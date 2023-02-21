Heads continue to roll in Xi’s anti-graft crusade

Pak Urdu Media Digest – Feb 21, 2023
- President of the State announced elections for the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday, 9th April, under Section 57-1 of the Election Act, 2017. The Election Commission of Pakistan received a letter from the President, after which the Election Commission called an emergency meeting yesterday. (Daily Express, Daily Jinnah, Ummat, Nawaiwaqt)
- Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Maulana Abdul Haq Hashmi said that the destiny of the country cannot be changed without a change in the system and leadership. The Ulema should play a role to accelerate the struggle of Islamic revolution in Pakistan through mosques. Hashmi further said that the rulers should release Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch immediately and the cases should be withdrawn. The burning issues of Gwadar and Balochistan should be resolved on priority. (Jasarat)
- Deputy Amir Jamaat-e-Islami Balochistan Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, demanding the immediate release of Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch and withdrawal of the false cases, stated that the demands made by Maulana Hidayat-ur-Rehman Baloch and others are constitutional, and there is nothing wrong in them. The work of the political leadership is to guide the people, unfortunately the four-party alliance of Gwadar is opposing the Haq Do Tehreek. (Urdu Point)
- Afghanistan’s Taliban administration plans to implement a plan to convert bases used by foreign forces into special economic zones for businesses. In a statement, acting Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar said that after detailed deliberations, it was decided that the Ministry of Industry and Trade should proceed with the plan to convert the remaining military bases of foreign forces into special economic zones. He added that a pilot project would be launched in Kabul and the northern Balkh province. (Jang)
- Afghan authorities have sealed one important trade route on the border saying that Pakistan government has not kept its promises. Afghan commissioner Maulvi Mohammed Siddique on the Torkham border said that this route is closed for travel and trade. He has written on a social website that the gateway is closed at the direction of the higher authorities because the Pakistan government failed to adhere to its promises. But he did not elaborate on what promise the Pakistan government has broken. (Intekhab Daily)
- Pakistan People’s Party Sindh General Secretary Senator Waqar Mehdi has said that terrorists were supported and encouraged during Imran Khan’s government. (Jang)
- According to sources, a Pakistani delegation headed by Minister of State for Petroleum Musaddiq Malik has visited Azerbaijan to procure oil and LNG on credit. In this regard, sources said Pakistan wants to buy 1 LNG cargo per month from Azerbaijan, for which negotiations have begun with Azerbaijan government company SOCAR. (Jang)
- With load shedding and skyrocketing LPG cylinder prices, people in various areas of Peshawar are forced to use wood for cooking. (Aeen, Feb.20)
- Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has made a U-turn on his statement that Pakistan has already defaulted. He said that Pakistan has an agreement with the IMF, and therefore it is not going to default. While talking to the media in Islamabad, he said half of the country’s population lives in poverty and half lives in luxury. We have to think of a solution for the things that are not generating foreign exchange. It may be recalled that Khawaja Asif had said on 18th February that the country has become bankrupt and we are residents of a bankrupt country. (Ummat, Daily Jinnah)
- Hafiz Saad Hussain Rizvi, Chairman of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan has announced a nationwide shutdown on Monday, 27th February as a protest against high inflation and the steep hike in prices of petroleum products. He released a a video message on the protest plan. (Nawaiwaqt, Ummat, Daily Express)
- Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who is also PPP chief, has said that even today I ask Imran Khan to repent and apologize for his deeds. He should realize that he is behaving undemocratically. He should join parliament. Political strife and instability are not beneficial to the country. He said that Pakistan will be always under the threat of security unless the neighbouring country takes action against the terrorists. We will not allow the banned organization TTP to succeed in its nefarious designs. No country can be our friend if it keeps relations with the TTP. Our neighbour should not allow this type of organizations to use their soil against us. It must take action against them. (Intekhab Daily)
- The Chief of Jamaat e Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the wheel of progress is jammed in Pakistan but the wheel of destruction is turning at full speed. The rulers have become insensitive and are not prepared to renounce their luxuries and debauchery. People have tested ML-N, PPP, and PTI many times. Even if they remain in power for a hundred years, nothing will change. He said that the agents of Englishmen are ruling the country and they take their directions from IMF and World Bank. They have created a situation where our women folks are forced to stand in queues for a bag of flour. The billion dollars loans were not taken by the people of Pakistan, the rulers had taken them and now they must pay them. The properties of the ML-N, PTI, and PPP should be auctioned to repay the loans. (Intekhab Daily)
