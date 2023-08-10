Tokenism for Minorities in Pakistan

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Aug 10, 2023
17 Min
NEWS
- The United States has said that it is concerned about the possibility of violence during the elections in Pakistan, which may lead to instability in the country. According to the news agency AFP, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said, “Certainly we are concerned about any violent action that could lead to destabilization in Pakistan. There is considerable concern regarding such operations in the country where there is a common interest in counter-terrorism.” Talking to reporters, he said that we are looking at this whole issue with great concern. John Kirby said, “Pakistan is our partner, especially when it comes to the counter-terrorism threat in this part of the world, and we fully expect that they will continue to be our partner.” He made the comments when asked is it possible that violent extremists could take advantage of the political turmoil in elections in the world’s fifth most populous country. John Kirby’s statement came at a time when the term of the current government in Pakistan is about to end. (Dawn Daily)
- Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman of the ruling Taliban in Afghanistan, has said that it is not their responsibility to stop attacks inside Pakistan. In a tweet on Wednesday, he also said Pakistan should pay serious attention to its law-and-order situation and find a solution at home. Zabiullah Mujahid said “after the recent tragic events in Pakistan, once again the Pakistani authorities instead of strengthening the security of their country have put the responsibility of these events on the Afghan people. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan rejects these allegations.” Zabiullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan is a country that has come out of long wars and does not want unrest in any country, especially neighboring countries. Afghanistan does not allow its territory to be used against any other country. He added that it does not mean that Afghanistan is responsible for the security failure of every country in the region. This statement of the Afghan Taliban has come out at a time when Pakistan’s Army Chief General Asim Munir addressed serious concerns at a grand jirga in Peshawar two days ago on the activities of banned organizations on Afghan soil. The military chief further said that the involvement of Afghan citizens in terrorist incidents is a threat to the peace and stability of the region. Afghan refugees have to live according to the laws of Pakistan. After the recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan, the government and the army have been pointing fingers at Afghanistan. On July 12, nine security personnel were killed in a terrorist attack on Zhob Cantt. The Pakistani army claimed the death of five terrorists during this operation, while the Foreign Office said that the three terrorists who attacked Zhob Cantt belonged to the Afghan province of Kandahar. The Foreign Office had asked the Afghan authorities to receive the bodies of the Afghan citizens killed in the incident. Five days ago during the Friday prayer sermon in Kandahar, Mullah Hibatullah Akhund, the ruling Taliban leader, said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan cannot in any way allow jihad against any other Islamic country. On Saturday, the Minister of Defense of the interim government of the Taliban, Mullah Yaqoob, said that the supreme leader of the Taliban has announced the end of jihad. Obedience to his decree is obligatory for all. Zabiullah Mujahid claimed in his statement on Wednesday that 18 ISIS members who were Pakistani citizens and were involved in various attacks and bombings were killed during various operations in Afghanistan. The Taliban spokesperson also claimed that dozens of people have been arrested from different areas of Afghanistan, and they have evidence of it. But Pakistan has not been held responsible for this. The Afghan government has improved its security arrangements, the results of which are visible. He emphasized on the joint efforts of Afghanistan and Pakistan and said that blame-shifting is not the solution to the problems. Zabiullah Mujahid said that the Taliban government does not support any kind of attack in Pakistan and no one can be allowed to use Afghan soil against Pakistan. He said that preventing attacks inside Pakistan is not our responsibility. It is the responsibility of Pakistan’s intelligence and security agencies for which Pakistan spends a large part of its budget. He said that Pakistan’s intelligence agencies should not make accusations against Afghanistan to divert the attention of its people and the world. There is no response from Pakistan on this statement. Analyst and senior Afghan journalist Sami Yousafzai says that Pakistan has to show the most responsibility because the Taliban in power in Afghanistan have many constraints. According to him, the Afghan Taliban are no longer under the control of Pakistan. As they were in the recent past. Talking to