Will Japan Join The Five Eyes Spy Network

Saint Buaji Bua -His Connection to Meher Baba

In 1923, when Meher Baba first informed His close disciples (the Mandali) of His intention to establish an ashram at Arangaon, one of the key reasons He gave was the presence of several saints who had lived in the area. Among those saints was Buaji Bua, a revered and fascinating figure who had chosen to be buried alive in Arangaon nearly 600 years prior.

Who was this saint who drew the attention of the Avatar and what is the history between Baba and the mysterious Buaji Bua?

Some may be surprised to learn that May 1923 wasn’t the Avatar’s first visit to Arangaon. Ancient legends tell us that, during the 9th or 10th century, Vithoba (a form of the Hindu deity Vishnu, also known as Lord Krishna) also came to Arangaon. In honour of His visit, a temple dedicated to Vithoba was constructed in the village. Over time, this small village earned the name Chotta Pandhari (Little Pandharpur) due to the temple’s connection to the famous pilgrimage site, Pandharpur, which is dedicated to Vithoba.

Saint Buaji Bua

In the 17th century, a great Hindu saint named Buaji Bua settled in Arangaon.

In a vision, Buaji Bua received a divine instruction from Vithoba to go to the river near Arangaon. Vithoba told Buaji that he would find Vithoba in the river. Following this instruction, Buaji Bua dug in the riverbed and uncovered two stones miraculously formed in the shapes of Vithoba and his consort, Rakhumai. He reverently carried the statues he had found back to the Vithoba Temple and installed them there. These sacred statues remain there to this day.

After many years, Saint Buaji Bua informed his disciples that he would undertake Sanjeevan Samadhi—a spiritual practice through which one voluntarily leaves the mortal body after entering into a deep meditative state. As part of this sacred process, Buaji Bua instructed his followers to bury him alive in a crypt beneath the temple at Arangaon.

Buaji entered a crypt beneath the Temple, assuming a cross-legged pose with his hands upon his knees and his eyes closed. Following his instruction, His devoted followers sealed him inside. For many years the crypt was opened yearly for devotees to enter and take darshan of the Saint who was considered to be still living, until one of the caretakers had a vision from Buaji Bua instructing his followers to permanently close the crypt. Buaji Bua is still considered to be a living saint by his devotees and His tomb remains in the temple to this day.

Meher Baba visited this temple many times. For instance, on 11th October 1925 Baba participated in an annual dinner honouring the anniversary of Buaji Bua’s entering Sanjeevan Samadhi. Again, on 21st and 22nd July 1926, during two significant Hindu festivals, Baba was taken in a procession to the saint’s shrine.

On 28th August 1938, after completing the construction of His own tomb and the upper storey of the Meher Retreat, Baba held a celebration which included a grand feast in Arangaon. He was again led to the Buaji Bua shrine in a procession. Villagers had the opportunity to receive Baba’s darshan, and He distributed prasad to all who attended.

Later, during the 1955 Meherabad Sahavas on 20th November, Baba took a group of His Hindi-speaking followers to Arangaon at 3:50 PM. Upon arrival, Baba first visited the shrine of Buaji Bua, where local women performed arti and garlanded Him. Speaking to His Sahavas group, Baba remarked, “Although the people of Arangaon are poor, their love for me is great.”

Just ten days later, on 30 November 1955, Baba again walked to Arangaon, this time with His Marathi Sahavas group, visiting Buaji Bua’s samadhi once more. The temple priest delivered a speech, expressing gratitude for Baba’s continued grace, recalling His early work with the village in the 1920s and how Baba had showered His love upon the people of Arangaon.

(Courtesy: Tavern -Talks, Avatar Meher Baba Trust)