- Co-Chairman of the Pashtunkhwa Awami Milli Party Mukhtar Khan Yusufzai and senior Central Secretary Qadir Agha Advocate have said that taxes should be imposed not on the poor but the elites and privileged classes. Defence and government expenses should be cut down. All privileges are reserved for the elite, capitalists, landlords, feudal lords, and influential persons. These people have built up business empires with the help of these privileges. They have their loans of billions of rupees waived off by using their political connections. These persons are responsible for the current financial debacle. These privileged persons have taken control of all key posts in all political parties. They always enjoy facilities offered by the government but no one cares for the workers who toil for them. (Intekhab Daily)
- The Chairman of NAB Aftab Sultan has resigned. According to the sources, he was unhappy with the interference of the government in his work. He decided to resign a few days ago saying, “I can’t tolerate interference in my work”. (Ausaf Daily)
- Senior PPP leader and adviser on agriculture, Manzoor Wasan has predicted that truth will come out in the assignation of Liaquat Ali Khan and Benazir Bhutto this year. Talking to journalists at the Sindh Secretariat, he also said many things will unfold by September and October. (Urdu Point)
Editorials
- After wheat and cotton, rice is the third largest export crop in Pakistan. In the Kharif season, 11% of the total cultivated area was under paddy. Out of eight districts of the world’s most famous basmati belt, six are in Pakistan while two belong to India. In 2021, the rice crop yield was a record 90 lakh tons. Of this 80.30 lakh tons was exported; the country earned 4.85 billion dollars in foreign exchange. During the first seven months of this financial year, a 15.82% decrease was seen in rice export, which is worth 1.80 billion dollars. The reason behind this situation is a record decline in non-basmati rice production due to floods in the Sindh province. Another reason for the decrease is the practice of under-invoicing under the barter trade system with Iran and Afghanistan. Punjab’s basmati rice production is on the decline after the real estate has been given industry status and the paddy fields are being converted into housing societies due to the extraordinary increase in construction. If this trend is not checked, basmati rice production will be affected. Inflation mafia is taking advantage of the situation and the price of basmati rice has more than doubled in the past two to three months. All necessary measures including legislation should be taken without delay to protect the cultivated area from going the housing way so that the desired targets of rice export can be met. (Edit Jang)
- One of the main causes of Pakistan’s economic crisis is the shortage of electricity, which makes our industrial and agricultural production expensive, thus making it difficult to compete globally. The cheapest way to generate electricity is water. Three major hydro-power projects are currently underway in the country: Diamer Bhasha Dam, Mohmand Dam, and Dasu Hydropower Project. Dasu under construction with the cooperation of China in the Upper Kohistan District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province is designed to generate 4320 MW. The project was supposed to be completed in the year 2023-24, but due to factors like land acquisition hurdles, the Corona epidemic and the attack on the bus carrying Chinese officials to the project site, the work was delayed and now its completion is scheduled for 2026-2027. WAPDA Spokesman has given the good news to the nation yesterday that the Dasu Power Project has crossed an important milestone in the form of success in diverting the Indus River. Now the Indus River is passing through a diversion tunnel instead of a natural passage. According to WAPDA spokesperson, the construction of the main dam will begin after the temporary dam is ready. The second diversion tunnel of the project will also be completed by mid-April and the Indus River will pass through both the diversions. According to WAPDA, the first phase of the project will start generating electricity in 2026. The current government and all relevant authorities and institutions are to be congratulated for achieving this success despite the difficult challenges faced by the country. (Edit Jang)
- In the past, Indus waters were blocked to fill other dams; implementation of 1991 water treaty has also been a matter of disputes and controversies between Sindh and Punjab. Sindh irrigation has also been raising objections on Punjab’s taking water from link canals, but all that to no avail. Not just that more anti-Sindh acts are being pursued like diverting Indus water currents for Dasu Power Hydro Project. The Dasu project was sanctioned in 2001. Following yesterday’s changes, Indus waters will now move not through their natural passages, but they will pass through upper and lower Kohistan and other parts and through two tunnels. Natural passage of Indus water was blocked yesterday and water has been diverted to tunnel now. On the one hand, our authorities talk big in global conferences about attempts being made to minimize environment-related impacts and demanding