Voice of America, Sami Yousafzai said that in the recent past, former President Hamid Karzai and Dr. Ashraf Ghani were demanding Pakistan to take action against the Afghan Taliban. Similarly, now Pakistan is demanding Afghan Taliban to take action against Pakistani Taliban (TTP). According to him, just as the Afghan Taliban’s dependence on Pakistan has decreased, the TTP is also not at the mercy of the government established in Afghanistan. Rather, according to him, the TTP is getting out of control of the Afghan Taliban. Dr. Sarfraz Khan, former Director General of Area Studies of Peshawar University, says that many political forces, including the Taliban, have been active in destabilizing Pakistan for the past several decades. According to him, now that Pakistan is preparing for the general elections, these forces not only want instability, but they are trying to defeat the anti-Taliban forces in the elections. Afghan political analyst and columnist Abdul Waheed Khan reminded that despite the cooperation in every difficult time, the Taliban are never ready to accept everything Pakistan says when they come to power. Abdul Waheed Khan says that until the mistrust between Islamabad and Kabul ends, relations between the two countries will remain tense. He said that the two countries have no choice but to change their confrontational and obstinate policies now. Peshawar-based senior journalist Ismail Khan said in a conversation with Voice of America that despite the rhetoric and accusations, relations between Kabul and Islamabad are continuing. However, he said that whenever there is an incident of terrorism in Pakistan, there is so much public and political reaction to it that the problem worsens. Sami Yousafzai supported the position of Ismail Khan and said that when Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other important people accuse Afghanistan and the Taliban like ordinary people, then the problems between the two countries get more confused. Sami Yousafzai reminded that Pakistan has always tried to make every ruler or class in power in Afghanistan obey their words, but this is not possible for the people in power in Kabul. Ismail Khan says that Pakistan needs to show tolerance and bring affairs with Afghanistan on the right track. (Urdu Voice of America, Aeen Daily, Dunya Daily, Express Daily)
- Former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani has become a strong candidate for Interim Prime Minister post. He was Pakistan’s ambassador to America, and held the position of Foreign Secretary from March 2012 to December 2013. Sources said Raja Riaz, the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly, will hold a final consultation with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif today for the caretaker prime minister and will share three names on behalf of the opposition. (Aeen Daily)
- On the advice of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, President Dr Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly three days before the end of its. term. Prime Minister sent the summary of the dissolution of to the President yesterday. As far as the dissolution of the provincial assemblies is concerned Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddous Bizenjo has denied reports of sending a summary to Governor Malik Abdul Wali Kakar to dissolve the Balochistan Assembly. He said “I am not in a hurry to send advice to dissolve the Balochistan Assembly”. He indicated that he could possibly sign the summary on August 12 (Saturday). He also clarified that no name has been finalized for the caretaker chief minister. The outgoing Shehbaz government is still unable to finalize the name of the caretaker prime minister. The expected meeting between Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Raja Riaz could not be held yesterday, which is a constitutional requirement. The two will meet today (Thursday). (Dawn Daily)
- In his farewell address to the National Assembly, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that there is absolutely no joy over the punishment given to PTI Chairman. He also said that 16 months is the shortest period for any government, on the contrary more so when there were immense challenges besides the burden of the Imran government’s failures. Shahbaz Sharif said that the agreement with the IMF was violated by the previous government. It angered our friends and brother countries. The previous government had angered the US with the false narrative of the cipher. It propagated against China. The government of Imran Niazi wanted to sacrifice the country for the sake of its survival. He said that our government did not even remotely harass any political opponent. If a party leader is punished today, we are not happy about it. There is absolutely no question of distributing sweets. If someone has done this, then it is definitely not a good tradition. On May 9, there was a coup against the Army Chief. The memorials of martyrs and soldiers were desecrated. That day will be always remembered as a black day. Referring to the TTP, Shahbaz Sharif said that the former prime minister invited ‘them’ to come and live in Pakistan, after which terrorism raised its