Uyghur woman takes to social media to locate detained brother

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Oct 4, 2023

NEWS: A UN report reveals that 220 people and more than 25 human rights organizations are facing threats and reprisals in Pakistan. The report presented by Secretary General Antonio Guterres, criticised the Government’s treatment of human rights workers in Pakistan. “Both state and non-state actors are threatening human rights workers. Surveillance of human rights and civil society workers increased, and some workers were also punished”, the report said. (Daily Pakistan)

A meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan was held under the chairmanship of the Caretaker Prime Minister and the Army Chief General Asim Munir in attendance. The meeting set a deadline of 1st November to evict the illegal Afghan migrants. The Apex Committee decided to continue the zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, and to mount strict action against terrorism and its facilitators. It was decided that the foreigners residing illegally in the country will be obliged to sell their assets and return to their homeland by the deadline of 1st November. (Roznama Intekhab, Daily Kashmir Express, Daily Dharti)

Senior journalist Kamran Yusuf has said that deporting 17 lakh illegal Afghans will be a big challenge for Pakistan. Taking part in the Geo program “Today with Shahzeb Khanzada”, he said the eviction plan is a major policy decision of the political and military leadership. If it is implemented carefully, it can have an impact on Pakistan and Afghanistan. Kamran Yusuf added that the crackdown against illegal Afghans should be seen in the context of Af-Pak relations. Pakistani authorities believe that Afghan authorities, if they give shelter to our enemies on their land, should not expect any cooperation from us. It will be a very difficult task, as Pakistan has given a clear message to the Afghan Taliban to choose either the outlawed TTP or Pakistan. Host Shahzeb Khanzada, while presenting his analysis, said that the political and military leadership of Pakistan has given 28 days’ time to all the illegal immigrants to leave the country, otherwise they will be deported. The legal documents that have been used for decades, including Tazkirah, to enter Pakistan, will lose their legal status, and now only passports and visas will be considered as legal documents for entering Pakistan. (Jang)

Kabul has urged Pakistan to stop harassing Afghan refugees and give Afghan refugees a year to leave Pakistan. The Afghan embassy in Islamabad in a social media post, alleged that operations against Afghan refugees are ongoing ‘day and night’ and thousands of arrests have been made. Afghans who have immigration status also are arrested. Afghanistan’s Consul General in Karachi Syed Abdul Jabbar said that it is a pity that Pakistan after providing hospitality for a long time, is expelling the Afghans at short notice. I think this is not in the interest of Pakistan. Pakistan should give them time. They should go back with dignity. Syed Abdul Jabbar added: “At least one year should be given so that they can build their system.” People have been living here for a long time, one has a business, one has a relationship and it takes time to get one’s setup in order. Nothing can happen in a month. (Jang)

The government has stepped up security of key installations and personnel as a part of the drive against terrorism, and as a part of plans to deport illegal immigrants. Informed sources in the Ministry of Interior told The News that the illegal immigrants have been given a deadline of October 31 to leave from Pakistan’s territory, failing which the deportation process will start the next day. Sources said the government has no plans to extend the deadline as it has been decided after due deliberation. Although the government has not given a deadline for deporting the illegal immigrants, reliable officials have learned that a ten-week operation will be carried out once the deadline expires. The deadline has been fixed keeping in mind the elections to be held in the country in the last week of January. Sources indicated that if some such migrants are not deported within ten weeks, they will be separated from the civilian population to prevent them from engaging in any nefarious activities. Federal Interior Minister Sarfaraz Bugti, who announced the decisions of the APEX Committee, made it clear that the UN High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) will not be taken into confidence regarding this process as the people being deported do not have any legal status with UNHCR. (Jang)

Instead of bringing to justice those responsible for the brutal attacks by terrorists on the auspicious day of 12 Rabi Awwal, Afghanistan has blamed the government of Pakistan. The allegation was made by Al-Mursad, a Twitter account considered close to the Afghan interim government. It blamed that the government of Pakistan has decided to get political benefits by killing its people at the hands of ISIS. It also claimed that the Afghan Interim Government had shared some information with Pakistan and Iran regarding ISIS operations. Such is the duplicity of the Afghan interim government that when it captured Kabul in 2021, it released hundreds of ISIS fighters from Bagram prison. The result was that ISIS, whose administrative structure had weakened in Afghanistan, emerged as a strong organization. In addition, the majority of the Afghan provinces of Nangarhar, Kunar, and Nuristan, located along the Pakistani border, act as tools of ISIS and carry out terrorism on Pakistan’s soil. Pakistan Army conducted hundreds of operations against Daesh on its soil. On the other hand, the Afghan Interim Government is still suffering from the misconception that TTP is good terrorist and ISIS is bad terrorist. Instead of blaming Pakistan, Afghanistan should look at all terrorist organizations and take action against them. If Afghanistan continues its policy of blaming its neighbors for its regime’s failures, it will soon become the largest terrorist sponsor in the region. (Jasarat)