compensation from those responsible for environment-related losses, and on other hand, we ourselves are doing the same such things at home. Locals had not only raised objections, but extremists also had shot down engineers and other staff working on such projects. In the tribal areas, issues were sorted out through the jirga system with offers like jobs to locals, and also more developmental works in these areas. But, no such thing is happening in Sindh and locals are not being taken in coal projects of Sindh. There are a lot of natural resources in Badeen, Kandhkot, Hyderabad, Daddu and other places. Yet neither developmental works are coming up in these areas nor are locals getting jobs. The locals continue living under miserable lives in these parts. The youth are committing suicide. Federal government should give a thought as to what will be the impact of its projects on the environment. Also, is Sindh being taken in confidence? Will Sindh share of water not be used? Will Sindh locals get jobs in local federal projects on the lines of local recruitment under the Dasu project? The federal government must give a thought to bring an end to the sense of alienation amongst the Sindh people. (Kawish, Edit, Feb.20)
- Today is World Language Day. On this day our rulers will do well to give the status of national language to all the languages spoken in the country. This will help keep away sense of being neglected. If such a sense survives for long, it will lead to unpleasant consequences. We have already faced losses on account of this neglect in past. Let us now take efforts to promote the mother tongues. (Ibrat, edit)
- Now, the IMF is demanding that the rich and elite be brought into the tax net. We think this is a genuine and right demand from the IMF. Government should implement this demand because this will help bring down burden on the middle class as also on lower strata of our society. Taxes to be collected from the rich and elite can also be spent on development. The poor and needy need to be given subsidy or else it will become very difficult for them to survive. (Edit in Sindh Exp, Baad-e-Shimal)
- All those with higher incomes will have to be taxed. Currently, only 3.5 million people file their tax returns in a country with a population of 22 crores. There is a need to end the untargeted subsidies and divert the resources of the rich towards the poor members of the society. (Daily Pakistan Edit, Naibaat Edit, Jahan Pakistan Edit)
- There is a political stalemate in the country with the Election Commission and the President Office locking horns on the issue of election dates in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces. The ECP refused to allow President House to become a part of the consultation for poll dates. The economy of the country is at the verge of complete collapse and instead of handling this critical situation politicians are busy in settling their own agendas. It is necessary to stop creating anarchy in the country for vested interests; all differences should be resolved amicably. (Aeen Edit, Feb.20)
- At present Pakistan is suffering from two diseases – political instability, and economic crisis. Doctors are unable to decide which disease should be treated first. A group of doctors suggests that the economy should be treated first, the political instability can be treated later. Another group of doctors saying that the economic crisis is the result of political instability, suggest that pollical stability should first be established in the country. But the Election Commission, which is responsible for political stability has failed to discharge its responsibilities. After every election political parties shouted that the election was rigged and manipulated. Proofs were provided, but the EC did not take any action. The present economic crisis can’t be solved without a fair and transparent election. But it is not possible in the near future. The constitution clearly mentions that after the dissolution of an assembly, the election should be held within 90 days. There is no such indication. Instead, federal government and the EC want to postpone the election as long as possible because the government is afraid of losing the elections. (Edit-Intekhab Daily)
COLUMNS
- Most often economic conditions become reason for change in social conditions in any and every country. Economy has direct impact on how people live and react. The way inflation keeps rising, it is bad omen for our coming times because inflation-hit times often restrict peoples’ flow of life. People are under double trouble. inflation on the one end and unemployment on the other. Also, since our country solely depends on loans for survival, we are never free to take our economic and political decisions. The economic meltdown that had started during PTI government days is spreading. Even experienced rulers in PDM set-up have failed to check the slide down. With rising inflation, real wages have started coming down and it is difficult to manage day to day family chores especially when 40 to 50 per cent of income is spent on medi-care. Survival has become so difficult that even pulses are out of common man’s reach these days. Our ruling and political sections who are busy with their power struggles and often worry about their perks and privileges hardly can feel the heat of common man’s life. They have no idea as to how any rise in petrol prices directly affects common man’s day to day life. Rising inflation keeps adding to peoples’ sense of dismay and there is no ray of hope in sight suggesting that peoples’ conditions will get better soon; decisions to be taken by rulers in times to come look more like adding salt to peoples’ wounds and people instead of coming out with protests will be seen busy in filling their car tanks/busy with their struggles of daily life. (Ibrat, Qurban U)
