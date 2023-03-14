Funeral of whistle blower military doctor censored

Top Story

Searches, Surveillance on Lhasa riot anniversary

admin
2 Min
Searches, Surveillance on Lhasa riot anniversary
Home » Top Story » Searches, Surveillance on Lhasa riot anniversary

Chinese authorities have maintained their interrogations of Tibetans living in Lhasa to determine if they have contacted people outside Tibet and stepped up surveillance measures to prevent such communication for another politically sensitive anniversary in March, according to sources inside the vast western region.

March 14 marks the 15th anniversary of a 2008 riot in Lhasa during which Chinese police suppressed peaceful Tibetan protests and led to the destruction of Han Chinese shops in the city and deadly attacks on Han Chinese residents.

The event sparked a wave of demonstrations against Chinese rule that spread into Tibetan-populated regions of western Chinese provinces. Security forces quelled the protests and detained, beat or shot hundreds of Tibetans.

“Today, March 14, is a very sensitive date, and there are more restrictions in place than usual, so it’s better not to contact us,” one Tibetan source said in a written message to Radio Free Asia.

“There are ‘interrogation posts’ stationed near all the streets that lead to Jhokang Temple, Potala Palace and the Sera and Drepung monasteries,” he wrote. “They are searching the cell phones and the backpacks of tourists and anyone who is walking around these places.”

China maintains a tight grip on Tibet, restricting Tibetans’ political activities and peaceful expression of cultural and religious identity as Buddhists. Tibetans frequently complain of discrimination and human rights abuses by Chinese authorities and policies they say are aimed at wiping out their national and cultural identity.

So far, police have interrogated two Tibetans from Lhasa for allegedly contacting people outside Tibet, and it has become very difficult for Tibetans to communicate by phone with others who live in exile outside the region, according to two people who know about the situation.

Summoned by police

Police have continued tight scrutiny of residents of the capital and random searches of their cell phone and online communications, they said.

“Two friends of mine and I received a call from the local police station a few days ago and were summoned to the police station,” a second Tibetan source said.

“They asked us to share all the details of people that we have contacted and the information we have shared with them,” he said.

The police officers made photocopies of their identity cards and a record of everything on their devices, he said. They also warned the trio not to contact anyone outside the region.

RFA reported earlier that police in Lhasa, the region’s administrative capital with a population of about 560,000 people, increased security measures ahead of the March 10 anniversary of a 1959 uprising against Chinese troops that had invaded the region a decade earlier.

Beginning Feb. 25, security personnel began randomly checking public spaces, guesthouses and hotels, and areas where Tibetan Buddhists perform religious activities and do businesses. They also stopped people to check their cell phones to ensure they had not been in contact with anyone living outside the region – considered a crime.

  • a RFA report, Mar 14, 2023
https://www.rfa.org/english/news/tibet/riot-anniversary-03142023151955.html
Funeral of whistle blower military doctor censored
News
Funeral of whistle blower military doctor censored
4 Min
China FO Presser, Mar 14, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Mar 14, 2023
11 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, March 14, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, March 14, 2023
10 Min
SVB Collapse Rocks China’s Tech Start-ups
News
SVB Collapse Rocks China’s Tech Start-ups
3 Min
Tibetans hold demonstration in Tokyo to mark Uprising Day anniversary
News
Tibetans hold demonstration in Tokyo to mark Uprising Day anniversary
2 Min
State Dept Presser, Mar 13, 2023
US State Dept Presser
State Dept Presser, Mar 13, 2023
22 Min
Tibetan writer Zangkar Jamyang confirmed serving a 4-year prison sentence
Top Story
Tibetan writer Zangkar Jamyang confirmed serving a 4-year prison sentence
2 Min
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 13, 2023
Pak Urdu
Pak Urdu Media Digest, Mar 13, 2023
19 Min
China: People forced to register on ‘Smart Religion’ app for worship in Henan province
Top Story
China: People forced to register on ‘Smart Religion’ app for worship in Henan province
1 Min
“China’s BRI nearing as multiple crunches limit China economically”
News
“China’s BRI nearing as multiple crunches limit China economically”
4 Min
Tibetans stage protest in Vienna
NewsTop Story
Tibetans stage protest in Vienna
2 Min
US lawmaker blasts China on human rights
News
US lawmaker blasts China on human rights
3 Min
Nepalis demand re-opening Tinkar border crossing with China
News
Nepalis demand re-opening Tinkar border crossing with China
2 Min
China FO Presser, Mar 10, 2023
China FO Presser
China FO Presser, Mar 10, 2023
8 Min
Tibet: Police clamp down on eve of 1959 uprising anniversary
Top Story
Tibet: Police clamp down on eve of 1959 uprising anniversary
2 Min
Chinese police descend on home of rights activist who vowed to fight travel ban
News
Chinese police descend on home of rights activist who vowed to fight travel ban
3 Min
Hong Kong Veteran Labor leader Elizabeth Tang Arrested Following Visit To Iimprisoned Husband
News
Hong Kong Veteran Labor leader Elizabeth Tang Arrested Following Visit To Iimprisoned Husband
4 Min
Canada Investigates Alleged Chinese ‘Police Stations’ in Montreal
News
Canada Investigates Alleged Chinese ‘Police Stations’ in Montreal
2 Min