3,911 Afghan refugees have been found involved in crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa this year. According to official data, 597 Afghan refugees were arrested while trying to make Pakistani identity cards. (Urdu Point)

Caretaker Home Minister Sarfraz Bugti has said that Afghans were involved in 14 of the last 24 suicide attacks in Pakistan. We are being attacked from Afghanistan, the evidence of which we are presenting to the Afghan authorities. Kabul should act on the fatwa of Shaikh Hibatullah. At a media briefing after the apex committee meeting, Sarfraz Bugti said that the foreigners living illegally have been instructed to return to their countries. They will be deported from November 1. There are 4.4 million Afghanis in Pakistan, of whom only 1.73 million are legally residing. We have the right to Deport illegal foreigners. He said that the operation against hundi/ hawala transactions, and electricity theft will be made stepped up. Strict measures are being taken against illegal and fake drugs. A big operation has been done in Balochistan, and more tough operations will be undertaken. Sarfaraz Bugti said that no one will be allowed to indulge in violence under any pretext. State institutions will act to check violence in which anyone wants to impose their agenda with a gun. Those who attack the state in the name of Islam will be crushed. No one will be allowed to incite against the minorities in the name of Islamic teachings. They will be dealt with strictly, and minorities will get full protection. (Qudrat Daily)

The government has announced a 10 percent processing fee on goods imported under the Afghan Transit Trade Agreement. The purpose of this decision is to prevent smuggling. It coincided with the decision to evict illegal Afghans from the country. According to a Customs notification the good covered under the new levy include confectionery, chocolates, shoes, machinery, blankets, home textiles, and garments. The notification however does not apply to goods declared under Afghan transit trade before October 3. (Dawn Daily)

The investigation report of the suicide blasts in the Masjid of Hangu police station was released. It held that the fingerprints of the suicide bombers could not be matched. Both the suicide bombers were Afghanis and linked to ISIS through TTP. The report further states that the suicide bomber also had explosives planted in their motorcycle. (Roznama Intekhab)

The United States, while condemning the Mustang suicide attack, has expressed its determination to work with Pakistan in the war against terrorism. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said that in the Mustang suicide bombing, people lost their loved ones. We would like to offer condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief and sorrow and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. (Daily Kashmir Express, Daily Khabrain)

The Election Commission will hear next week a request to remove ‘biased’ members of the federal cabinet to ensure free, fair, and transparent general elections. The application was filed by advocate Syed Azizuddin Kakakhel demanding the removal of Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar and some other members of his Interim government including Ahad Cheema, and Fawad Hasan Fawad. (Dawn Daily)

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has demanded the caretaker Prime Minister and the Chief Election Commissioner to recover their leaders and workers who have been ’missing’. A statement issued by the Central Media Department said separate letters have been written to the caretaker Prime Minister and Chief Election Commissioner expressing the hope that orders will be issued to the concerned institutions for their immediate recovery. (Jasara)

PML N senior and former Federal Home Minister Rana Sanaullah has said “We will not forget anyone of those who harmed ML-N and Nawaz Sharif. Matters will be settled when the time comes. Addressing a press conference in Lahore, he said Nawaz Sharif would come with a security bond and surrender before the court. The legal team has prepared everything to facilitate Nawaz’s return home. (Qudrat Daily)

Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA), MQM, and JUI-F have announced an alliance against the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh, and indicated Sindh Card as their poll plank. All three expressed lack of confidence in the Sindh Interim Chief Minister Justice (Retd.) Maqbul Baqir and termed the Chief Minister House as PPP’s Secretariat. The three have also demanded removal of the provincial election commissioner for transparent elections in the province. These views were expressed in the Functional House, Clifton on Tuesday by GDA leader Dr. Safdar Abbasi, Functional League leader Sardar Abdul Rahim, MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar and JUI leader Allama Rashid Mehmood Soomro while addressing a crowded press conference. The leaders said that it was also decided to talk to the Nawaz League and nationalist parties for a wider unity. We are an alternative to the PPP in Sindh. (Jang)