head. They came to Swat and created chaos, occupied the police stations, and terrorist attacks started again in different parts of the country today. He further said that tonight he would send a summary of the dissolution of the assembly to the President of Pakistan, “I will meet the opposition leader Raja Riaz tomorrow”. The prime minister said that the 13-party coalition government is a unique event in the history of the country. This bouquet was formed by joining the four provinces which was never created before and will never be created again. “I admit that Balochistan has lagged behind compared to other provinces, I tried my best to accept the legitimate demands of the province, and everyone will work together for the remaining unsolved problems, Pakistan cannot move forward without Balochistan”. (Aeen Daily)
- The Army Chief has said that the Pakistan Army is capable of dealing with the evil intentions of the opponents. According to ISPR, Army Chief Syed Asim Munir visited the Tallah Field firing range near Jhelum. He reviewed the live firing and performance of VT4 tanks. The Army Chief also witnessed the demonstration of the SH Fifteen Artillery Guns’ shooting capability at long range. He appreciated the professional combat skills, state-of-the-art weaponry, and crew performance. Asim Munir said that the Pakistan Army is aware of the challenges of the present and the coming days. We have full capacity to deal with all kinds of threats. (Himalya Today Daily, Daily Khabrain, Daily Dharti, Daily Kashmir Express, Roznama Intekhab)
- PPP has proposed two names for caretaker PM. They are: Former foreign secretary Jaleel Abbas and former chief justice Tasadduq Hussain Jelani. PM and Opposition leader are meeting tomorrow to discuss the issue of caretaker PM. (Awami, Aug.9)
- The Sindh assembly, after completing its constitutional term, will get dissolved from midnight August 11. Consultations are in progress on formation of caretaker set-up in Sindh. MQM and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) have given their recommendations for caretaker CM. Names from PPP are awaited. GDA has given names of Safdar Abbassi, Raees Gulam, Mustaza Jatoi, Fazal Allah Quereshi and Hussain Abdullah Haroon. MQM has suggested amongst others former bureaucrats Yunus Daga and Shoaib Ahmad Sddiqui. (Sindh Exp.)
- The Senate passed a resolution asking the Election Commission of Pakistan to take steps to conduct elections within the time frame stipulated under Art 224 of the Constitution. This resolution was presented by Senator Mushtaq Ahmed of Jamaat-e-Islami, in which all the state institutions were also demanded to take all necessary steps to conduct the elections within the constitutional period. However, despite this constitutional requirement, the federal ministers have confirmed that there may be a delay of two to three months in holding the election. Just yesterday, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said that 2023 is not the year of elections while the Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the elections will be held in November. (Dawn Daily)
- PML-N party leaders met in Lahore with Maryam Nawaz, party’s chief organizer, in chair, and appointed youth coordinators for all provincial constituencies of Punjab. Addressing the meeting, Maryam Nawaz directed the youth coordinators to mobilize the party cadres at the grassroots. She said that responsibilities will be given to the young leadership based on their abilities and capabilities. The traditional politics of Pakistan is changing, you also have to change the style of politics. Maryam further said that to strengthen the party at the ground level, we have to work day and night. She said that the nation has rejected the politics of anarchy and corruption. Development, prosperity, and success are the destiny of the nation. (Qudrat Daily)
- Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the current Assembly was the worst of all times and he apologized to people for being a part of it. “I am ashamed for being a part of this assembly which did nothing for people”. Shahid Khaqan is having strained relations with Sharif Family. Talking to media Khaqan, said today is a day to rejoice as people are getting rid of this defunct assembly because people have gained nothing but lost everything. In his farewell speech to the National Assembly, Khaqan said future Assembly members should maintain the decorum and honor of the House. He added that a big question is whether those who impose taxes on people pay taxes. If the members of this Assembly do not pay taxes how they could question others. In the past five years not a single law was made for public welfare. The Interior Ministry is getting so many requests for weapon licenses. The System of Government needs to be changed and a truth commission should be formed to let people know what happened with the nation. (Express Daily, Qudrat Daily. Jasarat)
