China FO Presser- Sept 25, 2023

Pak Urdu Media Digest- Sept 25, 2023
9 Min
NEWS
- Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul ul Haq Kakar has said that transparent elections can be held even without the participation of Imran Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. In an interview with an American news agency, he said that though hundreds of PTI members are jailed for involvement in vandalism and arson, PTI cadres who are not involved in illegal activities will be able to participate in the elections. He said relationship between the army and the federal government is very smooth, open, and transparent. He rejected as absurd the talk of army rigging in elections to prevent PTI from winning. The Election Commission will conduct the general elections, not the army. We are not pursuing personal revenge against anyone. The Chief Election Commissioner was appointed by Imran Khan when he was Prime Minister. He said, “I wonder why the Chief Election Commissioner will be against the PTI Chairman”. PM added that as soon as the election date is announced, the federal government will provide all out support to the poll body. (Himalaya Today)
- Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesman has said that the caretaker prime minister’s statement regarding fair elections is a manifestation of insensitivity in the state structure regarding the constitution, democracy, and national interests. PTI is the largest political party of Pakistan and Imran Khan is the most popular political leader. The Prime Minister should know that any election conducted without the involvement of Imran Khan or PTI will be unconstitutional, illegal, and immoral, which the people will never accept. The PTI spokesman said that the results of excluding parties that have strong political leadership with extraordinary public support from elections through artificial, undemocratic, and unconstitutional methods are always disastrous. The Constitution, law, democracy, and moral values never allow any unnatural, undemocratic, or unconstitutional plan of influence. (Himalaya Today)
- Pakistan continues to be one of the largest refugee-hosting countries in the world with the number of Afghans living in the country has reached 3.7 million. According to the data of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the total number of Afghan citizens living in Pakistan is 37 lakhs. Data updated till June 2023 shows that only 13 lakh 30 thousand Afghans are registered while 7 lakh 75 thousand are living without registration. Similarly, 68.8% of Afghans live in urban or semi-urban areas of Pakistan while 31.2% live in 54 different areas. Illegal Afghan citizens have made big silent changes in the economic structure of our country, which includes expanding their business. Illegal Afghan nationals are also involved in the smuggling of drugs and other contraband under the guise of transit trade. (Aeen Daily)
- The central spokesman of the National Party has termed power cuts as a cruel act of the state. The work of the caretaker government is to conduct peaceful and transparent elections but it started a campaign against power theft. Filing false cases and torturing people have become a norm these days. He announced protest demonstrations from September 26 to 28 throughout Balochistan. This program will be followed by dharnas and roadblocks. The National Party spokesman asked the Police and power department officials to spare the innocent but take action against indulging in power thefts. (Qudrat Daily)
- Jamaat-e-Islami supremo, Siraj ul Haque, has said that Nawaz Sharif made a narrative of honoring the vote and gave an extension to General Bajwa. The PDM has done only one thing; it dropped all the cases against PML-N and PPP. These two parties ruled the country one way or the other for the past thirty years, but did nothing for the people. In neighboring Iran and Afghanistan, electricity and petrol are cheap, but highly expensive in our country. The increase in the prices of electricity, gas, petrol, and diesel should be withdrawn. Until the government checks inflation, our protest will continue. Balochistan has the highest inflation and unemployment. In other countries, the budget is presented once a year but in Pakistan, 365 budgets are presented for 365 days. Siraj-ul-Haq addressed an anti-price rise dharna near the Governor’s House. He said e inflation in our country has made the life of the common man miserable. No poor person has taken the IMF loans. The rulers have taken these loans but the poor are being made to repay by squeezing their blood. (Qudrat Daily)
- Istehkam e Pakistan Party (IPP) leader Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said, the one whom we believed to be our Messiah, started targeting the Army instead of the political opponents. For me politics is a mission to serve the people. So much so, when there was an attempt to attack and stage a coup on the national institutions, I stepped back. She said this at a party convention in Sialkot. (Qudrat Daily)
- Former Prime Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has denied the news of his meeting in Gujranwala with some important persons and going to London with a message concerning the former Army Chief General Retired Qamar Javed Bajwa. Talking to the media in London, Shahbaz said that neither he went to Gujranwala nor did he have any meeting with anyone. He said that he came to London at the invitation of his party leader Nawaz Sharif and not to deliver a message from anyone. It should be noted that the news was circulating that Shahbaz had met an important person in Gujranwala. “In this meeting, he was given a message that PML-N will not criticize former Army Chief General Bajwa nor talk about the accountability of anyone else”, according to the report in circulation. (Qudrat Daily)