Former Prime Minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that there is a need for a new party and it will be formed. He said that the party is not made in secret, and it will come forward whenever it is formed. Talks were held with Nawaz Sharif on national issues. A new party is not yet formed, but its establishment is in talks. He said that justice demands that all wrongs done to Nawaz Sharif be redressed. I have no reservations regarding any leader of the party. Shahid Khaqan said that there is a 35-year relationship with Nawaz Sharif but I am not convinced of welcoming anyone. He claimed that he was not involved in the consultation regarding the return of Nawaz Sharif. Abbasi met PML-N Chief Nawaz Sharif in London, after which the former prime minister said in a media interview that the performance of our government was not impressive, we have to look at the affairs of the country. If PML-N wins, the party will decide the Prime Ministership. (Jang)

The Sindh High Court ordered the police today to register a case of the disappearance in respect of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Dar, who has been missing for a while. Justice Nimatullah Phulpoto told the police to submit their report on Oct 18, while pulling them up for not registering the case so far. (Qudrat Daily)

In the Tank district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10 terrorists were killed on a tip-off. A statement by the Public Relations Department of the Pakistan Army, said that the slain terrorists were involved in various acts of terrorism against the security forces and were also involved in extortion and killing of innocent civilians. A large number of arms, ammunition, and explosives were also recovered during the operation. (Aeen Daily, Urdu Point, Daily Pakistan)

A target killer working for MQM London has been arrested in the Surjani town of Karachi, and weapons were recovered from his possession, according to the CTD spokesman. The accused is an important operative of the trained targeted -killer team and he used to act on the instructions of Asif Abdullah, a terrorist in South Africa. The spokesperson also said that the accused had killed two workers of the Pak Sarzameen Party. (Qudrat Daily)

PQR police force personnel have protested in front of Peshawar Press Club saying that they were neither compensated for their polio duty since 2018 nor their contract terms were honoured. As many as 292 PQR police force personnel were recruited and trained in Peshawar and they performed duties in all the police stations. “Instead of complying with the contract, they were fired without compensation for no reason, which is absolute cruelty”. They have threatened to intensify their protests if their demands are not met. (Urdu Point)

The hunger strike on behalf of the Sukkur Union of Journalists outside the Sukkur Press Club demanding the real killers of Jan Muhammad Maher has entered the 51st day. (Urdu Point)

The family of assassinated journalist Jan Muhammad Meher and the Civil Society have been continuing the protest in Sukkur since the past 51 days but so far, the police have failed to nab the killers. The Journalist Union has decided to step up its protests to put pressure on the Police. (Baad-e-Shimal)

Protests were also staged held in Ghazri area of Karachi for the second day against unannounced load-shedding. Locals came out on the streets and blocked traffic. (Urdu Point)

Officials of the anti-corruption agency raided the residence of former Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and recovered 25 relief tents belonging to PDMA and UNHCR. These recoveries were recovered in the presence of a judicial magistrate. (Urdu Point)

Dharna in the red zone of Quetta was called off following the assurance of the caretaker provincial Information Minister Jan Achakzai that the killers of tribal leader Moinuddin Achakzai in the Pir Alizai Forest would be brought to book. Tribal elders demand that investigation of the murder should be entrusted to the crime branch. (Qudrat Daily)

The students of the girls’ school in the Kessak area of Kech blocked the main highway in protest against the absence of teachers in their school. They blocked the Turbat to Panjgur highway. Though their school has been upgraded, teachers do not turn up from their perch in Turbat city but collect their salaries regularly. (Qudrat Daily)

Four street criminals who had killed a religious scholar during a robbery in Gulistan Johar last month have been arrested., Zia-ur-Rahman, administrator of Jama Abi Bakar Madrasa was shot dead on September 12 in Gulistan-Johar. According to the Karachi police, the religious scholars had reached the park in Block 14 near the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) office for a routine walk when the suspects opened fire, and grievously injured him. (Dawn Daily)

In the first quarter of the current financial year, sales of petroleum products registered a decrease of 16% on an annual basis. An estimated 3.77 million tons of petroleum products were sold in the July-September period. In the first quarter, sale of petrol decreased by 1% on an annual basis while that of high-speed diesel by 2% and furnace oil by 65% on an annual basis. (Daily Kashmir Express, Roznama Intekhab)

Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam (JUI) Lahore City Chief Afzal Khan and others said that facilitators of Qadianis are dangerous. He vowed that JUI will not allow the IMF to impose its pro-Qadiani agenda on Pakistan. (Baad-e-Shimal)