- Senior Journalist Hamid Mir said that the current assembly was similar to the previous assembly. This is no secret. In Pakistan neither the parliament is free, nor the judiciary or the media. This was a semi-democratic type of assembly and in its final days the way this assembly passed several bills, prompted some members to dub it as rubber stamp assembly. August 2023 marks the completion of 50 years of our constitution but the Assembly has failed to uphold the supremacy of the constitution. The Assembly passed some bills like the Official Secret Act that compromise the freedom of Assembly. Mir said that it looks like even democracy has defaulted in Pakistan. (Express Daily)
- Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PTA) and Minhajul Quran Pakistan Chief Dr. Tahir ul Qadri has decided to quit politics. He said that he has completed his duty. “Now my conscience is satisfied that I have done my job for 22 crores Pakistani. I do not want to comment anything on politics”. (Baad-e-Shimal)
- DIG CTD Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has said that evidences of the involvement of both TTP and ISIS have been found in the Bajaur attack, and of TTP in the Khyber attack. Eight facilitators of the suicide attack on the Khyber Ali Masjid. Mosque have been arrested in this operation. According to the DIG, on the day of the attack, the second suicide bomber, Abu Zar, was arrested, and the network was discovered on his identification. The suicide bomber was brought from Afghanistan and was an Afghan citizen, identified as Ansar. Ali Masjid suicide bomber crossed the border illegally. The suicide bomber changed his clothes and wore a police uniform and came to the mosque. The assailant was brought from Sultan Khel to Ali Masjid in a Suzuki by giving 1000 rupees. Ali Masjid attack was planned in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan. FC and police uniforms have been found from the suicide bomber. He said that TTP is involved in the Khyber incident. According to DIG CTD, ISIS was involved in the targeted killing of Sikhs and the targeted killing of Ulema. (Qudrat Daily)
- Five persons including two policemen were injured in a grenade attack on Joint Road in Quetta. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Captain (retd) Zohaib Mohsin said that initially there was an exchange of fire between the police and unknown miscreants, after which the miscreants threw a grenade at the police and fled the scene. (Dawn Daily)
- CTD Karachi has arrested Sirajul Haq alias Qari, the main accused of the banned organization Daesh, during an intelligence-based operation at Baloch Colony bridge. And recovered illegal weapons. The accused along with his associates used to collect donations from the area. On October 22, 2022, the accused shot and killed the Jamedar of the mosque in Landhi. (Roznama Intekhab, Jang)
- Three loud explosions were heard one after the other in Turbat-Apsar after night prayer on Wednesday night. According to sources, 3 grenade launchers were thrown at the security post. Gunshots were also heard after the blasts. (Roznama Intekhab)
- A roadside bomb exploded in Chamrok area of Khuzdar area on Wednesday night. No one was injured in the explosion. As soon as the incident was reported, a heavy contingent of security forces reached the scene and surrounded the area to collect evidence. (Daily Kashmir Express, Roznama Intekhab)
- The bomb disposal squad defused a bomb planted in a parked vehicle in the Kahn Zangi Isai area of Panjgur. The police seized the vehicle and started an investigation. (Roznama Intekhab)
- Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has directed the federal cabinet to auction the Toshakhana gifts transparently and donate the sale proceeds to organizations working for the welfare of orphans and destitute children in the country. The federal cabinet which met at the Prime Minister House approved the auction of all the valuable gifts in the last 15 months. (Dawn Daily)
- Imran Khan has started feeling uneasy with his jail life. Sources said he asked his advocates to get him out. He told them he does not want to stay longer in jail. (Pahenji, Aug.9)
- The Punjab Prisons Department has released the details of facilities being provided to Imran Khan. He has been given an air cooler, a cot, and a ceiling fan, besides bed mats, a pillow, a table, and two chairs, according to the spokesperson of the prisons department. Necessary medical facilities have also been provided to the PTI Chairman. As per prison rules, food is being provided under the supervision of doctors. The spokesperson of the prisons department said that Imran Khan has been kept in a separate part of the prison for security reasons. It should be noted that the Islamabad High Court had directed the provision of facilities to the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf as per the jail rules. (Qudrat Daily)
- The Supreme Court of Pakistan has stayed the arrest of Chairman PTI Imran Khan in the Quetta lawyer murder case till August 24. During the hearing, there was a bitter exchange between Imran’s lawyer Amanullah Kunrani and the bench. Justice Yahya Afridi accepted the apology of Amanullah Kunrani. Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi and Justice Mazhar Naqvi refused to accept his apology. The court reserved its decision on the pardon of Amanullah Kunrani. (Daily Khabrain, Roznama Intekhab)