- Maryam Nawaz, Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer of Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), has said that only the anti-constitutionalists and law breakers are worried by the return of Nawaz Sharif. But the criminals of Kashmiris and Pakistanis cannot escape the wrath of the people. She made these remarks while presiding over the consultative meeting held by PML-N in Rawalpindi. In this meeting, Nawaz Sharif was consulted on the preparations for his return home on October 21. She further said that Nawaz Sharif is the hope of the people and he has always given relief to the people. (Qudrat Daily)
- Jamiat Ulema e Islam (F) Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidari has welcomed the Election Commission’s decision to hold general elections in January-end. Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said that if there is room in the rules of the Election Commission, then the election should not be held in the winter, but if it is delayed any further, they will protest. The JUI(F) leader said that everyone should be held accountable without any discrimination. (Qudrat Daily)
- The Election Commission has approved change in 18 clauses of the election rules. And invited objections within fifteen days. According to the poll body, there has been a change in the rules related to the bank account for the election expenses for the candidates. The candidate will have to open a separate bank account for the election expenses and the joint account of the candidate will not be acceptable. The candidate will be obliged to provide the complete details of the election expenses. Petitions related to elections can be filed with a deposit of one lakh rupees. The Election Commission will give a decision on such petitions in 180 days. A fine of 10,000 to 50,000 will be imposed for asking for adjournment during the hearing. Political parties will be obliged to inform the Election Commission 15 days before the intra-party election, while they have to submit the details within 7 days. (Qudrat Daily)
- Caretaker Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that he has not met his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen during his visit to New York to attend the 78th United Nations General Assembly session. In response to a question regarding Pakistan’s recognition of Israel, he said that there is no such intention as I have repeatedly said. “Our position is very clear”. (Dawn Daily)
- Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamir Farooq has ordered the transfer of Imran Khan, the PTI chief, from the Attock Jail to Adiala Jail. Taking up Imran’s request in this regard, he said that the status of the PTI Chairman’s sentence has changed. All the under-trial prisoners of Islamabad are in Adiala Jail. So, why Imran is still in Attock? Shift him to Adiala Jail. Imran’s lawyer requested that the PTI chairman be provided with an exercise machine as he is a sportsman. The Chief Justice remarked that Imran be given the things he is entitled to under prison rules. “His rights should not be violated”. (Dunya Daily)
- A Levies official was killed by firing by unknown persons in Qila Abdullah area in Quetta. (Urdu Point)
- Pashtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party has taken out a rally from Kajumama Hotel Chowk under the leadership of its Central General Secretary, Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal. It was in protest against the digital census that showed a decrease in Pashtun population. The party cadres also protested against hike electricity bills and deteriorating law and order situation. (Urdu Point)
- Informed sources in the Ministry of Finance stated that the Army Chief has emphasized the need to focus on goals that can be achieved in a few months, instead of taking long-term initiatives. Army Chief also called for bold plans and assured full cooperation from the Pakistan Army in their implementation. According to sources, the State Bank of Pakistan was directed to check the banks involved in the illegal business of letters of credit and foreign currency speculation. The State Bank Governor and Secretaries of Commerce and Finance have been asked to prepare a comprehensive plan along with a financial impact assessment to address liquidity constraints faced by the industry. (Intekhab, Kashmir Express, Daily Pakistan)
- On the instructions of the FIA Director General, crackdown on currency smugglers and elements involved in illegal currency exchanges has been intensified. Karachi Zone and Hyderabad Zone have conducted 7 raids, nabbed 11 suspects and registered six cases last week, according to a FIA spokesman. A total of 6400 US dollars and other currencies worth more than 1.67 crore were recovered. (Roznama Intekhab)
- Afghan Taliban officials have pledged to take concrete steps to ‘neutralize’ the activities of militants planning terrorist attacks against Pakistan, diplomatic sources told VOA on Friday. Sources familiar with the matter said that the foreign minister of the Taliban government, Amir Khan Muttaqi, gave this assurance during a meeting with a high-level Pakistani delegation in Kabul on Thursday. Pakistan’s delegation was led by Special Representative for Afghanistan Asif Durrani and he was accompanied by senior military officials. In this meeting, it was also decided that regular consultations would be held to review the security situation along the nearly 2600 km long border between the two countries. (Voice of America, 22 Sept)