- Pakistan today has become famous for taking loans. So much so that the Pakistan PM is made the main character in a Tik-Tok episode. This episode shows the Pakistan PM moving around the world and is heard saying, “Whenever I go abroad, other countries think I have come for loans. But, what to do? I am helpless”. Can any independent country tolerate this much humiliation? It is not people of Pakistan but rulers who are to be blamed for such a scenario. Generations after generations have been looking up to global forces for help, aid and blessings. We are one such country that takes pride in saying that it has mobilized a substantial amount of aid in recent Geneva donors’ conference. How can we expect such a country to be truly independent? Pakistan is one such country that was first made addicted to “aid”/relief /charity and then we were made habitual of taking loans. If our rulers were farsighted enough, they would have come to senses long ago. Our rulers are now left with no feelings except for their self-gain. But people feel let down; the IMF is afraid now that people in Pakistan might come out on roads against it. Fearing such a backlash from Pakistanis, the IMF’s managing director has said in an interview that Pakistan rulers take taxes from the rich and give relief to the poor. Such a pro-poor stand has been taken by IMF because this big global lending agency has now started realizing that hatred is on rise against it in our country. The IMF has started giving statements like one above to escape the wrath of the Pakistanis. People in Pakistan know it very well that the IMF has been putting hard terms and conditions on loan agreements to make sure that IMF gets back its principal amounts with interest. Such harsh terms and conditions are sure to take a toll on common man in the country. If the IMF were truly sympathetic to Pakistan’s teeming number of poor, it would not have extended loans to Pakistan because these loans make our rulers corrupt, government debt-ridden, and people reel under inflation; these very loans make our establishment more arrogant. (Sindh Exp, Aijaz Mungi)
- According to a global survey, maximum corruption in Pakistan is in the Sindh province and topping the list of corrupt departments is Sindh police and Sindh judiciary. In such a backdrop, how can we expect rule of law and transparency in administration in Sindh? Surely, all this would not have happened overnight. PPP has been ruling here since almost 15 years and by crippling the system it has sent out message that there is no solution. Hence an impression is created that there is no alternate to PPP in Sindh and therefore we should accept it no matter its flaws and failures. A 33 – day long padayatra has been undertaken from Sukkur to Karachi by Syed Zen Shah, grandson of G M Syed, to awaken people on political, social and economic challenges before Sindh and help the province to get back its old identity for clean and efficient administration. We look forward to this padyatra succeeding to break the mistaken impression that there is no alternative to PPP in Sindh. Majority of Sindhis know it very well as to what are issues being faced in Sindh and if they become part of above padyatra, they can lay the foundation for making a better Sindh. It is time Sindh people decide as to what kind of leadership they want, one that is clean, confident and honest or one that is sellable. We are living in age of social media. Youth make 62 per cent of Sindh population. If they have dream of better and cleaner Sindh, none can stop them from achieving these goals. Syed Zen Shah will help write a new history of new Sindh for Sindh’s new generation. (Inaam Bhati in Pahenji, Feb 20)
- He was here. His family was living on this land for thousands of years. His family does not have any mental or physical defects. They were respectable, educated, and loyal to the country. But there was one problem. Every one of them had a board hanging by its neck. Where ever they go, the board was with them. It could not be removed. The board has only one letter written on it: Minority. I was shocked by a report in a well-known newspaper that ‘Dr Sana Ram Chand Gulwani is appointed as Assistant Commissioner. She is the first woman from the Hindu community, a minority, to pass the exam of the Pakistan Administrative Service. If a person from any other country becomes a citizen of America, Britain, Japan, Australia, or any European country, he/she is called American, British, Japanese, or Australian, though they have different colour, religion, lifestyle, rituals, and eating habits, but they are never called a minority. But in our country, we mark them as minorities who are living here for centuries. They have the same culture, same colour, same language, same eating habits, as we do, but we call them, our own countrymen as minorities because they have a different religion. We beat drums and shout boastfully that we have appointed a minority person as Assistant Commissioner. Then what is different between us and India? This country is for everyone, if we want to be called civilized, we have to drop the mindset of minority and majority. (Mohammed Izharul Haq in Dunya Daily)