After 19 years, the Punjab government has approved the recruitment of 691 male Assistant Professors (senior instructors) and Lecturers (instructors) in 121 Commerce Colleges across the province. According to the documents obtained by Jang, the Higher Education Department has written to the Punjab Public Service Commission for recruitment on a regular basis to fill 138 posts of assistant professors of grade 18 and 553 posts of lecturers of grade 17. There are a total of 121 commerce colleges in Punjab, of which 81 are for boys, 16 are for girls, and 24 are co-educational. When contacted by “Jang”, Secretary Higher Education Javed Akhtar Mahmood justified new recruitments, saying that out of 750 assistant professors and lecturers ,150 retired during 2021-22, while another 120 will retire in 2023. (Jang)

It has been decided to make the initiatives of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) a part of the proposed 5-year plan of the country. Sources say the Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq has issued instructions to the Ministry of Planning in this regard. It will be included in the proposed plan of 2024 -28, SIFC initiatives will play an important role in economic recovery, and sustainable development. (Jang)

The World Bank has added Pakistan to the list of poor countries with debt burden as Pakistan’s debt may increase to 89.3% of GDP by 2027. In a report the WB said, macroeconomic outlook is uncertain and depends on effective implementation of reforms. (Jang)

EDITORIALS

One officer was martyred and two terrorists were killed in the attack of terrorists on the check post at Kundal in Mianwali. According to IG Punjab, 15 to 20 terrorists attacked the Kundal patrol post from two sides. The Punjab Police repulsed the attack. According to CTD officials, the slain terrorists have been identified as Zubair Nawaz and Muhammad Khan, who belonged to the TTP. Of late terrorists have been targeting security forces. Terrorists in Pakistan and their facilitators have the full patronage of Afghanistan, who are being given training in modern weapons and are being brought into Pakistan. In the last few days, the Kabul administration assured that the Afghan land will not be used against Pakistan. Yet, Afghan land is being used against the security of Pakistan and all kinds of support is being provided to the terrorists and their facilitators in Pakistan. The concrete proof of this is the two terrorists killed in Mianwali yesterday, are said to be affiliated to TTP. Pakistan now needs to raise this matter seriously at the international level. (Edit Nawaiwaqt, 03 Oct)

Terrorism in the country has been related to Pakistan’s foreign policy, when the foreign policy is hurtful to its neighbors, Pakistan becomes a victim of terrorism. When Russia and then America and India were involved in Afghanistan, the cause of terrorism in Pakistan was understandable, but now that the government of Pakistan’s friends have come to power in Afghanistan, Pakistani rulers have stood against them on the signals of America. The inevitable effect is destructive activities. It was also the job of the Pakistani government and the security forces to prevent this, and the foreign policy was formulated in such a way that the issues were resolved through dialogue and this is the job of the permanently elected rulers and not of the caretaker government. (Edit Jasarat)

Federal Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti has quoted the Army Chief as saying that if the soldiers are involved in smuggling, they will be court martialled and sent to jail. He said that in the name of the trade with Afghanistan, there was more smuggling than the trade, and it was under the nose of the agencies, politicians and officials. Sarfraz Bugti also said that no matter how influential the person involved in smuggling and hoarding is, he will be brought to justice. Most importantly, it would be wrong to say that the security forces were not involved in the smuggling. The caretaker interior minister has said all this quoting the army chief, and hence this seems to be correct. (Edit Jasarat)

The issue of illegally staying foreigners is a very serious issue. It has been hanging on for 40 years; they (illegally staying foreigners/Afghan refugees) were given every kind of facility and now our rulers have started suddenly realizing that all that was not right. The politicians and rulers who brought the Afghan refugees illegally into the country often pursued their political goals forgetting “big price” on socio-political and economic fronts for their deeds. We do not have exact figure about Afghan refugees in Pakistan, but they are believed to be around 30 to 35 lakhs. Most of them are based in Karachi; they are always seen behind small or big crimes in Karachi. According to a BBC report, about 6 lakh Afghans have taken visas and have legally come into Pakistan. Meanwhile, these days police have started crackdowns on illegally staying Afghans in Islamabad. The press release from the home minister also says illegally staying foreigners will be sent back to their countries with help from their embassies. The press release also asks people in country to identify and tell government about illegally staying Afghans in their areas. Extending any kind of help to illegally staying Afghans, by way of giving them jobs or even shelter, will be seen as act of crime. Observers say it will be no easy task to deport 30 to 40 lakhs Afghans because Pakistan is bound by global laws. Because laws of land were not strictly followed in the past, several Afghans have succeeded in getting domicile and other documents. This issue has become complicated because we were not serious about it in the past. Such a huge task requires proper planning and proper follow-up. The way press releases are being issued from the home ministry and other departments it looks proper home work has still not been done. This is a very complicated and serious issue which requires continuous campaigning/follow-up, collection of data on facilitators of the illegally staying Afghans, and related countries; concerned global bodies also need to be approached. Every major task needs time and also collection of all related facts and figures and right strategies. Hopefully, government is serious this time and will find a way out in consultation with all concerned at home and abroad. (Awami, Edit, Oct.3)