- Sunni Tehreek, a religious party that is very active in the politics of Karachi, has also become a victim of group politics. Bilal Salim Qadri along with Sarwat Ijaz Qadri who was sacked from the leadership is jointly running the Sunni Movement from Qadri House. While on the other hand, Bilal Abbas, Shahid Ghori and Faheem Sheikh are dealing with the party from the central office. Sunni Ulema have suggested that the disagreements should be solved by sitting together. A few days ago, a special press conference was held at the Sunni Tehreek center, and, the party spokesperson of Sunni Tehreek, Faheem Sheikh announced that the head Sarwat Ejaz Qadri is being removed due to financial irregularities, organizational problems and other reasons. The Majlis-e-Shura had given him nine months’ time to respond to the allegations. However, he did not respond. Thereafter, the Coordination Committee and Majli-e-Shura removed him from the leadership of the party. Now a caretaker committee has been formed whose convener will be Bilal Abbas and the new chairman will be announced soon. (Ummat)
- According to sources, Khawar Manika, ex-husband of Bushra Bibi, current wife of Imran Khan, was stopped at the Allama Iqbal International Airport since her name is on the exit control list. A case has been registered against him. The spokesperson of Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab, however attributed Khawar Manika’s arrest to his illegal constructions on Pir Islam Graveyard Haveli Lakha, which he has occupied for a long time. An inquiry by the Deputy Commissioner shows that Khawar Manika constructed a marriage hall and 26 shops on the graveyard. The marriage hall came up on four kanals of graveyard land without approval. Khawar tried to escape from the country. The Anti-corruption department foiled his attempt and arrested him. (Express Daily)
EDITORIALS
- Since we have no sympathy for our country and countrymen and no one enquires as to where hefty loans the government has taken are spent and since we have accepted corruption as an inevitable part of day-to-day life, we are left to the mercy of elements. We also keep exposing our coming generations to uncertainties. The youth too have now started exploring their better times abroad and developed countries are exploiting the capabilities of our youth for their good. We also can exploit our youth’s capabilities for our country’s good, but that is possible only when we keep aside the culture of favoritism and give merit its due. If Europe can give up its jingoism and give its people opportunities for better life, why cannot we give our people a better society. We are the inheritors of an excellent civilization? Let us give up the culture of favoritism and give merit its due to bring in a better and progressive society. (Ibrat Edit)
- We are getting reports that power tariff will be hiked, again. The power will get costlier for the category of non-protected power consumers. Power for these consumers will cost at the rate of Rs.35.92 per unit. Some relief will be given after September. The NEPRA authorities have hiked rates by Rs.3.28 towards quarterly adjustment, and it will be applicable to all consumers. We think it is not proper to take back whatever little relief was given to power consumers in past. We need to now lay more emphasis on generating power from alternate sources so that people can get some relief. People are extremely hard-pressed because of the huge economic burden on them in their day-to-day life. The rulers should cut down their royal expenditure considering the plight of the common man. People need to be given relief. (Sindh Express Edit)
- The World Bank has warned that Pakistan is at a crossroads where a decision must be made whether to continue on the path of backwardness with 40 percent of the population living below the poverty line or to correct its course. Pakistan has the lowest per capita income in South Asia and the highest number of out-of-school children in the world. The problem of stunting in children due to malnutrition is also alarmingly high. This has a severe negative impact on children’s ability to learn and develop and increases the risk of wastage of human capital. The failure of poverty alleviation efforts after 2018 is also a major cause of concern. These facts present a grim picture of our national scene. But all this did not happen suddenly. World Bank and other international organizations are constantly warning about it. But no serious steps are taken. Be it child stunting, increasing numbers of out-of-school children, increasing unemployment and poverty, or other problems that manifest our backwardness, there is no concerted action to address these issues. Highlighting these issues by the World Bank is actually a knock on our hearts once again and it is good that this knock is given at a time when the country is close to general elections. Whatever is possible should be done to make the political parties realize the seriousness of these national problems. (Edits – Daily Pakistan, Daily Islam, Dunya Daily) #####
-
Book Shelf
- Book Review DESTINY OF A DYSFUNCTIONAL NUCLEAR STATE
- Book ReviewChina FO Presser Where is the fountainhead of jihad?
- Book ReviewNews Pak Syndrome bedevils Indo-Bangla ties
- Book Review Understanding Vedic Equality….: Book Review
- Book Review Buddhism Made Easy: Book Review
- Book ReviewNews Elegant Summary Of Krishnamurti’s teachings
- Book Review Review: Perspectives: The Timeless Way of Wisdom
- Book ReviewNews Rituals too a world of Rhythm
- Book Review Marx After Marxism
- Book Review John Updike’s Terrorist – a review
-
Recent Top Post
- News Journalist Sophia Huang, labor activist Wang Jianbing face subversion charge
- News Xinjiang village walled to control Uyghur movement
- Commentaries Prachanda in China with a Wish list
- News Uyghur event in NY goes ahead despite Beijing’s warning
- News China’s Income Gap Widens
- NewsTop Story “Role Model” Uyghur entrepreneur jailed for 15 years
- News Afghan Taliban Detain 18 on Charges of Preaching Christianity
- News Uyghurs urge UN GA to halt China’s genocide in East Turkestan
- News Among Uyghurs, China aims to ‘meld Islam with Confucianism’
- News Crackdown on Muslims in rural Xinjiang