- As a result of the clash between student groups in Karachi University, five students were seriously injured. The administration called the Rangers who have brought the situation under control. arrested and arrested two students. The injured students were shifted to the hospital. The administration of Karachi University said that the quarrel between the students took place over sitting in the bus, which turned into a clash. (Qudrat Daily)
- After relief from the NAB court, the frozen properties of the Sharif family were released. NAB office has written a letter to LDA to defreeze the properties of Shahbaz Sharif family. Properties of Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz, Sulaiman Shehbaz, Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz and Syed Mohammad Tahir Naqvi’s properties were de-frozen. (Daily Khabrain, Daily Dharti, Daily Kashmir Express, Roznama Intekhab)
- Barrick Gold Corporation, the company that owns 50% shares in the largest gold and copper deposits in Pakistan, Reko Diq, is now ready to include the Saudi Wealth Fund as one of its partners in the project. According to a Reuters report, its Chief Executive Mark Bristow said in an interview that if the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia wants to buy the equity of the Government of Pakistan in Reko Diq, they will not object. (Roznama Intekhab)
EDITORIALS
- The National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Human Rights was told that 90 smugglers have been arrested after the terrible Greek boat tragedy in June. There were more than 300 Pakistanis on board the boat that went adrift in Greece. Only 12 of them survived. The ongoing roundup of human traffickers cannot be compensated for the loss of more than three hundred householders. The government should increase employment opportunities as well as find better avenues for manpower in developed countries so that a legal path can be opened for those who want to go abroad. At the same time, there is a need to strengthen the laws against human trafficking to discourage those who wish to travel illegally. (Edit-Dunya Daily)
- Talks on support price of sugarcane in Sindh have failed. The sugarcane growers demanded Rs.450 per “mann” (40 kgs) as was proposed by Zardari, but sugar mill owners opposed saying support price should be fixed at Rs.425 per “mann”. Despite hardships on multiple fronts, farmers are continuing with agricultural activities with the hope that Sindh government will come to their rescue. But the government has completely failed in this connection and sugar mill owners always come in the way of fixing the support price. This time too growers are not getting reasonable price though sugar is selling in the market at Rs.150 a kg. This is sheer injustice to sugarcane growers. Sindh government instead of succumbing to sugar mill owners’ pressures should help the growers get support price of Rs.450 per “mann” of sugarcane. (Pahenji, Edit, Aug.9)
- Foreign refugees, Afghans in particular, have a big role in creating law and order situation in Sindh. Arms are easily available in Sindh today. There is enough evidence about foreigners’ involvement in narcotics sale and multiple smuggling activities. We cannot rule out their involvement if weapons are today easily available in interiors and Sindh’s cities. Sindh police, administrative authorities and all others should make proper use of their budgetary allocations and take immediate and effective measures to get Sindh people their basic right of protection. (Kawish, Edit, Aug.9)
- The need of the hour is for all parties to realize their responsibilities and draw up a charter of democracy. In other words: they ensure fair and free polls, accept whatever be the election result and allow parliament to function. Also, whichever party comes to power it should work along with other parties in the Parliament to send a message of all being on board. The one and half year PDM rule has helped restore stability to some extent. Also, the calm and peace that returned to the country after the May 9 incidents has helped save the country from landing into a state of default. Hence, if there is stability in country, it will help country steer out of economic crisis and hence need of hour is all parties do agree on taking democracy further in country. (Awami, Edit, Aug.9)
- Whatever be Shehbaz’s claims during farewell address to the National Assembly, on the occasion of conclusion of his short stint as PM, these have no meaning for a common man who could not get even two meals a day after much toil during the day. PM admitted that Balochistan was much left behind and also said without Balochistan’ progress, country could not move ahead. It is a good thing that he has admitted this much about Balochistan. But admission alone will not help. It is time to -do something concrete. That is the only way to remove anger among the people of Balochistan. (Ibrat, Edit)
- Report that at least 20 children are subjected to abuses every month in Hyderabad but police register only one case is a grim reminder of the urgency for action to make children feel safe. Our legal system is very weak and is doing no justice to children who are victims of such abuses. Excesses on children will not only play havoc on their lives but will also lead to neurotic problems. Hence, everything possible can be done to protect children from abuse.” (Sindh Exp, Edit)