The government has set up enquiry committee Mari Jalbani incident and even before this committee starts its investigations, we get reports that caretaker Sindh government has filed cases against 250 villagers of Mari Jalbani. The case sheet says police and rangers had gone to the village on a tip off that some terror elements were hiding there. When rangers and police reached village, villagers gheraoed them. Rangers had to take to lathi charge to get their men freed from villagers’ gherao and during this period villagers who were positioned atop their houses took to firing. The government still does not seem to be serious about this incident. Filing cases against 250 villagers is as good as filing cases against the entire village. Such a step will only make matters more explosive. We therefore suggest that probe be ordered under serving Sindh High Court judge. We do not have any hopes of justice from the enquiry headed by Commissioner and two DIGs of Hyderabad. (Pahenji, Edit, Oct.3)

The police have now registered FIR against Mari Jalbani villagers for death of four persons when Rangers and the Police had come under firing. It is our earnest appeal to the people of Mari Jalbani, representative Sindh parties, and all other intelligentsia to fight together for justice and to restore rule of law in Sindh. If one woman, Mai Jindo, could fight single-handedly for justice to her family and see to the hanging of one Major who was amongst the killers of her family, then we too can stay united and fight for justice in Mari Jalbani. It is testing time also for the caretaker government in Sindh, for judiciary and also for Sindh police. Let us see who emerges as hero in the Sindh history by getting justice to Mari Jalbani villagers. (Awami, Edit)

The law-and-order scenario in the country cannot get better till all illegally staying foreigners are ousted. The crackdowns and operations against them should continue till last illegal person is ousted. Most of them are used by anti-Pakistan forces against Pakistan. They are often found involved in terror activities. Now that announcements are being made to get rid of them, then there should be 100 per cent implementation of such statements. If statements turn out to be empty and hollow, it will only give unpleasant results. It is time authorities tried to bring in stability in country by ousting the illegally staying foreigners.” (Sindh Exp, Edit)

The importance of the decisions taken at the meeting of the Apex Committee of the National Action Plan regarding the security and economic interests of the country is obvious. The people living in the country illegally should leave the country. The protection of the country’s economy and security requires the implement the condition of visa, curb fake identity cards, and prevention of smuggling. These complex problems cannot be ignored, nor can they be resolved with minor measures. This will require comprehensive measures. In this regard, the decision to evacuate the Afghans residing illegally in the country is the most important. We know that there are far more undocumented and illegal Afghan refugees in the country than the number of Afghan refugees certified by the United Nations High Commissioner. If such people are involved in criminal activities, national institutions have no means to trace them. It can be estimated how big a threat these people are or can be to national security. This risk cannot be taken by ignoring such people. It is gratifying that the attention of the state authorities has been drawn to this real and serious problem and it has been decided to give voluntary evacuation to such persons till November 1. should be cracked down. The decision to have travel documents for Afghan citizens is also important. Earlier, Afghan citizens used to come to Pakistani territories without any travel documents from the Durand Line under the concession of tribal rights. In such a case, no guarantee can be given to prevent national security threats and smuggling, etc. Allowing passport-free travel disrupted the international viability of the western border and its effects were felt across the country. These problems have gradually increased and have now become serious; Therefore, tolerating these conditions will mean further damage to Pakistan. It is gratifying that in recent times there have been a series of steps in this regard. The state’s determination to prevent smuggling has become “clear to all” without any strings attached, its effects are also visible. The next link in this chain is the withdrawal of Afghan citizens residing illegally in the country. As a result of this, it will help to control organized crimes, the facilitation of terrorists, and many other types of crimes in the major cities of the country. This initiative is also necessary to know the country’s actual population because the presence of millions of people living illegally is also a major cause of social problems. From the economic and security point of view, the decisions of the Apex Committee are very positive and it is hoped that they will yield good results. (Edit-Dunya Daily)