a-%d8%b2%d8%b1%d8%b9%d9%8a-%d8%b4%d8%b9%d8%a8%d9%8a-%d8%ac%d8%a7-%d8%a8%d8%ad%d8%b1%d8%a7%d9%86/

• It is time we start compensating the Sindh farmers for the injustice being meted out to them. Instead of taking efforts to make them prosperous and happy, authorities are doing jut the opposite. Farmers in Sindh have been grappling with problems on several fronts. Hence, authorities should take action against rice mill owners and traders, since their monopolistic trade practices have affected rice growers at Sirani, Sindh. The traders and rice mill owners are arbitrarily fixing rice – paddy rate and thus adding to the woes of farmers, who say rates fixed by traders and rice mill owners are not enough even to recover the cost of cultivation. (Sindh Express Edit) https://epaper.sindhexpress.com.pk/epaper/PoPupwindow.aspx?newsID=131003045&Issue=NP_HYD&Date=20231010

• The rumors say that Afghan nationals are being evicted from Islamabad and Punjab in the aftermath of recent campaigns against them and that majority of them are turning to Sindh. Also, whatever is being seen elsewhere to oust illegally staying Afghans, similar measures are not being seen in Sindh’s cities and interiors against illegal migrants. Federal government should apprise the UN about illegal and immoral activities of illegal migrants in country; the world body also be told that country has become economically too weak and hence no roadblock be created in sending these migrants back to their countries. (Kawish Edit, Oct.9) http://www.thekawish.com/beta/epaper-details.php?details=2023/Octo/09-10-2023/Page4/P4-1.jpg

• Committees have been formed for the repatriation of illegally staying foreigners in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After finalizing the procedures by the committees, formal implementation of the directives of the Federation will be started. It is to be hoped that the process of repatriation of illegal aliens will be completed in a transparent manner. (Daily Pakistan Edit) https://dailypakistan.com.pk/E-Paper/lahore/2023-10-10/page-9/detail-1

• The World Bank has emphasized the need to update the proposal to impose tax on 50,000 monthly salary earners in the light of inflation and labor market conditions. This advisory is the clear proof of the cruel conditions that governments in Pakistan accept for obtaining loans from the IMF. In this period of worst inflation lenders themselves are advising the rulers to levy on the rich. It is time now that before taxing those earning 50,000 rupees, the rulers must note that it has already become difficult for the people to feed a single meal to their family. So, before making such a stupid suggestion, it is very important to consider the ground realities. Because now instead of providing relief to the people, with the implementation of the strategy of putting more burden on them, things can take a serious turn. (Khabrain Edit) https://epaper.dailykhabrain.com.pk/epaper?station_id=12&page_id=199818