- National Assembly has passed a law that has closed the chapter of lifetime disqualification of politicians. Imran Khan can be the first “beneficiary” of this law. He not only has the right to two appeals, but also has the opportunity of full legal assistance. It would be better if he fights his battles in the courts and proves his innocence. (Daily Pakistan Edit)
- The chairman of PTI went to jail demanding elections of provincial and federal assemblies. Neither the date could be fixed nor could the Election Commission get funding for the elections in KP and Punjab after the dissolution of the Provincial Assemblies at his behest. Between the judiciary and the government, a lot of misunderstandings remained due to constitutional issues. But when the ruling allies and their patrons agreed, dissolution of the assemblies was fixed for the 9th August midnight. Funding for conduct of polls was also approved. So much so good. but estimates about the percentage of preparation of the political parties for the next election are probably proving to be wrong. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) said “We are not worried and our comrades are always ready for action. Win or lose is a matter of fate. In other words, even if the percentage of success of PPP is less than that of PML-N in Punjab, they still seem to enter the fray. On its part, the PML-N is waiting for the arrival of Mian Sahib from London. (Edit, Daily Khabrain)
- Taking into account the three-year sentence awarded to Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan by Islamabad Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar in the Toshakhana case, the Election Commission has issued a notification disqualifying him for five years under Article 63 of the Constitution. The poll body also de-notified him as a candidate from NA-45 constituency. What triggered all this action was the August 2022 reference of the five members of the ruling coalition to the Election Commission. It was alleged that Imran Khan did not mention the income earned by selling gifts from the Toshakhana during his tenure as Prime Minister in his declaration of assets. Acting on this, the Election Commission sent a criminal reference against Imran Khan to the Sessions court and de-seated him from the National Assembly. It has been a tradition for centuries that heads of state exchange gifts to strengthen mutual friendship and make the visit memorable. In democratic countries, these gifts are given not in personal capacity but official standing. Therefore, the gifts are deposited in the State Depository, which is a government department. According to Pakistani laws, if a gift is worth less than 30,000 rupees, the recipient can keep it for free, while gifts worth more than this can be owned by depositing 50% of the fixed price. The rate was set by the PTI government in 2020, which was 20 percent earlier. These gifts usually include expensive watches, gold and diamond jewelry, decorative items, souvenirs, diamond-studded pens, crockery and carpets, which can be sold directly or by auction as per rules. In auction it can be availed to government employees and anyone thereafter but this policy or exemption is not for gifts which are of rare nature or historical background. The PDM government this year has banned the president, prime minister, cabinet members, judges and civil and military officers from keeping gifts worth more than 300 dollars. Under the new policy, there will be a five-fold penalty for not depositing the gifts in the Toshakhana. Moreover, the money obtained from the sale/ auction of the gifts will be kept in a separate account and this money will be spent on educating girls in remote areas. The Toshakhana rules must be strict and should not be diluted. (Jang Edit) ###
-
Book Shelf
- Book Review DESTINY OF A DYSFUNCTIONAL NUCLEAR STATE
- Book ReviewChina FO Presser Where is the fountainhead of jihad?
- Book ReviewNews Pak Syndrome bedevils Indo-Bangla ties
- Book Review Understanding Vedic Equality….: Book Review
- Book Review Buddhism Made Easy: Book Review
- Book ReviewNews Elegant Summary Of Krishnamurti’s teachings
- Book Review Review: Perspectives: The Timeless Way of Wisdom
- Book ReviewNews Rituals too a world of Rhythm
- Book Review Marx After Marxism
- Book Review John Updike’s Terrorist – a review
-
Recent Top Post
- Commentaries Tokenism for Minorities in Pakistan
- News China:160 hospital bosses nabbed in anti-graft drive
- News NBA star says he was dumped for China criticism
- NewsTop Story China releases Tibetan writer following four-year jail term
- News China denies compensation for Tibetans displaced by world’s largest hydro-solar plant
- News China using families as ‘hostages’ to quash Uyghur dissent abroad: BBC report
- Commentaries Is China Responsible for Pakistan’s Debt Problem?
- News China steps up political control over religious venues, sermons and activities
- News Elderly Uyghur jailed for learning the Quran as a child confirmed dead in Xinjiang
- News Two Communist party officials axed in China